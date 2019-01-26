×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sundance: Shia LaBeouf Premieres Childhood Memoir Movie ‘Honey Boy’ to Standing Ovation

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Ramin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shia LaBeouf Sundance
CREDIT: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Shia LaBeouf premiered his autobiographical memoir “Honey Boy” to a standing ovation at the Eccles Theater on Friday night at the Sundance Film Festival.

The movie, which LaBeouf wrote and co-stars in, is set in the 2000s during the height of his Disney star fame, and it traces his strained relationship with his alcoholic father, played by LaBeouf. The character based on himself, named Otis Lort, is portrayed by Noah Jupe as a teenager and Lucas Hedges as an adult.

LaBeouf wrote his first screenplay after one of his stints in rehab a few years ago. “It’s strange to fetishize your pain and make a product out of it,” LaBeouf said from the stage of the Eccles. “And you feel guilty about that. It felt very selfish. This whole thing felt very selfish. I never went into this thinking, ‘Oh let me f—ing help people.’ That wasn’t my goal. I was falling apart.”

He sent the script to his friend, documentary filmmaker Alma Har’el, who decided to make “Honey Boy” her first narrative feature. “Originally, this was scripted as a linear film,” Har’el said. “It started with young Otis.” She suggested juxtaposing the scenes of the past with the present, to convey the pain that Otis was still dealing with as an adult who grew up with an alcoholic father.

Related

LaBeouf and his father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf, had been estranged for years. But at the Q&A, the actor revealed that they have re-connected. “Previous to this, me and my father hadn’t spoken in six, seven years,” LaBeouf said. “We’re talking now.”

“Honey Boy,” which is seeking distribution at Sundance, could be one of the more commercial prospects out of this year’s festival. The opening scene is set on an action movie (LaBeouf starred in “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” and the “Transformers” franchise). And there are other scenes that are intended to represent a show similar to “Even Stevens,” the Disney Channel series that gave LaBeouf his start.

“I’m just grateful,” LaBeouf said to the premiere audience in Park City, Utah. “It’s a blessing to be able to show it to you. And thanks for coming.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

More Film

  • Rosanna Arquette Reveals Backlash Since Speaking

    Rosanna Arquette on Backlash Since Speaking Out Against Weinstein: 'I Don't Have An Agent'

    Ever since Harvey Weinstein’s story launched the Me Too movement in late 2018, much discussion in Hollywood has revolved around the positive progress for women in the industry. But actress Rosanna Arquette — one of the first women to publicly speak out against Weinstein — says things have not necessarily gotten better. “I think the people that [...]

  • PB01D_1_rec709_cc_101818_R2 – Fred Savage and Deadpool

    Film News Roundup: 'Deadpool 2: I Love My Family' Takes $8.5 Million in China

    In today’s film news roundup, “Deadpool 2: I Love My Family” opened in first place in China, Chiwetel Ejiofor takes a directing gig, and Theo James’ “Lying and Stealing” gets distribution. BOX OFFICE Fox’s re-cut, PG-13 “Deadpool 2: I Love My Family” has opened in first place in China, with $8.5 million in its first [...]

  • Shia LaBeouf Sundance

    Sundance: Shia LaBeouf Premieres Childhood Memoir Movie 'Honey Boy' to Standing Ovation

    Shia LaBeouf premiered his autobiographical memoir “Honey Boy” to a standing ovation at the Eccles Theater on Friday night at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie, which LaBeouf wrote and co-stars in, is set in the 2000s during the height of his Disney star fame, and it traces his strained relationship with his alcoholic father, [...]

  • 'Adam' Review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Adam'

    Taking a sideways approach to transgender issues that might attract a more diverse (and younger) audience than many film treatments of that theme, “Adam” amusingly channels those issues through an update of the Shakespearean mistaken-identity hook plus familiar “losin’ it” teen sex comedics. Graphic novelist and “L Word” contributor writer Ariel Shrag’s original 2014 book [...]

  • John Cena

    John Cena to Star in Jason Bateman's Action-Comedy for Netflix

    Netflix has signed John Cena to an untitled action-comedy movie that Jason Bateman will direct and produce. The project re-teams Bateman with “Game Night” writer Mark Perez, who is scripting. Bateman is producing with Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films along with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth for Roth Kirschenbaum Films. The project centers on a [...]

  • 'Honey Boy' Review: Shia LaBeouf Tries

    Sundance Film Review: 'Honey Boy'

    “Stars — They’re Just Like Us!” That’s the ingenious header Us Weekly gives a section of otherwise worthless paparazzi shots depicting incognito celebrities shopping for groceries, feeding the meter, and otherwise spotted doing activities far too banal to merit publication. Certainly, when the very same stars let the public into their lives, as they do [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad