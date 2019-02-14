×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Turkish actress Damla Sonmez to star in Netflix docudrama ‘Ottoman Rising’

By
Alissa Simon

Film Critic

Alissa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: FILM ATIQ Q

Award-winning Turkish actress Damla Sönmez (“Sibel”) will star in the upcoming six-part Netflix docudrama “Ottoman Rising,” set during the reign of Mehmed II, also known as Mehmed the Conquerer.  The series will be helmed by Emre Şahin.

The Circassian beauty is also producing several short films, directed by Ali Tansu Turhan. “Don’t Get Me Wrong” is completed and about to start its festival journey, while “Second Night,” inspired by Doestoyevski’s “White Nights,” is in post.

Meanwhile, “Sibel,” a prize-winner in Locarno, Adana and Hamburg, will open in Turkey on Feb. 22 and in France March 6.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • Turkey’s Damla Sönmez To Star In

    Turkish actress Damla Sonmez to star in Netflix docudrama ‘Ottoman Rising’

    Award-winning Turkish actress Damla Sönmez (“Sibel”) will star in the upcoming six-part Netflix docudrama “Ottoman Rising,” set during the reign of Mehmed II, also known as Mehmed the Conquerer.  The series will be helmed by Emre Şahin. The Circassian beauty is also producing several short films, directed by Ali Tansu Turhan. “Don’t Get Me Wrong” [...]

  • Stitch Head

    Toby Genkel’s ‘Stitch Head’ Readies for Bordeaux’s Cartoon Movie

    Produced by Germany’s Gringo Films, “Stitch Head” will pitch at March’s Cartoon Movie in Bordeaux, a leading European event for animation coming down the pipeline. Fellow German studios Lavalabs and Studio Rakete co-produce. “Stitch Head” will be a stereoscopic 3D animated feature directed by Toby Genkel, co-director –alongside Reza Memari– of the successful “A Stork’s [...]

  • Berlin Forum Player ‘Lapü’ Filmmakers On

    Colombian Doc ‘Lapü’ Pulls of Sundance-Berlin Competition Double

    The debut feature from Colombian filmmakers César Alejandro Jaimes and Juan Pablo Polanco, “Lapü,” pulled off the lofty Sundance-Berlin competition double this week. After world premiering in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at Sundance, the feature is now competing in the Berlinale’s Forum. The film kicks off on a windy night in the northern Colombia territory [...]

  • Studiocanal Sells ‘Love at Second Sight,’

    Studiocanal Near Sells Out ‘Love at Second Sight,’ Rolls Out ’Someone, Somewhere,’ ‘Samsam’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Studiocanal has sold near all of the world outside the U.S. on Hugo Gélin’s “Love at Second Sight.” The European production-distribution-sales giant, part of Vivendi’s Canal Plus Group, has also kicked off promising sales on a panoply of new foreign-language titles, such as  Yvan Attal’s “My Dog Stupid,” Cedric Klapisch’s “Someone Somewhere” and animated feature [...]

  • Clint Mansell

    Composer Clint Mansell Signs Publishing Deal With Decca (EXCLUSIVE)

    Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated composer Clint Mansell has signed a long-term, worldwide music publishing deal with Decca Publishing. Mansell is best-known as the composer of such acclaimed Darren Aronofsky films as “Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan” and “The Fountain,” but rose to prominence as frontman of Pop Will Eat Itself, which scored 11 top-40 [...]

  • Director Damon Gameau Discusses Berlin Film

    Director Damon Gameau Discusses Berlin Film '2040'

    Bright-eyed Australian director Damon Gameau set out in his previous movie, “That Sugar Film” to challenge everyday thoughtlessness about the dangers of our modern lifestyle — and became profoundly sick while doing so. In his new film “2040,” which plays in Berlin’s Generation Kplus section and which he styles as a “hybrid feature documentary,” Gameau [...]

  • Netflix Closing In on French Submarine

    Netflix Closing In on Deal for French Submarine Thriller 'The Wolf’s Call' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix is closing in on a deal for Antonin Baudry’s “The Wolf’s Call” (“Le Chant du Loup”), an anticipated big-budget French submarine thriller, for multiple territories. The streaming service is in advanced negotiations to pre-buy “The Wolf’s Call” from Pathé International for North America, Latin America, Spain and Scandinavia, as well as for France, where [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad