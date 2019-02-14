×
Toby Genkel’s ‘Stitch Head’ Readies for Bordeaux’s Cartoon Movie

Stitch Head
CREDIT: Gringo Films

Produced by Germany’s Gringo Films, “Stitch Head” will pitch at March’s Cartoon Movie in Bordeaux, a leading European event for animation coming down the pipeline. Fellow German studios Lavalabs and Studio Rakete co-produce.

“Stitch Head” will be a stereoscopic 3D animated feature directed by Toby Genkel, co-director –alongside Reza Memari– of the successful “A Stork’s Journey,” a German production from Ulysses Filmproduktion which secured a U.S. release through Grindstone and Lionsgate, and was sold by Global Screen.

“Stitch Head” is a family entertainment adventure-comedy intended for mainstream audiences. According to its producers, it’s a fun take on the Frankenstein myth, where the monsters are the good guys, and the humans are scary.

“It’s based on a simple premise: If a mad professor is obsessively bringing monstrous creatures to Almost-Life™ in his castle’s laboratory… then who takes care of the monsters? Who keeps them fed and clean?” asked Gringo Films Sonja Ewers, answering, “Stitch Head –the professor’s very first, long- forgotten creation.”

Terrified the townsfolk could turn into a furious mob, Stitch Head uses all means available to him to keep he and his fellow-monsters safe and hidden.

“Stitch Head” is the first incursion in animation by Cologne-based Gringo Films, although Ewers co-produced Michel Ocelot’s “Dilili à Paris.”

Currently in development, “Stitch Head” is based on the same-titled children’s book by Guy Bass (“Dinkin Dings and the Frightening Things,” “Spynosaur”) an English author and winner of the Portsmouth Book Award and the popular “Blue Peter” prize, granted by the BBC TV show.

Gringo Films is led by Ewers and director-producer-actor Steve Hudson (“True North”). The company has participated in Samuel Maoz’s Venice Golden Lion winner “Lebanon” and Yuval Adler’s “Bethlehem.” Recently, Gringo produced Eyal Halfon’s mockumentary “The 90 Minute War,” and is currently developing “Tafiti,” an animated series for kid audiences which features meerkats in the lead roles.

Cartoon Movie runs March 5-7.

    Colombian Doc ‘Lapü’ Pulls of Sundance-Berlin Competition Double

    The debut feature from Colombian filmmakers César Alejandro Jaimes and Juan Pablo Polanco, “Lapü,” pulled off the lofty Sundance-Berlin competition double this week. After world premiering in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at Sundance, the feature is now competing in the Berlinale’s Forum. The film kicks off on a windy night in the northern Colombia territory [...]

    Studiocanal Near Sells Out ‘Love at Second Sight,’ Rolls Out ’Someone, Somewhere,’ ‘Samsam’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Studiocanal has sold near all of the world outside the U.S. on Hugo Gélin’s “Love at Second Sight.” The European production-distribution-sales giant, part of Vivendi’s Canal Plus Group, has also kicked off promising sales on a panoply of new foreign-language titles, such as  Yvan Attal’s “My Dog Stupid,” Cedric Klapisch’s “Someone Somewhere” and animated feature [...]

    Composer Clint Mansell Signs Publishing Deal With Decca (EXCLUSIVE)

    Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated composer Clint Mansell has signed a long-term, worldwide music publishing deal with Decca Publishing. Mansell is best-known as the composer of such acclaimed Darren Aronofsky films as “Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan” and “The Fountain,” but rose to prominence as frontman of Pop Will Eat Itself, which scored 11 top-40 [...]

    Director Damon Gameau Discusses Berlin Film '2040'

    Bright-eyed Australian director Damon Gameau set out in his previous movie, “That Sugar Film” to challenge everyday thoughtlessness about the dangers of our modern lifestyle — and became profoundly sick while doing so. In his new film “2040,” which plays in Berlin’s Generation Kplus section and which he styles as a “hybrid feature documentary,” Gameau [...]

    Netflix Closing In on Deal for French Submarine Thriller 'The Wolf’s Call' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix is closing in on a deal for Antonin Baudry’s “The Wolf’s Call” (“Le Chant du Loup”), an anticipated big-budget French submarine thriller, for multiple territories. The streaming service is in advanced negotiations to pre-buy “The Wolf’s Call” from Pathé International for North America, Latin America, Spain and Scandinavia, as well as for France, where [...]

    China's Web Series, Online Films Required to Register, Report Actor Fees

    Most web series and online films in China must register with the government and report their budgets and actor salaries starting from this Friday, the country’s media watchdog has decreed, in a further tightening of official oversight of the entertainment sector amid an uproar over talent pay. All live-action and animated series intended for online [...]

    2018 Local Tax Payments by Huayi Brothers, Some Major Chinese Stars Revealed

    The Chinese city that is home to the world’s largest film studio has released lists of its top registered taxpayers in 2018, revealing the payments by major production companies and movie stars at a time when new tax regulations have upended the industry. In years past, the small city of Dongyang in coastal Zhejiang province [...]

