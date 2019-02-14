Turkish actress Damla Sonmez to star in Netflix docudrama ‘Ottoman Rising’

Award-winning Turkish actress Damla Sönmez (“Sibel”) will star in the upcoming six-part Netflix docudrama “Ottoman Rising,” set during the reign of Mehmed II, also known as Mehmed the Conquerer. The series will be helmed by Emre Şahin.

The Circassian beauty is also producing several short films, directed by Ali Tansu Turhan. “Don’t Get Me Wrong” is completed and about to start its festival journey, while “Second Night,” inspired by Doestoyevski’s “White Nights,” is in post.

Meanwhile, “Sibel,” a prize-winner in Locarno, Adana and Hamburg, will open in Turkey on Feb. 22 and in France March 6.