Spain, Country of Honor at Mexico’s Pixelatl Animation Festival

ANNECY, France – Spain will be the country of honor at 8th edition of Mexico’s Pixelatl animation event, it was announced at an Annecy Festival presentation of the Animation Ibero-American White Paper, backed by Tenerife’s Quirino Awards.

The upcoming edition of Pixelatl will run September 3-7 in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

Pixelatl will showcase Spanish features and shorts, and will offer panels and keynotes about Spanish animation. Fifteen animation studios have confirmed their participation at the market. Pixelatl CEO José Iñesta assured that an important number of Spain’s independent creators, producers, associations like Women in Animation in Spain (MIA), and new talent will also attend the festiavl.

“Spain is always a beacon of light for what we’re trying to achieve There’s wonderful content emerging from Spain that travels all over the world like ‘Cleo and Cuquín,’ ‘Pocoyó,’ ‘El diario de Bita y Cora,’ as well as beautiful, challenging shorts that push the boundaries of storytelling. Bringing Spain to Pixelatl as its country of honor can also foster collaborations at many levels,” Iñesta told Variety.

A first database of the Ibero-American animation sector was presented at the Quirino’s session.The first compilation of White Paper’s data – with online access via the Quirino Awards web page – includes bi-lateral and multi-lateral co-production agreements of the 23 countries in Latin America, Spain and Portugal and contacts for all their respective associations, production companies, training centers and events.

The Quirinos’ White Paper is backed by industry entities such as Egeda, Icex, La Liga, Diboos, Welaw, Latam Cinema and the Tenerife Film Commission, among others.

Attached to the White Paper is a report by researcher Marta García on women in Ibero-American Animation. Out of the 300 animation works released features in the region, roughly twenty have been solo-directed by female directors, less than ten were co-directed by a woman; just ten of sixty Argentine features released since Quirino Cristiani’s “El apóstol” in 1917 have had a female director; In Brazil, just one woman— Mariana Caltabiano— has solo directed an animation feature (“Brazil Animated”); similarly, in Mexico just one feature out of its nearly fifty animated features has been directed by a woman: María Fernanda Rivero’s “Las aventuras de Itzel y Sonia.”

A Printed edition of the complete White Paper will be presented at Pixelatl.