×

Willem Dafoe on Robert Pattinson, Choosing Roles, Acting as Adventure

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Lighthouse, with Willem Dafoe, FICM. Oct. 22, 2019_Morelia, Mexico.
CREDIT: Credit: Karl Byrnison

MORELIA, Mexico – Mindful of how his words could “turn into click-bait,” Willem Dafoe, in Morelia to present his latest film “The Lighthouse,” declined to comment about the looming advent of more streaming giants in the market. “It’s a complex question; we’re still forming ideas on how people see films and how films are being made,” he said. However, he later observed: “I still like film a lot, not just for its quality but the intention is stronger; you can’t just shoot and shoot like you can on digital film, so it changes how you think, it weeds out the laziness in performances,” he mused.

Speaking in a clear and measured pace for nearly an hour with festival director Daniela Michel and for a subsequent Q & A with the audience, a cerebral Dafoe talked about his craft, his role choices, “Lighthouse” director Robert Eggers and of course, the future Batman, Robert Pattinson, who he plays opposite in “The Lighthouse.” “He’s a hard worker, very self-effacing; a nice guy,” he said. “He never liked to rehearse or plan anything because he wanted everything to be a surprise,” he noted, although they did rehearse for five days mainly for the precise camera placements in Egger’s 1890s-set drama, shot in black-and-white with a 1.19:1 aspect ratio.

Dafoe related how he asked for a meeting with Eggers soon after seeing his feature debut, “The Witch.” “He’s about the age of my son, but I didn’t feel the age difference; I  felt in him the energy, a passion and a connection that he had for the past,” he said. “It almost feels like he can express his experiences today by telling stories that are set in the past,” he observed.

He talked about the arduous shoot where it was just him and Pattinson pitted against each other, where cameras broke down because of the cold and wet conditions: “It was the kind of weather that pushes you and makes you fierce; weather is a huge character in this movie,” he said.

Asked how he chose the past roles he has played, he responded: “I don’t really choose the character, I choose situations and people.”

“It’s about the sense of discovery,” he added. “It’s good to get away from yourself, not that I don’t like myself but when you do the bidding of someone else, it’s like falling in love: you have a new energy, you don’t think about yourself, you’re on an adventure, you’re waking up and it’s always better when it’s through someone else; you become their creature.”

“Movies find me and I find movies, I like to mix it up,” he said, advocating for varied roles as the “greatest protection against a certain kind of corruption.” “Some people fall asleep in their lives because they don’t allow change to happen,” he mused.

Asked about his upcoming role in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” adaptation, Dafoe quipped, “If I didn’t like him, I wouldn’t be working with him.”

Dafoe is also set to star in his wife Giada Colagrande’s Brazil-set noirish thriller “Tropico” next year alongside Morena Baccarin and Pedro Pascal.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • The Lighthouse, with Willem Dafoe, FICM.

    Willem Dafoe on Robert Pattinson, Choosing Roles, Acting as Adventure

    MORELIA, Mexico – Mindful of how his words could “turn into click-bait,” Willem Dafoe, in Morelia to present his latest film “The Lighthouse,” declined to comment about the looming advent of more streaming giants in the market. “It’s a complex question; we’re still forming ideas on how people see films and how films are being [...]

  • Motherless Brooklyn BTS Edward Norton

    Edward Norton Hails His 'Motherless Brooklyn' Crew for Their 'Career-Best' Work

    Edward Norton wrote, directed, produced and stars in Warner Bros.’ “Motherless Brooklyn,” but he’s quick to give credit to his behind-the-camera collaborators. Norton told Variety: “I think this is career-best work for some of these people.” The film is set in 1950s New York, and the team accomplished a lot on a budget of $26 million [...]

  • Jo Jo Rabbit Once Upon a

    Why Younger Actors Could Be Crashing the Oscar Nominations

    Tatum O’Neal was only 10 years old when she became the youngest actor to win an Oscar in 1974 for her work alongside her father, Ryan O’Neal, in “Paper Moon.”  Besides O’Neal, the only other young Oscar winners have been Anna Paquin, who at age 11 went home with the supporting actress Oscar for “The Piano” [...]

  • Marona's Fantastic Tale

    Tokyo Film Review: 'Marona's Fantastic Tale'

    “Everyone had the right to love and a bone.” That’s just one of the many canine insights served up by “Marona’s Fantastic Tale,” a dazzling expressionistic view of the world through the eyes of a stray dog who wants nothing more than those two comforts. Actually, the unassuming narrator (Lizzie Brochere) — who looks like [...]

  • Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time

    Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to Be Re-Released With New Footage

    Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is heading back to the silver screen. Sony Pictures, the studio behind Tarantino’s latest feature, announced the movie will be re-released with 10 minutes of additional footage, including four new scenes. The lengthier version of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which already clocked in at two [...]

  • Roadside Attractions co-presidents Howard Cohen and

    How Roadside Attractions Fights to Give Indies a Theatrical Path to Success

    In January, work and life partners Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff went to war. Their 15-year-old film distribution and production company, Roadside Attractions, engaged in heated rounds of bidding for four titles playing at the Sundance Film Festival — the Cinderella story “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” the Mindy Kaling comedy “Late Night,” the political documentary [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad