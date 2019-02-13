Wide Closes Deals on Two Berlinale Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

BERLIN — Wide has closed deals in major territories for two Berlinale players, Alexander Gorchilin’s dark Russian drama “Acid,” which screened in Panorama, and Tamer Jandali’s “Easy Love,” which opened the Perspektive Deutsches Kino program.

“Acid” (pictured) is the gritty directorial debut of Gorchilin, a 26-year-old Russian theater actor and protégé of celebrated filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov. The film follows an aimless class of young Russians who, fueled by sex, drugs and techno, struggle to find hope and meaning in a brutal world. Wide has sold the film to Germany (Salzberger), Japan (The Klockworx), Poland (Spectator) and Greece (One From the Heart).

The film is produced by Studio Slon and Truemen Pictures. It stars Filipp Avdeev, Alexander Kuznetsov, Arina Shevtsova, and Savva Saveliev.

“Easy Love” is Jandali’s docu-fiction portrait of seven young men and women in Cologne, whom he followed with his camera for four months using their attitudes toward love as a starting point.

Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House, who bought the film in the U.S., said: “This is a powerful feature debut for director Tamer Jandali that opens an intensely personal window into the lives of his characters. The result is remarkable, effecting and lasting. We are honored to present this unique film to theatrical audiences in the U.S.A. on June 28.”

Other deals include Japan (New Select) and South Korea (Lumix Media). The film is produced by Lino Rettinger of Lichtblick Film with Cologne-based pubcaster WDR.

Wide’s head of international sales Danya Hannah also sold other new titles to Uncorked, Wolfe and Artsploitation.

She said: “We are delighted with the flurry of sales this EFM proving that independent, risqué content is still very much in demand – especially in Asia and the U.S. – and that the EFM will always remain a significant place to close deals.”