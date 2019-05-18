Spanish ‘Big Bad Wolves’ Remake Set From Santiago Segura and Gustavo Hernandez (EXCLUSIVE)

Santiago Segura and Maria Luisa Gutierrez’s production labels, Madrid-based Bowfinger and Amiguetes, are joining Uruguay’s Mother Superior, headed by Gustavo Hernandez and Ignacio Cucovich, to produce a Spanish remake of Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado’s Israeli genre film “Big Bad Wolves.” Its working title is “Lobo Feroz” (Ferocious Wolf).

The 2013 original made an impression at Cannes, Toronto and Busan, and Quentin Tarantino called it “the best film of the year.”

The revenge abduction thriller is headlined by Jose Coronado, a four-time Spanish Academy Goya best actor nominee, and 2012 winner for his work in “No Rest for the Wicked.” Hernandez will direct with “You Shall Not Sleep” scribe Juma Fodde writing.

The remake will have a special relevance in Latin America. “The phenomenon of insecurity in Spanish-American countries has become critical; everyone feels the effect of violence,” said Hernandez. “It’s common to hear about acts of homicide, kidnapping, assault and corruption, and tragically we are getting used to it.”

Gutierrez added: “I think Spain provides many opportunities to make great thriller and suspense films. Gustavo Hernandez is possibly one of the best genre directors in the world today. That’s why every studio, broadcaster and platform is pursuing this project.”

“Lobo Feroz” is scheduled to drop sometime in 2020.