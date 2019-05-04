×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘We Will Stand Up,’ ‘Hope Frozen’ Take Top Prizes at Hot Docs

By

Jennie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Hot Docs

TORONTO–Hot Docs opening film “Nipawistamasowin: We Will Stand Up,” directed by Tasha Hubbard, won the Best Canadian Feature Documentary Award at the annual festival’s awards ceremony May 13, where 14 awards and CAN$75,000 ($56,000) in cash and prizes were handed out to Canadian and international films and filmmakers at the Isabel Bader Theater.

Hubbard was on hand to accept the award, which comes with a CAN$10,000 ($7,400) cash prize, for her film about a family’s pursuit of justice from Saskatchewan to the U.N. after the killer of their son Colten Boushie is acquitted of murder. “I’d like to thank this courageous family who trusted me, and who never gave up,” Hubbard said upon accepting it.

“Hope Frozen,” about a grief-stricken Bangkok family and their decision to cryopreserve their deceased daughter, won the Best International Feature Documentary Award. Director and producer Pailin Wedel was on hand to accept the award, which comes with a CAN$10,000 ($7,400) cash prize. The film now qualifies for Oscar consideration in the best documentary feature category.

Related

Matt Gallagher’s “Prey,” which follows a sexual-abuse survivor and his lawyer as they take on the Catholic Church, nabbed the he Director’s Guild of Canada’s Special Jury Prize for a Canadian Feature Documentary, which comes with a cash prize of CAN$5,000 ($3,700).

The Special Jury Prize for International Feature Documentary, and a CAN$5,000 ($3,700) cash prize, was presented to Waad al-Kateab’s and Edward Watts’ “For Sama,” in which a young Syrian mother creates a time capsule for her baby daughter during the last days of the battle for Aleppo. Following its Cannes Special Screening and a theatrical run this summer, the film will premiere on PBS “Frontline” and Channel 4 later this year.

The Emerging Canadian Filmmaker Prize went to Emily Gan for her Malaysia-set “Cavebirds,” and the Emerging International Filmmaker Award went to Nuno Escudeiro for “The Valley.” Both filmmakers also received a CAN$3,000 ($2,200) cash prize.

The Hot Docs Board of Directors acknowledged Julia Reichert as the recipient of the 2019 Hot Docs Outstanding Achievement Award, and Canadian filmmaker Julia Ivanova was honored as the recipient of this year’s Hot Docs Focus On program. In her acceptance remarks, Reichert – whose Sundance premiering “American Factory,” codirected with Steven Bognar, screened at Hot Docs – talked about the efforts by independent filmmakers to create the ITVS as an example of how people need to join together to effect change and progress.

Toronto-based filmmaker and activist Peter Raymont of White Pine Pictures was presented with the Don Haig Award, which comes with a CAN$10,000 (US $7,400) cash prize. The award is given to an outstanding independent Canadian producer with a film in the festival, entrepreneurship, and track record for nurturing emerging talent. As part of his prize, Raymont was able to name emerging screenwriter and director Fazila Amiri as the recipient of a CAN$5,000 ($3,700) cash prize.

The award for Best Mid-Length Documentary was presented to Jaśmina Wójcik’s “Symphony of the Ursus Factory.” Best International Short Documentary Award went to Arturo Aguilar’s “Call Confession.” And the Betty Youson Award for Best Canadian Short Documentary was presented to Tenzin Sedon’s “Kora: A Circle Life.” All three filmmakers also received a CAN$3,000 ($2,200) cash prize.

The Lindalee Tracey Award, which honours an emerging Canadian filmmaker with a passionate point of view, a strong sense of social justice, and a sense of humour, was presented to Andy Alvarez for her film “Our Home.” The Scotiabank Docs For Schools Student Choice Award was presented to Lily Zepada’s “Mr. Toilet: The World’s #2 Man.” Both filmmakers received a CAN$5,000 ($3,700) cash prize.

CREDIT: Hot Docs

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Four Cinemas Partner to Promote First-Run

    DocXchange Looks to Boost Doc Biz With Exhibitors Collective

    TORONTO – When it comes to the subject of documentary features in brick-and-mortar theaters, the recent run of strong box-office performances is the headline-grabber. But Hot Docs hopes we’ll see more stories in the near future about other cities launching venues similar to its Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, located on Toronto’s bustling Bloor Street corridor, where audiences gather to [...]

  • Unsettled review

    Film Review: 'Unsettled'

    America’s striking recent populist turn against immigration in a nation built on immigrants — and the deaf ear turned to the flight from poverty and persecution in the “land of opportunity” — are ironies not lost on “Unsettled.” This latest documentary by Tom Shepard (“Scout’s Honor,” “Whiz Kids”) follows four new arrivals who’ve each escaped [...]

  • 'Lost Transmissions' Review: Simon Pegg as

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Lost Transmissions'

    In movies, the ’60s and ’70s were the heyday of adorable kooks (Goldie, Liza), mentally impaired cuddle bears like the hero of “Charly,” and saintly schizophrenic victims like Gena Rowlands in “A Woman Under the Influence.” Mental illness, in general, was viewed through a softer lens than the one we employ today, partly because of [...]

  • Richie Keen Partners

    Film News Roundup: Will Ferrell Sports Comedy Attracts Richie Keen to Direct

    In today’s film news roundup, Will Ferrell’s sports comedy hires a director, Leonard Maltin launches a film festival and Spike Lee’s “Son of the South” fills out its cast. DIRECTOR ATTACHMENT “Fist Fight” director Richie Keen has signed direct a previously announced eSports comedy at Legendary Pictures that has Will Ferrell attached to star. Related [...]

  • 'Buddy' Review: A Tender, Heart-Filling Service-Dog

    Hot Docs Film Review: 'Buddy'

    As documentary pitches go, a study of service dogs and their humans is as critic-proof, in its own way, as a Marvel spectacular: It will have a particular audience at “hello” (or perhaps that should be “heel”) regardless of execution. Which is to say that veteran Dutch docmaker Heddy Honigmann’s “Buddy” doesn’t need to be [...]

  • What We Left Unfinished review

    Film Review: 'What We Left Unfinished'

    Assembling a few found shards from the recent history of endlessly broken Afghanistan, “What We Left Unfinished” is cultural archaeology of special interest to cineastes. Miriam Ghani’s film spotlights five features that were abandoned during that nation’s Communist era (1978-1991), their fate decreed by regime changes or the vagaries of censorship. Excerpts from surviving footage [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad