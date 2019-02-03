×
Sundance Winners: ‘Clemency,’ ‘One Child Nation’ Take Top Honors

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

People walk by the Egyptian Theater on Old Main Street in preparation for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, USA, 23 January 2019. The festival runs from 24 January until 02 February 2019.2019 Sundance Film Festival preparations, Park City, Usa - 23 Jan 2019
CREDIT: George Frey/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutters

The Sundance Film Festival concluded with top honors going to Chinonye Chukwo’s “Clemency.” The documentary prize went to Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang’s “One Child Nation,” which explores the suffering and aftermath of China’s infamous population-control policy.

The audience awards went to Paul Downs Colaizzo’s weight-loss/soul-gain dramedy “Brittany Runs a Marathon” and  Rachel Lears’ “Knock Down the House,” about the election of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow Democratic disruptor.

“I’m really proud to be here in a year when 44% of the directors are women,” said “Honey Boy” helmer Alma Har’el as she accepted her special jury award, adding, “We’re here, we’re ready, stop sending us to shadow f—ing white men.”

Earlier this week, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” received the $20,000 Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize, presented annually to a film that focuses on science or technology as a theme.

The full list of winners appears below:

U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize: “Clemency”

Audience Award: “Brittany Runs a Marathon”

Directing: Joe Talbot, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: Pippa Bianco, “Share”

Special Jury Award for Vision and Craft: Alma Har’el, “Honey Boy”

Special Jury Award for Creative Collaboration: “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Performance: Rhianne Barreto, “Share”

U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize: “One Child Nation”

Audience Award: “Knock Down the House”

Directing: Steven Bognar & Julia Riechert, “American Factory”

Special Jury Award for Moral Urgency: Jacqueline Olive, “Always in Season”

Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker: Liza Mandelup, “Jawline”

Special Jury Award for Editing: Todd Douglas Miller, “Apollo 11”

Special Jury Award for Cinematography: Luke Lorentzen, “Midnight Family”

WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize: “The Souvenir”

Audience Award: “Queen of Hearts”

Directing Award: Lucía Garibaldi, “The Sharks”

Special Jury Award: Alejandro Landes, “Monos”

Special Jury Award for Acting: Krystyna Janda, “Dolce Fine Giornata”

WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize: “Honeyland”

Audience Award: “Sea of Shadows”

Directing Award: Mads Brügger, “Cold Case Hammarskjöld”

Special Jury Award for Impact for Change: Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov, “Honeyland”

Special Jury Award for Cinematography: Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma, “Honeyland”

OTHER AWARDS

NEXT Audience Award: “The Infiltrator”

NEXT Innovator Award: “The Infiltrators”

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize: “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind”

Sundance Institute NHK Award: Taro Aoshima, “Planet Korsakov”

Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Awards: Carly Hugo & Matt Parker (“Share”) AND Sev Ohanian (“Lori Cheatle”)

Sundance Open Borders Fellowship Presented by Netflix: Talal Derki (“Of Fathers and Sons”) AND Chaitanya Tamhane AND Tatiana Huezo (“Night on Fire”)

