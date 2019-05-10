Simon Pegg, Lulu Wilson to Star in Action-Thriller ‘Becky’

In a pre-Cannes Film Festival development, Simon Pegg and horror film breakout Lulu Wilson have signed on to star in the independent action-thriller “Becky.”

Highland Film Group is handling international sales which will commence in Cannes next week. UTA Independent Film Group is handling the U.S. sale.

Wilson will star as the rebellious 13-year-old Becky, who is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father in an effort to try to reconnect after her mother’s death. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Pegg), suddenly invade the lake house. Becky decides to take matters into her own hands. Principal photography is set to begin this summer.

Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion are directing. The film will be produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions, alongside Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz of BoulderLight Pictures.

Wilson’s recent credits include “Annabelle: Creation” and “Ouija: Origin of Evil” as well as Netflix’s series “The Haunting of Hill House” and HBO’s “Sharp Objects.” Wilson’s next projects include “The Glorias: A Life on the Road” as a young Gloria Steinem, alongside Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore.

Pegg’s credits include “Shaun of the Dead,” “Star Trek,” “Mission Impossible,” “The World’s End” and “Hot Fuzz.” He will next star in “Lost Transmissions,” which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Wilson is represented by United Talent Agency (UTA) and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Pegg is repped by Dawn Sedgwick Management and UTA.