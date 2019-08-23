×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sanfic Standout ‘Aracne’ Filmmakers Discuss the State of Chilean Genre

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aracne
CREDIT: Florencia Dupont

A key project at this year’s Santiago Lab, the Santiago Intl. Film Festival industry forum for promising Latin American projects, Florencia Dupont’s “Aracne” is representative of a push from the next generation of Chilean filmmakers into genre cinema and the themes it can explore.

“Aracne” turns on Beatriz, a young journalist at a small Santiago newspaper in the ‘40s where the bosses have little respect for her work. When she’s not relegated to covering beauty pageants and fashion stories, she takes care of her catatonic mother.

With little to do in her free time, Beatriz begins investigating the corruption in Santiago’s underbelly. While working the case from home, she notices the erratic behavior of her neighbor who brings home young men nightly that never seem to leave. A foreign night club singer with the voice and allure of a siren, Cristina works for a boss as caustic as Beatriz’s own at the Ovid nightclub, coincidentally an epicenter of activity in Beatriz’s investigation.

Related

Unbeknownst to Beatriz however, Cristina is a literal spider-woman, stalking the underground web of Santiago night clubs and organized criminal violence where she can hunt with impunity for survival, for pleasure and eventually for revenge. Things get particularly tense when Cristina and Beatriz both set their eyes on the same man, but with different motives.

While the film’s timeframe recalls a bygone era, so too will its aesthetics. Dupont imagines a Santiago of cobblestone streets and buildings from a hundred years ago, all settled under a fine winter’s mist. The concept art she shared with Variety also gives an idea of what the era-appropriate costumes may look like.

“Genre films can address issues and instigate societal change,” executive producer Pilar Díaz said in conversation with Variety. “In the case of the Santiago Lab, however, Sanfic contributes to the growth and promotion of genre projects as well as female-headed films.”

The numbers back Díaz’s claim. This year more than half the projects and works in progress at Sanfic had a female director or producer involved.

In the case of “Aracne,” not only is the project being led by two women, but features two strong female leads, one an antagonist that forgoes traditional horror tropes of violent hungry men hunting down helpless women, preferring a supernatural female monster which feasts on young, virile men for sustenance and sport.

“We feel that in terms of financing, genre cinema is looked down on compared to other fiction in Chile,” Díaz later said, speaking about the prospects facing genre projects.

“You can see that in how money is distributed among fiction projects. Although horror, thriller and fantasy films fill cinemas and generate larger fan bases, public financing is going other places,” she said.

However, “Genre and horror cinema in Chile is growing,” Dupont pointed out. “One indication is the number of festivals and market spaces now dedicated to genre throughout Chile; and it’s not just Santiago.”

She went on, “This year there have already been several successful commercial releases for genre films from Chile, and we see that as a good sign because a healthy industry needs diversity.”

“In my own personal experience, I see a community of filmmakers, a collaborative network, of everyone working in genre cinema in Chile,” she reflected. “There’s a passion for these kind moves and that’s not going to stop.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Aracne

    Sanfic Standout ‘Aracne’ Filmmakers Discuss the State of Chilean Genre

    A key project at this year’s Santiago Lab, the Santiago Intl. Film Festival industry forum for promising Latin American projects, Florencia Dupont’s “Aracne” is representative of a push from the next generation of Chilean filmmakers into genre cinema and the themes it can explore. “Aracne” turns on Beatriz, a young journalist at a small Santiago [...]

  • Eduardo Machuca

    Chile’s Eduardo Machuca Unveils Machuca Films Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    SANTIAGO, Chile – Eduardo Machuca, the former film co-ordinator of Chile’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has launched his own production company, Machuca Films. “After 25 years at the ministry, I felt I needed to tap my creative side,” said Machuca, who is also tying the knot on Saturday (Aug. 25) with a former Sanfic staffer, [...]

  • Robert Downey Jr. Disney Legends Ceremony,

    Robert Downey Jr. Reveals He Was Busted for Smoking Pot at Disneyland

    Robert Downey Jr. celebrated his Disney Legend status by sharing the endearing tale of how the first time he visited Disneyland, he was arrested. The Iron Man actor was being honored in Anaheim at Disney’s biennial D23 convention. After a brief introduction by Disney chief executive officer Bob Iger, Downey felt he had to come [...]

  • Thandie Newton Reminiscence

    Thandie Newton Reteams With 'Westworld's' Lisa Joy on 'Reminiscence' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following her Emmy win for her performance on “Westworld,” Thandie Newton is joining the feature directorial debut of the show’s co-creator. Sources tell Variety that Newton is set to join Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson in Warner Bros.’ “Reminiscence,” directed by “Westworld’s” Lisa Joy. WB acquired the rights to the package after this year’s Berlin [...]

  • Ming-Na Wen poses at the Disney

    Original 'Mulan' Star Ming-Na Wen Weighs in on Remake's Controversy

    Ming-Na Wen, who played the leading voice role in the original 1998 version of “Mulan,” has spoken out about the recent controversy surrounding Disney’s forthcoming live-action remake, which has been co-opted by China’s authoritarian regime to attack Hong Kong protestors. “We are living in a world right now where there’s so much change and confusion [...]

  • Jon Favreau'The Lion King' film premiere,

    Jon Favreau 'Holding Out Hope' for Spider-Man to Remain in the MCU

    Spider-Man’s potential exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe could throw a wrench in Happy and Aunt May’s relationship, but Jon Favreau is “optimistic” the love affair will continue amid Sony’s dispute with Disney. “You never know what’s going to happen. I’m holding out hope and being optimistic that this isn’t the final chapter of the [...]

  • Cara Delevingne'Carnival Row' TV show premiere,

    Cara Delevingne Talks Immigration, Taylor Swift's Battle With Scooter Braun

    Cara Delevingne, whose faerie character in “Carnival Row” finds herself washed ashore as a refugee in a foreign land, said she was immediately drawn by the show’s fantastical take on issues of immigration and assimilation. “It’s a cause that I have been involved in for a long time,” Delevingne told Variety at the premiere of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad