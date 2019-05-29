×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sundance Film Festival 2019 Generated $182 Million in Economic Impact for Utah (Study)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
People walk by the Egyptian Theater on Old Main Street in preparation for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, USA, 23 January 2019. The festival runs from 24 January until 02 February 2019.2019 Sundance Film Festival preparations, Park City, Usa - 23 Jan 2019
CREDIT: George Frey/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutters

The 2019 Sundance Film Festival generated $182.5 million in economic impact for the state of Utah, declining 4.7% from last year, according to a study released on Wednesday.

The 11-day festival attracted more than 122,000 attendees from 48 states and 35 foreign countries, a drop of about 2,900 from 2018. The studies on both years were conducted by Y2 Analytics.

The study also determined that the 2019 festival generated more than $18.6 million in state and local tax revenue; supported 3,052 jobs; and generated $94 million in Utah wages. The festival’s five-year cumulative total since 2015 amounts to $681.5 million, with more than $66.7 million in state and local tax revenue generated and over 11,900 jobs supported.

“Since its founding, the Sundance Film Festival has become an important part of the cultural and economic fabric of Utah,” said Governor Gary Herbert. “Utah is a great destination for tourists year round, but during the Festival we really get to engage in the worlds of film and the arts. We appreciate our ongoing partnership with Sundance Institute”

Related

Of the 2019 attendees, over 43,500 came from out-of-state, contributing $170.6 million of the total impact.

“On top of our exciting screenings and live programming, the Sundance Film Festival is proud to bring an increasingly wide and diverse audience from around the globe to Utah each year to support both our artists and our home state,” said Betsy Wallace, managing director of Sundance Institute. “We’re grateful for our
audiences’ dedication, as well as the wide-ranging benefits that they bring, especially in allowing us to showcase the state of Utah to the world.”

Robert Redford launched the festival in 1978 in Salt Lake City, Utah. It moved to Park City in 1981, when Redford founded the non-profit Sundance Institute to support independent filmmakers.

About 122,313 attendees filled 229,242 seats at events over the course of the festival. An estimated 64% of attendees were Utah residents, while about 37% of non-residents came from California, 10% from New York, 5% from Texas, 5% from Illinois, 4% from Florida, 3% from Colorado, 3% from Massachusetts and 33% from other states.

The survey also found that 93% of non-resident attendees reported attending multiple days of the festival, with 62% of non-residents staying between two and five days. Additionally, it noted that out-of-state festival-goers tended to come from relatively high-income households with 32% of non-resident respondents reporting a household income of $300,000 or more.

Resident attendees also tended to come from relatively high-income households in Utah with the most common income category for Utah residents being $100,000 to $199,999 per year.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Film

  • The Goldfinch trailer

    Ansel Elgort Struggles With Grief and Addiction in Emotional First 'Goldfinch' Trailer

    Ansel Elgort and Nicole Kidman help bring Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Goldfinch” to life in the first trailer for the film, released on Wednesday. Elgort stars as Theo Decker, whose life is changed forever when his mother dies in a terrorist bombing at an art museum. With nowhere to go, he’s taken in [...]

  • People walk by the Egyptian Theater

    Sundance Film Festival 2019 Generated $182 Million in Economic Impact for Utah (Study)

    The 2019 Sundance Film Festival generated $182.5 million in economic impact for the state of Utah, declining 4.7% from last year, according to a study released on Wednesday. The 11-day festival attracted more than 122,000 attendees from 48 states and 35 foreign countries, a drop of about 2,900 from 2018. The studies on both years [...]

  • Verve

    Universal Buys Horror Script in First Verve Sale Since Signing With WGA

    Universal Pictures has bought an untitled horror script by Peter Gaffney in the first such sale since Verve signed the Writers Guild of America’s code of conduct two weeks ago. Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce the film for 21 Laps Entertainment alongside Adam Kolbrenner for his Lit Entertainment Group. 21 Laps and Lit [...]

  • Carmine Caridi dead

    'Godfather' Actor Carmine Caridi Dies at 85

    Carmine Caridi, the actor best-known for portraying Carmine Rosato in “The Godfather: Part II,” has died. He was 85. Caridi died on Tuesday after being in a coma at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, his reps confirmed to Variety. TMZ first reported the news. “From broadway, to film and television, Carmine spent over six decades entertaining [...]

  • Star Wars Universe With Galaxy Edge

    How Disney, Lucasfilm Built a Piece of the 'Star Wars' Universe With Galaxy's Edge

    After more than six years of work, creative teams from Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm are getting ready to unveil the planet they’ve been building. Batuu, a remote trading outpost that will include a full-size Millennium Falcon, is the setting for Disney theme park attraction Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a 14-acre world that opens on [...]

  • Deadwood David Milch

    'Deadwood' Cast, Creator Look Back at the Long Road to the HBO Western's Return

    A few days into shooting the “Deadwood” movie, David Milch had the show’s cast and crew in tears. On most mornings at the film’s Melody Ranch set in Santa Clarita, Calif., Milch would start the day by giving a pep talk. But this one was extra wistful. “It was the third day of shooting when [...]

  • Boy George

    Boy George Movie in the Works From Director Sacha Gervasi

    Boy George is the latest musician getting the movie treatment. MGM is developing an untitled film based on the life of the Culture Club singer, with Sacha Gervasi attached to write and direct. Producers are Kevin King Templeton, a producer on MGM’s two “Creed” movies, and Paul Kemsley. George and Jessica de Rothschild will executive [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad