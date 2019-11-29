×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tilda Swinton, Naomi Watts Laud Cinema at Marrakech Film Festival Opening

By

Contributor

Martin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of FFIFM

The Marrakech Film Festival kicked off Friday with a bevy of filmmaking talent on the red carpet and an inspiring speech by the jury president Tilda Swinton.

Ever since its launch in 2001, the festival has used Morocco’s strategic and historic position as a crossroads between different world cultures, to bring together different filmmaking talents from the four corners of the world, and movies ranging from Hollywood blockbusters to ambitious art movies.

This spirit was highlighted in the opening ceremony on Friday evening, in which clips from the 14 films screening in Official Competition offered glimpses of the different voices and visions on show, including 12 first films and two second films.

Before Swinton took the stage, clips were shown from her films that underline the breadth of roles and film genres she has embraced in her career, including films as different as “Orlando,” “Snowpiercer,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “I am Love,” “Okja” and “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

Swinton received a standing ovation as she entered the stage and was clearly moved, stating that it was her first time at the festival but is a “profound honor and mighty joy.”

Popular on Variety

“The Marrakech Film Festival is a legend,” she added. “It’s a beacon for cineastes around the world who come from all stretches of our planet to meet under the African sky, which gives its blessing on all us. It’s a privilege to be here.”

Swinton said that having grown up in a “cinema-less part of Scotland” her first visit to a film festival, the Berlin Film Festival in 1985, which she attended with her first film – Derek Jarman’s “Caravaggio” – was a life-changing experience. “It opened my eyes, mind and heart to a new world, in a way that has never stopped.”

She added that Marrakech has a similar capacity to vaunt the “magic carpet of cinema.”

“This empathy machine invites us to walk in the shoes and the lives of other people and is good for us all. Its all-embracing nature holds up the best of our dreams and dispels our fears, so that we can share our wildest imaginations in the healthiest way possible. Cinema is our chance to suspend time and space and everything that divides us. It immerses us and transports us. To unbuckle, listen and celebrate our differences and also our similarities.”

She heaped praise on her fellow jury members, who joined her on the stage – David Michôd, Andrea Arnold, Chiara Mastroianni, Rebecca Zlotowski, Mikael Persbrandt, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Atiq Rahimi and Ali Essafi.

Swinton then received emphatic applause from the audience as she concluded: “We are up for enchantment, to celebrate the fellowship of film forever. Vive le Festival du Film de Marrakech! Vive le difference!”

The festival was then officially declared open by Australian actor Naomi Watts who is attending the festival as part of this year’s country tribute to Australian cinema.

Watts highlighted the ”exceptional gathering of my fellow actors, directors and friends and delighted festival goers. This year offers us the opportunity to discover the extraordinary breadth and diversity of Australian cinema.”

She concluded by stating that she is “honored and thrilled to declare the 18th edition of the Festival du Film de Marrakech officially open.”

The ceremony was then followed by the screening of the opening film, Rian Johnson’s murder mystery “Knives Out.”

The Marrakech Intl. Film Festival runs Nov. 29 to Dec. 7.

More Film

  • Naomi Watts, Tilda Swinton Attend Opening

    Tilda Swinton, Naomi Watts Laud Cinema at Marrakech Film Festival Opening

    The Marrakech Film Festival kicked off Friday with a bevy of filmmaking talent on the red carpet and an inspiring speech by the jury president Tilda Swinton. Ever since its launch in 2001, the festival has used Morocco’s strategic and historic position as a crossroads between different world cultures, to bring together different filmmaking talents [...]

  • THE IRISHMAN (2019)Joe Pesci (Russell Bufalino)

    Should 'The Irishman' Have Been a TV Series? Scorsese Says No

    It might be tempting to watch Netflix’s “The Irishman,” which clocks in at three and a half hours, as a limited series over the course of a few evenings. But director Martin Scorsese told Entertainment Weekly that he doesn’t agree a limited series could have worked as a different way to present the critically acclaimed [...]

  • I'm No Longer Here

    Mexico's 'I'm No Longer Here,' Tunisia's 'A Son' Win at Cairo Film Festival

    “I’m No Longer Here,” a drama about immigration and identity by young Mexican director Fernando Frias, was the big winner at the Cairo Film Festival, which wrapped Friday. “I’m No Longer Here,” which turns on a 17-year-old urban tribe leader forced by conflict with a cartel to leave Mexico for Queens, scooped Cairo’s top prize, [...]

  • Irwin Winkler

    'Irishman' Producer Irwin Winkler on De Niro, Scorsese and Early Days as an Agent

    Irwin Winkler has been producing films for parts of six decades. His latest is “The Irishman,” which reunites him with frequent collaborators Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro (“Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas,” “New York, New York”) as well as Al Pacino (“Revolution”). Winkler was first mentioned in Variety on Dec. 24, 1958, when he was an [...]

  • Adam Greenberg The Big Red One

    Veteran DP Adam Greenberg on His Journey to Hollywood, Work on 'Terminator' Movies

    Cinematographer Adam Greenberg, who earned an Oscar nomination for his work on James Cameron’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” began to learn the craft of filmmaking working in the Israeli Army’s photo section. Landing a technician job in a one-room production lab in Tel Aviv, he used his downtime wisely. “Reading old copies of Cinematographer magazine [...]

  • Angelina Jolie The Kept

    Angelina Jolie Moves to WME From UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Angelina Jolie has signed with WME after spending most of the past decade with UTA. Jolie is coming off the Disney sequel “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” which is close to grossing $500 million worldwide. In recent years, the woman who is one of the world’s most recognizable movie stars has focused more on directing and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad