San Sebastian Co-Production Forum: Lerman, Altuna, Avila, Rondon Make Cut

MADRID — Diego Lerman’s “Literature Teacher,” Asier Altuna’s “Karmele,” Benjamín Avila’s “The Cardinal” and Mariana Rondón’s “Zafari” will pitch at the 8th San Sebastian Europe-Latin American Co-production Forum, now firmly established as, along with Ventana Sur, the key art film meet exploring that axis.

Featuring new projects from other name auteurs from the region- Pablo Giorgelli, Neto Villalobos, for example – as well as top producers working Europe Latin American production – Tu Vas Voir, Campo Cine, Patagonik, Malbicho Cine, Tarea Fina – the Forum, running Sept.22-25, will attract most of San Sebastian’s now 2,000-plus industry delegates, while offering a glimpse of the market trends now forging the regions’ filmmaking.

Here, for starters, are three:

1.STEP UP IN SCALE OR MAINSTREAM AMBITIONS

One is a step up in scale, or move towards the mainstream. After winning the Cannes Festival’s Camera d’Or for best first feature with “Las Acacias,” which took place largely in a lorry, Giorgelli’s “Transfondo,” produced by Juan Pablo Miller’s Buenos Aires based Tarea Fina, comes in at Argentina’s 1981-86 dictatorship from a new angle, a submarine-set war movie unspooling during the Falklands War, “a picture about 30-men shut up for 40 days in a sub, in which things don’t go well at all,” Giorgelli told website Noticine.

Produced by San Sebastian’s Tintxua Films, “Karmele,” from top Basque auteur Altuna (“Amama”), follows a woman and her family and how they are impacted by Spain’s 20th century – the Spanish Civil Guard, political exile, Franco’s dictatorship and the financial consequences of exile.

A potential move towards the mainstream, Lerman’s “Literature Teacher,” produced by Nicolás Avruj at Campo Cine, is a hope-tinged drama set at secondary school in Buenos Aires’ violent, marginalized outer radius.