×

San Sebastian Intl. Film Festival Announces New Directors Sidebar Selection

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
BONFIRE AT DAWN
CREDIT: SSIFF

MADRID — The San Sebastian Intl. Film Festival announced at a press conference on Tuesday morning the fourteen projects selected to participate in this year’s Kutxabank New Directors section at the northern Spanish festival.

Of the participating films, eight are debuts and six are second works, three of the latter from semi-new filmmakers who previously participated in New Directors with their debut features. Notably, this year’s selection includes eight films from nine women filmmakers, a statistic which challenges the selections made by other, similarly-profiled festivals in their competition selections.

The number of returning directors suggests a usefulness of participating in the section. New Directors consolidated as the festival’s major sidebar, whose world premieres often go on to have a vigorous festival circuit career and break out at times to notable foreign territory sales.

Related

Typically, the New Directors sidebar also provides a look at the themes and styles that a younger generation of filmmakers find compelling. This year’s slate features themes of inter-generational family and community conflict, mental and physical health and rites of passage. A number of the films also exhibit strong genre elements in their execution.

Domestic entries come in Lucía Alemany’s “The Innocence,” a bittersweet coming of age tale set in a Valencia neighborhood where tension rises between generations, and “Jordi’s Letters” from Maider Fernandez Iriarte, a product of San Sebastian Ikusmira Berriak development program which features the director’s relationship with 51-year-old Jordi, a man with cerebral palsy who says he has lost a sense of communicating with God.

Japanese “Bonfire at Dawn” from director Koichi Doi, Korean “Scattered Night” from Lee Jihyoung and Kim Sol, Hinde Boujeema’s “Noura’s Dream” from Tunisia, Belgium and France and Svetla Tsotsorkova’s “Sister” from Bulgaria and Qatar are four of the five films selected not exclusively from Europe or the Americas. New Directors often has the longest international reach of the festival’s competitive sections.

Each focus on parent-child relationships, and in each case one parent is isolated with their child or children, stuck in situations difficult for the kids to understand, but which will shape the rest of their lives.

The fifth non-Euro/American film is Oren Gerner’s “Africa,” produced out of Israel. The film follows a 30-year village employee who finds himself replaced by a group of inexperienced local teenagers, and must deal with a life that seems to have lost its purpose.

CREDIT: SSIFF

South America has two entries in this year’s New Directors. Argentina’s ‘90s-set “The Good Intentions” from Ana Garcia Blaya focuses on two children in a shared-parenting situation, and weighs in as one of the two biggest standouts from last December’s Ventana Sur, where it was snapped up by Film Factory Ent.

Jorge Riquelme Serrano brings “Some Beasts” a reflection on insecurities and the capacity for violence in Chile’s middle class which pairs Chile’s two biggest international stars, Alfredo Castro and Paulina Garcia.

David Raboy’s “The Giant” is the lone U.S. title selected to participate in this year’s New Directors. The film turns on a small-town girl’s first love who’s returned home after leaving without notice a year before, and brings with him some frightening demons.

Ignas Jonynas’ “Nematoma” is a Lithuania, Latvia and Ukraine co-production turning on a dance TV show contestant who feigns blindness to secure his place on the show, and a past he can’t escape.

A U.K.-France co-production, Fyzal Boulifa’s “Lynn + Lucy” tracks two lifelong besties who experience conflict like never before when Lucy, the wilder of the two, has her first child. A mother herself, Lynn is critical of Lucy’s reaction to becoming a mother.

From Norway, Jorunn Myklebust Syversen’s “Disco” turns on a world-champion disco dancer whose family ignores her need for medical help in favor of faith-based healing.

Delphine Lehericey’s Swiss-Belgian co-production “Beyond the Horizon” is a mid-‘70s period story of a 13-year-old boy whose family environment and his own innocence fall apart amidst a sweltering summer heat wave.

The jury-selected winner of the Kutxabank-New Directors Award will receive a prize of €50,000 ($55,740) split between the director and the film’s distribution campaign in Spain.

CREDIT: SSIFF

SAN SEBASTIAN 2019 KUTXABANK NEW DIRECTORS’ LINEUP

“Africa,” (Oren Gerner, Israel)

“Some Beasts,” (Jorge Riquelme Serrano, Chile)

“Disco,” (Jorunn Myklebust Syversen, Norway)

“The Innocence,” (Lucía Alemany, Spain)

“The Good Intentions,” (Ana Garcia Blaya, Argentina)

“Jordi’s Letters,” (Maider Fernandez Iriarte, Spain)

“Beyond the Horizon,” (Delphine Lehericey, Switzerland, Belgium)

“Noura’s Dream,” (Hinde Boujeema, Tunisia, Belgium, France)

“Lynn + Lucy,” (Fyzal Boulifa, U.K., France)

“Nematoma,” (Ignas Jonynas, Lithuania, Latvia, Ukraine)

“Scattered Night,” (Lee Jihyoung, Kim Sol, South Korea)

“Sister,” (Svetla Tsotsorkova, Bulgaria, Qatar)

“The Giant,” (David Raboy, U.S.A., France)

“Bonfire at Dawn,” (Koici Doi, Japan)

John Hopewell contributed to this article.

More Film

  • TU-ME-MANQUES

    Rodrigo Bellott Marks His Return to Filmmaking with ‘Tu Me Manques’

    Bolivia’s Rodrigo Bellott, after some years dedicated to casting and producing for other directors, has marked his return to filmmaking with the adaptation of his groundbreaking stage play, “Tu Me Manques.” On Sunday Aug. 28, his eponymous bi-lingual film snagged the Grand Jury Prize for Best Screenplay at L.A.’s Outfest where it had its world premiere. [...]

  • First Look: Trailer for Locarno Opening

    First Look: Trailer for Locarno Film Festival's Opening Film 'Magari' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Ginevra Elkann’s “Magari” (“If Only”), which world premieres as the opening film at the Locarno Film Festival. The film, described as a “sentimental comedy,” tells the story of three siblings, Alma, Jean and Sebastiano, who live in Paris, in the safe, albeit bizarre, bourgeois world [...]

  • The Headquarters of Sony Corp Before

    Sony's Pictures Division Virtually Breaks Even in First Quarter

    Sony’s Pictures Division virtually broke even in its first financial quarter from April to June, arresting a trend in which the unit usually makes a loss in its opening three months. The division posted a statistically marginal profit of $3 million, or less than 0.2%, on revenue of $1.7 billion. Still, it was an improvement [...]

  • VIolet Evergarden movie poster

    Data on Kyoto Animation Server Survives Arson Attack

    Data in the server on the first floor of the fire-ravaged Kyoto Animation (KyoAni) studio has been recovered intact, according to Japanese media reports. The recovered data include digitized key animation drawings. The server was surrounded by four concrete walls that shielded it from fire and water damage. A lawyer for KyoAni, Daisuke Okeda, told [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Film News Roundup: 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' Returns for 40th Anniversary

    In today’s film news roundup, “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” comes back, Aubrey Plaza gets cast in a thriller and the Ruderman Family Foundation honors two series and two movies. RE-RELEASE Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures have scheduled 40th anniversary showings of “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” on Sept. 15 and 18. Related Filmax Group [...]

  • Michael B Jordan and mother Donna

    Michael B. Jordan Supports Lupus Patients at MBJAM, Teases Return as Killmonger

    “Yes, that’s the real guy from “Black Panther” a mother told her young son outside Dave & Buster’s, announcing the entrance of Michael B. Jordan who had just stepped onto the orange carpet with his mother Donna at Saturday’s 3rd annual MBJAM, an event he hosts to benefit Lupus LA. Though the actor plays the [...]

  • BTS - Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin

    Quentin Tarantino's Greatest Hits: The Director's Best Scenes

    Quentin Tarantino scenes are like songs. The kinetic trade offs of expletives and pop culture references form a rhythm. The quotable monologues are the ear worm singalong choruses. The violence — that releases the swell of tension — is the guitar solo, the violin crescendo, when the beat drops. And every time Samuel L. Jackson [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad