×

‘The Chambermaid’ Cleans Up in the U.S.

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
La-camarista

SANTIAGO, Chile — Call it the “Roma” effect but Mexican newcomer Lila Aviles’ engaging portrait of a hotel servant, “The Chambermaid” (“La Camarista”) has found outstanding reception in the U.S. and in multiple territories, giving hope to other arthouse films from Latin America and elsewhere that seek distribution in “fortress America.”

“‘Roma’ was a beautiful, brawny and no denying, brilliant period drama – with a huge budget, said “The Chambermaid’s” U.S. distributor, Richard Lorber, President and CEO of Kino Lorber. “We were more than thrilled to be able to make so much noise with our quiet film – one with a minuscule budget in both production and promotion,” he noted, adding: “It’s possible that audiences were primed to experience ‘The Chambermaid,’ given some similarities to “Roma,” but they encountered a very different creation with a depth of insight into character and a narrative sensibility that was wholly different.”

Related

According to Lorber, the company started the film’s platform release late June in New York and Los Angeles before rolling out nationwide. “We’re firm believers in the theatrical experience and the power of word-of-mouth, and the film has garnered rave reviews and enthusiastic audiences around the country,” he pronounced.

“It’s a tribute to the persistence of discerning cinephile audiences who don’t need a $30 million Oscar campaign to discover a true cinematic gem,” he continued.

“The Chambermaid” remains on Rotten Tomatoes’ “The Best Movies of 2019 (so far)” list, said its U.S.-based executive producer Pau Brunet of Amplitud. It could likely end its U.S. theatrical run in the early fall with close to $100,000 in box office earnings.

“It might have helped that the film had a U.S. connection to champion its release here,” said Brunet. “The fact that it’s from a first-time female director is also a boon given all the media attention given to women filmmakers these days,” he added.

Founded in L.A. with the express purpose to foster co-productions between Latin America and the U.S., Amplitud, launched by Brunet, Axel Shalson and Jana Díaz Juhl, has brought its fourth film, Paola Ochoa’s “Hermanas,” to Sanfic’s works in progress.

Their past credits include SXSW Special Jury winner “10,000 Km,” Tribeca Jury Award winner “We are the Heat” and Catalan Academy Gaudi Award winner “Anchor and Hope.”

According to Kino Lorber’s Wendy Lidell, senior VP, theatrical and non-theatrical distribution, the drama will be released on TVOD on Sept. 24, DVD Oct. 22 and on Starz starting Nov. 1.

Meanwhile “The Chambermaid” has been to some 50 festivals worldwide and has also bowed in France (Bodega Films), the U.K. (New Wave Films), and in Mexico where its distributor, Canibal Films, reported that while its overall box office dropped a 49% on its third weekend in Mexico, its screen average dipped only 12%.

Its release in China, Australia, Germany, Spain and a host of other territories is still pending.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Beograd 20.03.2012 Milutin Petrovic, reditelj, scenarista,

    Lost Script by ABC Studios Editor Turned Into Movie and Series 'Bad Blood'

    An ambitious new Serbian feature film and 10-part television series set in the Ottoman Empire of the 19th century has emerged from a long lost script by a former editor at ABC Studios in New York City. Belgrade-based This and That Productions is producing “Bad Blood,” based on the works of renowned Serbian writer Borisav [...]

  • Gael Garcia Bernal on the Power,

    Gael Garcia Bernal on the Power, Responsibility of Cinema to ‘Provoke’

    Gael García Bernal said acting for the likes of Oscar winners Alejandro González Iñárritu and Alfonso Cuarón helped groom him for the director’s chair and praised cinema as “the only medium” that allows artists to “explore the gray areas” in unparalleled ways. “The world is so full of certainties now, and cinema is the one that [...]

  • Gareth Jones

    Samuel Goldwyn Films Takes North American Rights to Berlin Competition Title 'Mr Jones'

    Samuel Goldwyn Films has taken North American rights on Agnieska Holland’s “Mr. Jones,” it announced Thursday. The period thriller debuted in competition at the Berlin Film Festival in February. Set on the eve of the Second World War, “Mr. Jones” stars James Norton as the eponymous character, an ambitious young journalist who travels to Moscow [...]

  • Live Action Mulan

    China Uses Disney's 'Mulan' to Attack Hong Kong Protests

    Although Twitter and Facebook have taken steps to stop what they say is a Chinese state-backed misinformation campaign about the anti-government protests in Hong Kong, similar content from suspicious accounts continues to proliferate widely, some of it co-opting Disney‘s new “Mulan“ to try to discredit the demonstrators. At the same time, China‘s government-controlled media are [...]

  • PACIFIED

    San Sebastian Adds Alice Winocour, Malgorzata Szumowska, Sarah Gavron to Main Comp

    The Darren Aronofsky-produced Brazilian title “Pacified,” by American director Paxton Winters, Alice Winocour’s French-German astronaut drama “Proxima” and Polish film director Małgorzata Szumowska’s religious thriller “The Other Lamb” are among the six final competition selections for September’s 67th San Sebastian Film Festival. Also vying for San Sebastian’s Golden Shell will be U.K. drama “Rocks,” from [...]

  • Jamile Wenske

    Jamila Wenske Leaves One Two Films to Head Achtung Panda! in Berlin

    German producer Jamila Wenske has left One Two Films to head Achtung Panda!, a Berlin-based film production company. Wenske succeeds former managing director Helge Albers, who left Achtung Panda! to become the new CEO of regional funder Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein. Related ‘The Chambermaid,’ ‘Museo’ Take Top Honors at Morelia Film Festival ‘The Chambermaid’ Bought by [...]

  • Tuva-Novotny

    Tuva Novotny Questions Monogamy in 'Diorama' Pic (EXCLUSIVE)

    HAUGESUND, Norway  — Actress-turned-helmer Tuva Novotny thrives on big challenges. Her feature debut “Blindspot,” Norway’s entry for the 2019 Nordic Council Prize, was shot in real-time in one take and illuminates mental health issues. Her sophomore mainstream Swedish pic “Britt Marie Was Here” –slated for a Sept. 20 U.S. release via Cohen Media Group –  [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad