×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ventana Sur: Argentine Directors on Benefit of Writers’ Room (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Holly's Most Recent Stories

View All
Writers-Room-Panel
CREDIT: HOLLY JONES

BUENOS AIRES — Ventana Sur hosted two of the country’s leading screenwriters to relay the benefits of utilizing a writers’ room while conceptualizing fiction projects, delivered to a packed auditorium on Tuesday afternoon as part of the Fiction Factory series held at the UCA Campus in Puerto Madero.

Director Daniel Burman, known for films such as “Lost Embrace” and series “Victoria Small,” for VIS and Mediapro, sat alongside Sebastián Borensztein, director of “Chinese Take-Away,” starring Ricardo Darin, and co-director of HBO Latin America’s “The Bronze Garden,” produced with Pol-ka. Both used their immense scriptwriting experience to illustrate the concept of writers’ rooms before fielding a battery of questions from an enthusiastic audience.

“There’s been a change, a double change in the habits of consumers. We can choose when we want to watch something. With a click we have it in our hands. This raises the bar when developing new projects and leads to a higher level of professionalism,” Borensztein said.

The two, working on a project together for a well-known platform, went on to discuss the importance of acknowledging different points of view while perfecting a script, noting that large Hollywood productions have been using this practice to their advantage for some time.

Popular on Variety

“The project is very ambitious, and we’ve formed a writers’ room with Sebastian, added other writers. Basically, for me, it’s an extraordinary learning experience. I spent many years making films and being intoxicated with my own, unique, gaze. This exercise reduced it. I arrive early in the morning and, to hear the view of someone else, it’s crap. To hear from another person, with an honest opinion, it’s like a game. It’s not that it’s better or worse. It’s a huge transition,” said Burman.

Borensztein agreed, “Integrating one’s point of view with the view of someone else is a question of ego, freely sharing your opinions comes down to having trust in the team you’ve assembled. We have to be very selective.”

He went on to state, “I think, in this sense, it’s fundamental to form a writing room. This exercise really connects you with the creativity and point of view of others, and the product is better, and that’s what we want.”

While speaking to the difference between a calculated writer’s room and other forms of script revision, Burman noted, “A writers’ room, it’s like a job, it’s a responsibility. To meet at a certain time, at a certain place where you share your point of view with other people. Sure, it’s more comfortable to sit in your slippers with bread and a latte, and work at whatever hour you’d like, but…”

The panel explained the intricacies and balance of using the method.

“The question is, how do we generate an ambiance of discussion? Where your opinion about an idea brings out the truth? There is something to be said for quality and functionality, where everyone wins. It’s not whether it’s a good idea or a bad idea in the end,” said Borensztein.

Burman then discussed the myriad of viewpoints within the writers’ room, integral to the success of a script, “It also permits us to enter a more sane and balanced gender perspective. It’s much more interesting to hear this sort of viewpoint in person during this process; it’s an opportunity to learn, to understand.”

The panel ended succinctly after covering more than enough ground, converting anyone who questioned the practice into a new proponent of the writers’ room, a useful assist to the ever-evolving approach that is script development.

As Burman concluded, “In the writers’ room, you can recreate the story for a mini-audience; this is genius. We are the public; we are the spectator at that moment. To play with different perspectives, points of view that are completely different, genius.”

More Film

  • Writers-Room-Panel

    Ventana Sur: Argentine Directors on Benefit of Writers’ Room (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES — Ventana Sur hosted two of the country’s leading screenwriters to relay the benefits of utilizing a writers’ room while conceptualizing fiction projects, delivered to a packed auditorium on Tuesday afternoon as part of the Fiction Factory series held at the UCA Campus in Puerto Madero. Director Daniel Burman, known for films such [...]

  • Kathleen Kennedy to Receive Prestigious BAFTA

    Kathleen Kennedy to Receive Prestigious BAFTA Fellowship

    Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm and producer of scores of movies, will receive a prestigious BAFTA fellowship, the British Academy’s highest honor, in February. Across a 40-year career, Kennedy has produced pictures that have garnered 25 Oscars and more than 100 BAFTA nominations and 27 wins. She will be honored with the fellowship at BAFTA’s [...]

  • Lee Byung-hun stars in "The Man

    Lee Byung-hun’s ‘Man Standing Next’ Secures 2020 Asia Theatrical Releases (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showbox’s political drama “The Man Standing Next” has secured releases in multiple territories in Asia. The film was picked up by Falcon for Indonesia, The Klockworx for Japan, Viva Communications for the Philippines, Shaw Renters for Singapore and by Moviecloud for Taiwan. Release dates in each territory have yet to be confirmed. Set 40 days [...]

  • Lulu Wang and Zhao Shuzhen'The Farewell'

    Zhao Shuzhen on Stealing Scenes in Her First American Movie, 'The Farewell'

    A year ago, 76-year-old actor Zhao Shuzhen shot her first American movie, “The Farewell,” based on writer-director Lulu Wang’s very personal family story. In November, Shuzhen found herself making her first visit to the States, where she earned standing ovations from audiences and posed for pictures with stars like Robert Pattinson at parties. Then she [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez and Director Lorene Scafaria

    'Hustlers' DP Todd Banhazl Discusses How Not to Shoot With the Male Gaze

    Cinematographer Todd Banhazl had to rethink conventional wisdom in shooting Jennifer Lopez starrer “Hustlers.” What sort of approach did you and director Lorene Scafaria discuss in terms of how you were going to shoot the women and create these strong images of strippers? From the beginning, we talked about this idea of control and the [...]

  • A Hidden Life Movie

    Film News Roundup: Terrence Malick's 'A Hidden Life' Screened at Vatican Film Library

    In today’s film news roundup, “A Hidden Life” is shown at the Vatican, “Limerence” finds a home, Dave Baustista’s “My Spy” moves, and the DGA honors two veteran members. VATICAN SCREENING Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life” received a rare private screening at the Vatican Film Library this week. The movie centers on Austrian farmer and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad