Turkish actress Damla Sonmez to star in Netflix docudrama ‘Ottoman Rising’

Award-winning Turkish actress Damla Sönmez (“Sibel”) will star in the upcoming six-part Netflix docudrama “Ottoman Rising,” set during the reign of Mehmed II, also known as Mehmed the Conquerer. The series will be helmed by Emre Şahin.
The Circassian beauty is also producing several short films, directed by Ali Tansu Turhan. “Don’t Get Me Wrong” is completed and about to start its festival journey, while “Second Night,” inspired by Doestoyevski’s “White Nights,” is in post.
Meanwhile, “Sibel,” a prize-winner in Locarno, Adana and Hamburg, will open in Turkey on Feb. 22 and in France March 6.
Produced by Germany’s Gringo Films, “Stitch Head” will pitch at March’s Cartoon Movie in Bordeaux, a leading European event for animation coming down the pipeline. Fellow German studios Lavalabs and Studio Rakete co-produce. “Stitch Head” will be a stereoscopic 3D animated feature directed by Toby Genkel, co-director –alongside Reza Memari– of the successful “A Stork’s [...]
The debut feature from Colombian filmmakers César Alejandro Jaimes and Juan Pablo Polanco, “Lapü,” pulled off the lofty Sundance-Berlin competition double this week. After world premiering in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at Sundance, the feature is now competing in the Berlinale’s Forum. The film kicks off on a windy night in the northern Colombia territory [...]
Studiocanal has sold near all of the world outside the U.S. on Hugo Gélin’s “Love at Second Sight.” The European production-distribution-sales giant, part of Vivendi’s Canal Plus Group, has also kicked off promising sales on a panoply of new foreign-language titles, such as Yvan Attal’s “My Dog Stupid,” Cedric Klapisch’s “Someone Somewhere” and animated feature [...]
Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated composer Clint Mansell has signed a long-term, worldwide music publishing deal with Decca Publishing. Mansell is best-known as the composer of such acclaimed Darren Aronofsky films as “Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan” and “The Fountain,” but rose to prominence as frontman of Pop Will Eat Itself, which scored 11 top-40 [...]
Bright-eyed Australian director Damon Gameau set out in his previous movie, “That Sugar Film” to challenge everyday thoughtlessness about the dangers of our modern lifestyle — and became profoundly sick while doing so. In his new film “2040,” which plays in Berlin’s Generation Kplus section and which he styles as a “hybrid feature documentary,” Gameau [...]
Netflix is closing in on a deal for Antonin Baudry’s “The Wolf’s Call” (“Le Chant du Loup”), an anticipated big-budget French submarine thriller, for multiple territories. The streaming service is in advanced negotiations to pre-buy “The Wolf’s Call” from Pathé International for North America, Latin America, Spain and Scandinavia, as well as for France, where [...]