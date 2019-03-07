Salvador Simó, Submarine, Sola Media Win Tribute Awards at Cartoon Movie

BORDEAUX, France – Director Salvador Simó (“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”), production company Submarine and distributor Sola Media have won the Tributes Awards at this year’s Cartoon Movie, Europe’s biggest animated feature co-production and sales forum which closes today in the French port city of Bordeaux.

“Buñuel,” Spaniard Simó’s solo feature debut, chronicles Luis Buñuel’s making of documentary “Land Without Bread” in the remote mountains of Western Spain. Simó shows how with the film, Buñuel found his creative voice, a mix of surrealist esprit and social critique.

“Buñuel” is a production of Spain’s Sygnatia in co-production with The Glow Animation Studio and Dutch outfit Submarine. Antonio Saura’s Latido Films has closed sales in main territories including North America, where it has acquired by Gkids, the U.S. distributor of 11 animated feature Oscar nominations.

Submarine took Cartoon Movie’s Producer of the Year kudo. A leading animation studio in the Netherlands, run by Bruno Felix, Submarine is backing four projects presented at the current edition of Cartoon Movie: “In the Forest,” the only pre-school project at Cartoon this year; “Buñuel,” “My Grandfather Used to Say He Saw Demons”; and “Where Is Anne Frank?” Submarine also co-produced “Coppelia,” from Jeff Tudor, Steven de Beul and Ben Tesseur, and Mascha Halberstad’s “Fox & Hare Save the Forest.”

The European Distributor of the Year Prize went to Germany’s Sola Media, headed by Solveig Langeland. The company’s sales slate includes Ute von Münchow-Pohl’s “Rabbit School,” Kaspar Jancis, Henry Nicholson and Riho Unt’s “Captain Morten and the Spider Queen,” Christian Haas and Andrea Block’s “Manou the Swift” and Regina Welker and Nina Wels’ “Latte and the Magic Waterstone,” which is in production and was sneak-peaked at Cartoon Media.

The Eurimages Co-production Development Award –a cash prize of $22,650– was won by “Of Unwanted Things and People,” a co-production between Maur Film (Czech Republic), Artichoke (Slovakia), Zvviks (Slovenia) and WJTeam/Likaon (Poland), directed by David Súkup, Ivana Laučíková, Leon Vidmar and Agata Gorząde.

Regarding “Of Unwanted Things and People,” Eurimages stated: “It involves a great deal of fantasy and imagination dealing with universal and sometimes also difficult issues with respect while not underestimating children’s way of understanding. It is, on top of that, an endorsement of the art of storytelling.”

CREDIT: Cartoon Movie

CARTOON MOVIE 2019 TRIBUTE AWARDS

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Salvador Simó (Spain) (“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”)

DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR

Sola Media (Germany)

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Submarine (Netherlands)

EURIMAGES CO-PRODUCTION DEVELOPMENT AWARD

“Of Unwanted Things and People,” David Súkup, Ivana Laučíková, Leon Vidmar, Agata Gorząde (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Poland)