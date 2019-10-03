×

Contenders Including ‘Parasite,’ ‘Just Mercy’ to Screen at SCAD Savannah Film Festival

By
Variety Staff

Parasite
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

The 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival has set a program packed with potential awards contenders, including screenings of “Parasite,” “Just Mercy,” “The Report,” “Waves,” “The King,” “Harriet” and “Honey Boy.”

The Georgia event kicks off Oct. 26 with opening night film “The Aeronauts,” directed by Tom Harper, and closed Nov. 2 with a gala screening of Mr. Rogers biopic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” directed by Marielle Heller and starring Tom Hanks.

Sponsored by the Savannah College of Art and Design, the festival is the largest university-run film event in the U.S. and will screen 159 films.

In addition to features in the awards conversation, the festival will screen Docs to Watch including “American Factory,” “The Kingmaker” and “Apollo 11.” The Wonder Women panels will include conversations with female directors, producers, writers and below the line talent.

Executive director Christina Routhier points out that work from more than 50 female filmmakers around the world will be shown during the festival.

Among the other films set to screen are “Pain and Glory,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “Knives Out,” “Seberg” and “The Two Popes.”

The TV section will include the world premiere of the first episode of the fourth season of Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle,” while the Voyager VR experience includes immersive experiences revolving around “First Man,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and “Alien: Covenant in Utero.”

 

 

