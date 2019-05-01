×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Guardian of Memory’’s Marcela Arteaga: ‘It’s Not About’ Trump

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All

TORONTO  — In 2008, the Mexican government sent the army to fight drug traffickers in the rugged region along the U.S. border. What at first glance seemed like an attempt to rein in the powerful cartels turned into an epidemic of state-sponsored violence, leading to the murders and disappearances of countless journalists, human rights activists, and ordinary citizens. As the violence escalated, many Mexicans in the Juarez Valley fled their homes, crossing the border to request asylum in the U.S.

In “The Guardian of Memory,” director Marcela Arteaga bears witness to the violence that has displaced thousands, while examining how governments on both sides of the border have exacerbated the crisis. With striking visual poetry, she provides intimate accounts of the lives Mexican migrants have left behind, while also highlighting the work of Carlos Spector, an immigration lawyer from El Paso, who fights to obtain asylum for those fleeing the violence.

Related

Arteaga spoke with Variety about border politics in the age of Donald Trump, U.S. complicity in the ongoing crisis, and preserving the memories of asylum-seekers who are caught between two worlds. “When these people leave Mexico, they are forgotten,” said Arteaga. “Because here they are treated as traitors, and in the U.S. as criminals.”

The story of Mexican and Central American asylum-seekers trying to enter the U.S. has been one of the dominant storylines in American politics in the Trump era. At what point did this become a story you wanted to explore yourself?

Here in Mexico, I didn’t even know about these Mexicans seeking asylum. But I was very aware of the violence. You could read it in the newspapers, you can feel it in the streets. I have two daughters, and I fear for them every day. Every political discourse is about that. I kind of became an expert on the subject.

One day, I met Carlos Spector, and I heard him talking about the stories of his clients, and people who had suffered the violence that I had been reading about in the newspapers. And I realized that I didn’t know what was going on clearly. After I met all these people, I couldn’t just sit down. I felt the need to do something. And the only way I can do something is filmmaking.

You offer very little context in this film outside of the character’s themselves, telling their own stories. Why did you decide to make the film without providing more background about the violence?

My first film was the same. I don’t like talking heads, and that’s a problem for me, because there are lots of people that do. [Laughs] But if I couldn’t do it this way, I would never do it. I really think that it will touch people more, it will touch the audience more deeply than if you explain things.

With this film, I had more problems than with the other one, because [viewers] got lost—if the people were in Mexico, or in the United States. But I think if I had done that, then it would be another film about violence in Mexico. In this way, I think it makes it more universal, because it could be anybody in any nation.

One of the first characters we encounter in this film tells the story of her search for a yellow blouse she’s left behind in Mexico. Physical artifacts play such an important visual role in the film: the camera lingers over abandoned houses, furniture, photos. What was behind that artistic choice?

It was a lot of things. One is the connection that I made with the people, and then what they told me. The same lady with the yellow blouse, she says that she had a dream that she was carrying two big suitcases. They told me these stories, and then I started to think how all these things are connected, and how could you imagine the amount of damage. The first idea that came to me was, ‘What if we put 4,000 spoons in the desert, just to show how many are 4,000?’ Imagine if your life could be told by your objects—by your toothbrush, by the CDs that you have. And those are the kinds of things that we found in the abandoned houses.

Also, I thought, ‘How can I in film explain that this was not just a mass shooting, that it was an organized thing?’ And that’s why I decided to put all the glasses together, all the light bulbs together, in a very organized way. I connected their stories, their feelings, and the political situation. Or at least I tried to.

The phrase “Mexican asylum-seekers” has almost become a campaign slogan in the U.S., but those asylum-seekers aren’t often given a voice to tell their own stories. Was that something you wanted to change with this film?

It’s true. Even in Mexico, they become statistics, not human beings that have suffered. It’s a problem. It’s too easy to talk about hundreds of people, or thousands of people, who have died. It’s numbers. It’s terrifying. And people don’t want to talk about it. And I understand. If you do, then you have to realize that there’s something going wrong here. Or you have to leave, or you have to do something. On the other hand, [if you ignore it], you have your life going on as if there’s not a war. But there is.

Not all of the characters we meet in “The Guardian of Memory” succeed with their asylum requests. What was it like for you, as both a filmmaker and a witness, to see how some of their stories ended?

It was very hard, the first time Carlos said to me that one of them was deported. I interviewed him two months before. I did the interview, and he was very happy that he left. And then two months after that, they deported him to Mexico. We were all of us, the crew, we were so upset. And Carlos didn’t tell us. It was his wife that told us. I interviewed Carlos asking him that, and he was almost crying.

It was very hard. They open their hearts to you, their lives, and they have the hope that something is going to change with what you’re doing. It’s very hard to not accomplish their expectations.

The story of Mexico’s political violence, and American complicity in it, did not begin in Donald Trump’s America, as you point out in the film. Is that an important message that you want to deliver to viewers—that this isn’t just about Trump’s wall?

Yes, totally. At the beginning, when Carlos is feeding the birds, he names one Trump. And I decided to edit that, to take Trump out of the discourse. Because it’s not about him. It’s about a system. And also in Mexico, it’s not about one president or another. It’s the system. It’s true that it could be worse with one president than with the other one, but it’s a machine. It’s the system, it’s not one person.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Director of Mexican Asylum-Seeker Doc Says

    ‘The Guardian of Memory’’s Marcela Arteaga: ‘It’s Not About’ Trump

    TORONTO  — In 2008, the Mexican government sent the army to fight drug traffickers in the rugged region along the U.S. border. What at first glance seemed like an attempt to rein in the powerful cartels turned into an epidemic of state-sponsored violence, leading to the murders and disappearances of countless journalists, human rights activists, [...]

  • 'Boyz in the Wood,' starring Eddie

    'Boyz in the Wood,' starring Eddie Izzard, to Open Edinburgh International Film Festival

    Social satire “Boyz in the Wood,” starring Eddie Izzard, will open the 73rd edition of the Edinburgh Intl. Film Festival on June 19. Set in the Scottish Highlands, the film follows four city boys trying to escape a mysterious huntsman, played by Izzard, as the Highlands’ police force trails behind. Rian Gordon, Samuel Bottomley, Viraj [...]

  • Plus One

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Plus One'

    “Plus One” is proof of the continued vitality of traditional romantic comedy formulas. Yet far more thrillingly, it’s a testament to star power — which it has in spades, courtesy of Maya Erskine (Hulu’s “Pen15”), whose lead turn in writers-directors Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer’s winning film would, in a just world, make her an [...]

  • Don Cheadle Avengers Endgame Podcast

    ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Marvel claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Avengers: Endgame.” Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $6.54 million through Sunday for 1,082 national [...]

  • Boots Riley, Questlove Go In-Depth at

    How Will Ferrell and 'Anchorman' Saved Boots Riley's Life

    You could call it a meeting of the multi-hyphenates. Musician, activist and “Sorry to Bother You” director Boots Riley sat down for a chat with DJ, producer, author and “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” musical director Questlove for a wide-ranging chat at the Tribeca Film Festival Tuesday night. During the conversation, the two touched [...]

  • Baz Luhrmann

    Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Film to Shoot in Australia

    Baz Luhrmann’s Tom Hanks-starring Elvis film is set to shoot significant portions in Australia, it has been confirmed. The currently untitled film, backed by Warner Bros., will explore the life and music of Elvis Presley, including his rise to fame, his unprecedented stardom, and his impact on the world. It will also delve into his [...]

  • 'Framing John DeLorean' Review: An Absorbing

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Framing John DeLorean'

    A visionary who flew too close to the sun. A dream of success that became a nightmare. A golden boy turned prince of darkness. Name your grandiose American metaphor, and the saga of John DeLorean, the GM-executive-turned-lone-wolf-entrepreneur who invented the car of the future (only to see it relegated to the junkyard of the past), [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad