×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Trailer for ‘Death Will Come and Shall Have Your Eyes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All

SAN SEBASTIAN — “Death Will Come And Shall Have Your Eyes” Italy’s Cesare Pavese wrote memorably in a poem that enchanted Chilean film director José Luis Torres Leiva a decade or so back.

Now he delivers a film of that title which world premieres at San Sebastian in main competition and talks about death without, Torres Leiva hopes, either clichés or stereotypes. As in his first fiction feature, the breakout “The Sky, The Earth and The Rain,” which won him a Fipresci international critics’ prize at Rotterdam,plot in “Death Will Come…” is light. Confronting María’s terminal cancer, a lifelong female couple, Maria and Ana,  retreats to a cabin in the woods where their love, buried by routine, reignites. “Suddenly, hope appears, imprinting the heart of the story with life and happiness.”

Produced by Catalina Vergara at Chile’s Globo Rojo Films, Paulo Carvalho at Germany’s Autentika and Argentina’s Constanza Sanz Palacios Films, “Death Will Come”  “talks not about the end of a life but rather the beginning, the possibility of something new, of hope in those that remain alive, an internal discovery key to growing as a person,” Torres Leiva said in a director’s statement.

Related

This is a sense-drenched mood piece, the trailer suggests, evoking taste (a man eating an apple), physical sensation (a women in a pool, María being washed), touch (Ana holding María, the two cuddling up in bed), sound (birdsong, a song sung in a bar, and emotion, as María makes a confession to Ana.

According to Torees Leiva, one reason to make “Death Will Come…” was to work with its leads, Amparo Noguera (“Tony Manero,” “A Fantastic Woman”) and Julieta Figueroa, a regular Torres Leiva collaborator (“The Sky, The Earth and The Rain,” “Verano,” “Obreras saliendo de la fábrica”). He wrote his screenplay with them in mind, and co-developed characters with the actresses.

“Death Will Come And Shall Have Your Eyes” was pitched as a project at San Sebastian 5th Europe-Latin America Co-production in 2016. Buenos Aires-based Compañía de Cine holds international sales rights.

“It’s a film which stresses bodies (healthy and ill) and faces like landscapes of human nature,” Leiva Torres commented. “It’s a film about love, death, family, the need to create close bonds which go beyond any condition or gender.”

Vendrá-la-muerte-y-tendrá-tus-ojos-1

More Film

  • Arab Genre Film

    Arab Genre Films Get Boost From Beirut's Maskoon Lab (EXCLUSIVE)

    Just as Netflix tries to gain traction in the Middle East by backing local genre series, such as its first Arab original, “Jinn,” from Jordan, and Egypt’s upcoming “Paranormal,” Beirut’s Maskoon Fantastic Film Festival is launching the region’s first platform dedicated to genre films. Five Arabic-language projects, ranging from a zombie comedy to a supernatural [...]

  • Simon Yam in "Little Q"

    China Box Office: Hong Kong Dog Film 'Little Q' Leads the Pack

    As China gears up for a big political anniversary and national holiday, its box office has been dominated by innocuous animal films and local fare capable of keeping censors happy but unable to make that huge of a splash. None of the top four weekend titles has scored more than 7 out of 10 on [...]

  • Vendrá-la-muerte-y-tendrá-tus-ojos

    Watch Trailer for ‘Death Will Come and Shall Have Your Eyes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN — “Death Will Come And Shall Have Your Eyes” Italy’s Cesare Pavese wrote memorably in a poem that enchanted Chilean film director José Luis Torres Leiva a decade or so back. Now he delivers a film of that title which world premieres at San Sebastian in main competition and talks about death without, [...]

  • Ad Astra Box Office

    Box Office: 'Downton Abbey,' 'Ad Astra' and 'Rambo' Prove Power of Older Audiences

    Older audiences still care about going to the movies. That’s the takeaway after Hollywood profited by providing cinephiles of drinking age with compelling content last weekend. Three new nationwide releases — Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey,” Disney-Fox’s “Ad Astra” and Lionsgate’s “Rambo: Last Blood” — catering to these crowds enjoyed a promising start. Most notably, “Downton Abbey,” [...]

  • EL-VERANO-QUE-VIVIMOS-PRESS-CONFERENCE

    Warner Bros. Grabs Atresmedia, Bambú’s 'El verano que vivimos' (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN —    Warner Bros. Pictures Intl. has grabbed near-worldwide distribution rights to “El verano que vivimos,” a romantic melodrama directed by “Fariña” Carlos Sedes and co-produced with Atresmedia Cine, Bambú Producciones and La Claqueta. One of the most awaited local releases of next year, “El verano que vivimos” rolls from August for nine [...]

  • PATRICK

    Watch Trailer to San Sebastian’s ‘Patrick,’ Sold by The Match Factory (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN —  Sales house The Match Factory is launching exclusively via Variety the trailer of “Patrick,” Gonçalo Waddington’s debut feature, as the film world premieres in the Official Selection at the San Sebastian Festival. Screening in main competition, “Patrick” recounts the story of an eight-year old Portuguese boy, Mario, who is re-discovered years later [...]

  • Brad Pitt stars in ONCE UPON

    Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Gets Oct. 25 China Release

    Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is scheduled for a China release on Oct. 25, three months after its U.S. debut. The mainland opening will hit after the country’s National Day holiday in the first week of October, which this year marks a key and politically sensitive anniversary — the 70th year of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad