Sundance: A24 Buys Sequel to Tilda Swinton’s Romance-Drama ‘The Souvenir’

A24 has bought the North American rights to Tilda Swinton’s romance-drama “The Souvenir – Part 2,” closing the deal on the eve of the Sundance Film Festival.

“The Souvenir” is set to make its world premiere at Sundance on Jan. 27, followed by playing in the Panorama section of the Berlin Film Festival in February. The sequel will shoot in the summer.

A24 bought rights to “The Souvenir” last month. The film introduces Honor Swinton Byrne — Swinton’s daughter in real life — and also stars Tom Burke (“Only God Forgives”). Swinton Byrne plays a quiet film student who begins to find her voice as an artist while navigating a turbulent courtship with a charismatic but untrustworthy man (Burke). She defies her protective mother (Swinton) and concerned friends as she slips deeper and deeper into an intense, emotionally fraught relationship.

British writer/director Joanna Hogg directs from her own script for Protagonist Pictures and 30West. Martin Scorsese came on as executive producer of “The Souvenir” after he saw Hogg’s second film, “Archipelago.”

Ariane Labed and Richard Ayoade will also reprise their roles in “The Souvenir – Part 2.” The film will be an Element Pictures / JWH Films production. Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, and Emma Norton are producing for Element Pictures; Hogg and Luke Schiller are producing for JWH Films. Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff are returning as executive producers as is Rose Garnett for BBC Films and Lizzie Francke for the BFI.

BFI (using funds from the National Lottery), and BBC Films are developing “The Souvenir: Part 2,” with BBC Films set to co-finance production and Protagonist Pictures expected to join again as sales agent. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.