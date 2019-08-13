San Sebastian Co-Production Forum: Lerman, Altuna, Avila, Rondon Make Cut

MADRID — Diego Lerman’s “Literature Teacher,” Asier Altuna’s “Karmele,” Benjamín Avila’s “The Cardinal” and Mariana Rondón’s “Zafari” will pitch at the 8th San Sebastian Europe-Latin American Co-production Forum, now firmly established as, along with Ventana Sur, the key art film meet exploring that axis.
Featuring new projects from other name auteurs from the region- Pablo Giorgelli, Neto Villalobos, for example – as well as top producers working Europe Latin American production – Tu Vas Voir, Campo Cine, Patagonik, Malbicho Cine, Tarea Fina – the Forum, running Sept.22-25, will attract most of San Sebastian’s now 2,000-plus industry delegates, while offering a glimpse of the market trends now forging the regions’ filmmaking.
Here, for starters, are three:
1.STEP UP IN SCALE OR MAINSTREAM AMBITIONS
One is a step up in scale, or move towards the mainstream. After winning the Cannes Festival’s Camera d’Or for best first feature with “Las Acacias,” which took place largely in a lorry, Giorgelli’s “Transfondo,” produced by Juan Pablo Miller’s Buenos Aires based Tarea Fina, comes in at Argentina’s 1981-86 dictatorship from a new angle, a submarine-set war movie unspooling during the Falklands War, “a picture about 30-men shut up for 40 days in a sub, in which things don’t go well at all,” Giorgelli told website Noticine.
Produced by San Sebastian’s Tintxua Films, “Karmele,” from top Basque auteur Altuna (“Amama”), follows a woman and her family and how they are impacted by Spain’s 20th century – the Spanish Civil Guard, political exile, Franco’s dictatorship and the financial consequences of exile.
A potential move towards the mainstream, Lerman’s “Literature Teacher,” produced by Nicolás Avruj at Campo Cine, is a hope-tinged drama set at secondary school in Buenos Aires’ violent, marginalized outer radius.
More to come….
Chosen projects (title, director, lead production company, producing countries):
“Almamula,” (Juan Sebastián Torales, Tu Vas Voir, France, Argentina, Luxembourg)
“Curuzú,” (Ana García Blaya, NOS, Argentina, Paraguay)
“Love is the Monster,” (“Amor es el monstruo,” Neto Villalobos Brenes, Ceibita Films, Costa Rica, Chile)
“Sleepless Ana,” (“Ana no duerme,” Daniel Gil Suárez, Solita Films, Spain, Argentina)
“Dos estaciones,” (Juan Pablo González González, Cine Bandada Sapi, Sin sitio cine, Mexico)
“The Cardinal,” (“El cardenal,” Benjamín Avila, Producciones Storyboard Media Limitada, Chile, Argentina, Brazil)
“Literature Teacher,” (“El maestro de literatura,” Diego Lerman, Campo Cine, Argentina, Brazil)
“The Time We Lost,” (“El tiempo que perdimos,” Gustavo Rondón Córdova, Genuino Films, Mexico, Venezuela, France)
“Karmele,” (Asier Altuna Iza, Txintxua Films, Spain, France)
“Daughter of Rage,” (“La hija de todas las rabias,” Laura Baumeister, Felipa Films, Nicaragua, Mexico, Netherlands, Germany)
“The Judges,” (“Los jueces,” César Díaz, Need Productions, Belgium)
“The Dirty Ones,” (“Los sucios,” Ulises Porra Guardiola, Pucara Cine, Argentina)
“Dogs,” (“Perros,” Gerardo Minutti, Malbicho Cine, Uruguay)
“Streets of Gloria,” (“Calles de la gloria,” Felipe Sholl, Syndrome Films, Brazil, France)
“Trasfondo,” (Pablo Giorgelli, Tarea Fina, Argentina)
“Zafari,” (Mariana Rondón, Prod. a la media noche y media Sudaca Films, Venezuela, Peru)