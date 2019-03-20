Rooney Mara-Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Mary Magdalene’ Bought by IFC Films

IFC Films is acquiring U.S. rights to the biblical drama “Mary Magdalene,” starring Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix and Chiwetel Ejiofer.

The distributor has set an April 12 release date on the weekend prior to Easter week. “Mary Magdalene” is directed by Australian filmmaker Garth Davis and was produced by See-Saw Films and Porchlight Films. The movie had its world premiere at the National Gallery in London in 2018 and generated $11.6 million in international markets.

The North American rights to “Mary Magdalene” were originally held by The Weinstein Company, which filed for bankruptcy last year and was shut down. The film was written by Helen Edmundson and Philippa Goslett and produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Liz Watts.

In the film, Mara portrays Mary Magdalene as a women who flees the marriage her family has arranged for her, finding a sense of purpose in a radical new movement led by Jesus of Nazareth (Phoenix). The sole woman among his band of disciples, she undergoes a spiritual awakening and becomes drawn into conflict with Jesus’ apostles Peter (Ejiofor) and Judas (Tahar Rahim).

Arianna Bocco of IFC Films said, “The film daringly challenges conventional wisdom while telling a remarkable story with nuance, grace, and respect. Garth Davis is an incredible talent, and we’re thrilled to be working with him and See-Saw Films to bring this film to audiences throughout the country.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by Bocco and UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.