Paris Prosecutor Opens Investigation Into Adele Haenel’s Alleged Harasser Christophe Ruggia

CREDIT: CAITLIN CRONENBERG

The Paris prosecutor has opened on Wednesday a preliminary investigation into Christophe Ruggia, the filmmaker who has been accused by French actress Adele Haenel of sexual harassment and unwanted touching from the age of 12 to 15.

“Following the publication of an article in Mediapart on Nov. 3, the Paris prosecutor’s office has opened a preliminary investigation into “sexual aggression of a minor by a person of authority and sexual harassement,” the prosecutor’s spokesperson confirmed to Variety.

Although Haenel has not filed a police complaint and told Mediapart she wouldn’t pursue legal action against Ruggia, the Paris prosecutor went ahead and tapped the central office of repression of violence to people to conduct the preliminary investigation, according to the spokesperson.

In the article published in Mediapart, Haenel said that Ruggia, who directed her in the 2002 drama “The Devils” (“Les diables”), repeatedly made advances toward her, including unwanted touching and kisses, and harassed her from the age of 12 to 15. “The Devils” was the first film she starred in.

Ruggia issued on Wednesday a long letter in response to Haenel’s accusations in Mediapart. In the letter, the filmmaker refuted that ever made the “physical gestures and (had) the behaviour of a sexual harasser” that (Haenel) accuses me of but I committed the error of playing the Pygmalion with the misunderstanding and the pitfalls which such a posture triggers.”

In his previous statement to Mediapart on Nov. 3, Ruggia had said that he and Haenel had enjoyed a “professional and affectionate” relationship.

Ruggia was expelled from the French directors’ guild (SRF) almost immediately after the story was published in Mediapart. Several other film organizations have also issued statements in support of Haenel, including the French film promotion body UniFrance.

Haenel, 30, is one of France’s biggest stars. She has two Cesar awards and most recently headlined Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” which won the screenwriting prize at Cannes this year.

