×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Venice: Jayro Bustamante’s ‘The Weeping Woman’ Wins Venice Days Award

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Processed with VSCO with preset
CREDIT: Courtesy Venice Days

Guatamalan director Jayro Bustamante’s genocide revenge drama “The Weeping Woman” (“La Llorona”), set during the 1960s civil war in his country, has won the Venice Days Director Award, the top nod in Venice’s independently run section.

This is the second feature by Bustamante, who put Guatemalan cinema the map with his debut, “Ixcanul.” The film takes its cue from the acquittal of a former Guatemalan general whose initial sentence is overturned on a procedural pretext. This unleashes a vengeful supernatural spirit upon his household.

Brazilian director Karim Aïnouz (“The Invisible Life”) presided over the jury formed by 28 young European movie buffs. They praised the film for being “an intimate ghost story told through a vivid female character.”

The award comes with a cash prize of €20,000 ($22,000), which is split equally between the director and the film’s international distributor, in this case Film Factory Entertainment.

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Isaiah Mustafa It Chapter 2

    Isaiah Mustafa on Moving From Football to Acting and Starring in 'It: Chapter Two'

    Isaiah Mustafa was a journeyman pro football wide receiver with a dream of becoming an actor. Then he landed the spot as the suave Old Spice spokesman who burst out of the shower wearing nothing but a bath towel and deodorant. The moment led to appearances in sitcoms like “Anger Management” and “Baby Daddy,” after [...]

  • 'The Crack: Inception'

    Filmax Acquires 'The Crack: Inception' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Barcelona-based studio Filmax has acquired international sales rights to José Luis Garci’s “The Crack: Inception,” the third part of a film noir trilogy whose first two installments represent for many the Spanish director’s finest achievement. Introducing the new film to buyers at Toronto, Filmax will also distribute it in Spain, opening the crime thriller on [...]

  • Keanu Reeves The Matrix

    'Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks' Documentary Bought for Digital Release

    Giant Pictures has acquired worldwide digital rights excluding SVOD and Australia/New Zealand to Serge Ou’s documentary “Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks,” Variety has learned exclusively. The deal was unveiled Friday. The film held its world premiere at the recent Melbourne International Film Festival and will have its US premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. [...]

  • Processed with VSCO with preset

    Venice: Jayro Bustamante's 'The Weeping Woman' Wins Venice Days Award

    Guatamalan director Jayro Bustamante’s genocide revenge drama “The Weeping Woman” (“La Llorona”), set during the 1960s civil war in his country, has won the Venice Days Director Award, the top nod in Venice’s independently run section. This is the second feature by Bustamante, who put Guatemalan cinema the map with his debut, “Ixcanul.” The film takes its [...]

  • For Web Story

    Venice: Lebanon's 'All This Victory' Wins Critics' Week; Saudi's 'Scales' Scores Prize

    “All This Victory,” a tense war drama directed by Lebanon’s Ahmad Ghossein and set in 2006 in his country during the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, is the big winner at the Venice Critics’ Week section dedicated to first works. The film is about a young man named Marwan who during a ceasefire goes in search of [...]

  • True History of the Kelly Gang

    Toronto Film Review: 'True History of the Kelly Gang'

    Back in 1970, Tony Richardson’s “Ned Kelly” hit upon a neat idea: What if you got an honest-to-God rock star, Mick Jagger, to play Australia’s most notorious 19th-century folk hero? A neat idea is all it was, though, and the listless, unconfidently acted movie that resulted was duly forgotten. Nearly half a century later, however, [...]

  • Neon's Elissa Federoff Talks Business at

    Neon's Elissa Federoff Talks Business at Toronto

    Neon’s distribution topper Elissa Federoff hits Toronto with some high-profile titles: Bong Joon-ho’s Palme d’Or-winner “Parasite,” Alfre Woodard-starrer “Clemency” and Celine Sciamma’s Cannes prize-winner “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” Neon has seen success in a subdued specialty pic B.O. climate with docs such as “Three Identical Strangers” and recently with “Luce,” “Honeyland” and “Wild Rose.” The specialty [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad