×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Warner Bros. Shares ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’ Photo Ahead of Annecy Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Looney Tunes Cartoons
CREDIT: Warner Bros. Animation

The Looney Tunes are back, and world premiering at the opening ceremony for this year’s Annecy Intl. Animation Festival, in what looks set in all probability to be one of this year’s highest-profile bows at the French animation gathering.

After teasing the series with an in-progress short at last year’s Warners animation showcase, to riotous laughter and applause, Bugs and his gang return in a fully-finished short ahead of Monday night’s opening feature “Playmobil: The Movie.”

In addition to Monday’s world premiere, on Wednesday executive producer Peter Browngardt and supervising director Alex Kirwan will present a behind-the-scenes look at the project including storyboards, animatics and more fully-finished shorts. According to them, the studio already has more than 20 finished shorts, a number which will grow to 200-plus, or 1,000 total minutes of “Looney Tunes Cartoons.”

Related

Browngardt and Kirwan recently talked with Variety about how the shorts have progressed since last year’s presentation, what to expect at this year’s showcase and shared an as-yet unseen still from one of the now-finished cartoons.

The cartoon itself feels straight from the ‘30s or ‘40s, apart from its high definition and a few modern buzzwords that organically make their way into the dialogue. It’s a dialogue which, as explained by Browngardt and Kirwan, is only written after animation has started.

According to Kirwan, the writers’ room is in fact an animators’ room, and the cartoons’ jokes, dialogue and storylines come only after the animators have started writing gags. The narrative spins off from situations which the artists create first as visual gags that strike them as humorous.

“I feel like that is what made the classic Looney Tunes so fantastic,” confirmed Browngardt. “It wasn’t screenwriters. They were thinking completely visual all the time. I feel like the best cartoon animation comes from that process.”

In the still we can see one of those gags which will be immediately familiar to any fan of the franchise, as Elmer Fudd chases Bugs, in front of a paint-brushed background, with an large lumber ax, while Bugs skillfully dodges the blows in the lead-up to an inevitable role-reversal.

“Annecy is going to be a blast,” said Browngardt. “This is my fifth year going and it’s one of the coolest places around. It’s beautiful. They love the art, and you see that every day you’re there. It’s just a wonderful thing.”

As excited as Browngardt and Kirwan are, after the success of last year’s sneak peek there can be little doubt that that crowds in Annecy will be just as excited to see what Warner Bros. Animation has got in store.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More Film

  • Michael Douglas Benicio Del Toro Variety

    Benicio Del Toro and Michael Douglas Reflect on Making 'Traffic,' Moving to TV

    Benicio Del Toro and Michael Douglas sat down for a chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors. For more, click here. Michael Douglas made a return to television with Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” — a comedy about aging in Hollywood that’s his first series-regular work since ’70s drama “The Streets of San Francisco.” His fellow acting [...]

  • Palm Beach

    Sydney Film Review: 'Palm Beach

    In “Palm Beach,” a Murderer’s Row of vintage yet durably sparkling Australian acting talent, combined with recent Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant, makes for a bright and eventful weekend in the sun at the eponymous northern Sydney enclave. The second feature-length directorial credit from actress-turned-director Rachel Ward following the resonant and well-received 2009 drama “Beautiful [...]

  • Lars Finnland

    ITV Studios Appoints Former Nordisk Film TV CEO as Managing Director of Nordic Label

    ITV Studios has appointed Lars Finnland to the post of managing director of ITV Studios Norway, its Scandinavian label. Finnland is joining ITV Studios from the events company 6.Sans Event where he was CEO. He also ran Nordisk Film TV, where he reorganised the company and allowed it to become one of the country’s leading [...]

  • Parking

    Transilvania’s Romanian Days Unspools With Best of Local Cinema

    CLUJ, ROMANIA–More than a decade after a tide of critically acclaimed and award-winning features announced the arrival of the Romanian New Wave, the Transilvania Film Festival’s annual Romanian Days program continues to offer a vital and wide-ranging survey of the country’s dynamic film industry. This year’s edition, which kicks off June 6, will present 15 [...]

  • Women Filmmakers Dominate at the Los

    LAGFF Shines Spotlight on Women

    From the opening night film through the Orpheus Awards, which will close the event on June 9, women are front and center at the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival, taking place this week at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. Fest opener “Meltem,” a feature directed by Greek-French helmer Basile Doganis, examines the refugee crisis through [...]

  • Morena Baccarin to Star in Sci-Fi

    Morena Baccarin to Star in Sci-Fi Comedy Series for NENT Group's Viaplay (EXCLUSIVE)

    Morena Baccarin (“Homeland,” “Deadpool”) is set to star in “Home Invasion,” a science-fiction comedy series produced by NENT Group’s Brain Academy (“Conspiracy of Silence”). The six-part English language series will also star Johan Glans (“Swedish Dicks”) and John Noble (“Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”). “Home Invasion” will premiere across the Nordics [...]

  • 'Dark Phoenix': Sophie Turner as an

    Film Review: 'Dark Phoenix'

    How powerful is Phoenix, a.k.a. Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), the dark and stormy heroine of “Dark Phoenix”? It’s 1992, and on one of her first missions as an X-Woman, she is sent up on the X-Jet, along with the scarlet-haired hellion Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Cyclops (Tye Sheridan) in his Bono wraparounds, the chivalrous Beast (Nicholas [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad