×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rooney Mara-Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Mary Magdalene’ Bought by IFC Films

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mary Magdalene movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

IFC Films is acquiring U.S. rights to the biblical drama “Mary Magdalene,” starring Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix and Chiwetel Ejiofer.

The distributor has set an April 12 release date on the weekend prior to Easter week. “Mary Magdalene” is directed by Australian filmmaker Garth Davis and was produced by See-Saw Films and Porchlight Films. The movie had its world premiere at the National Gallery in London in 2018 and generated $11.6 million in international markets.

The North American rights to “Mary Magdalene” were originally held by The Weinstein Company, which filed for bankruptcy last year and was shut down. The film was written by Helen Edmundson and Philippa Goslett and produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Liz Watts.

In the film, Mara portrays Mary Magdalene as a women who flees the marriage her family has arranged for her, finding a sense of purpose in a radical new movement led by Jesus of Nazareth (Phoenix). The sole woman among his band of disciples, she undergoes a spiritual awakening and becomes drawn into conflict with Jesus’ apostles Peter (Ejiofor) and Judas (Tahar Rahim).

Arianna Bocco of IFC Films said, “The film daringly challenges conventional wisdom while telling a remarkable story with nuance, grace, and respect. Garth Davis is an incredible talent, and we’re thrilled to be working with him and See-Saw Films to bring this film to audiences throughout the country.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by Bocco and UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Film

  • Mary Magdalene movie

    Rooney Mara-Joaquin Phoenix's 'Mary Magdalene' Bought by IFC Films

    IFC Films is acquiring U.S. rights to the biblical drama “Mary Magdalene,” starring Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix and Chiwetel Ejiofer. The distributor has set an April 12 release date on the weekend prior to Easter week. “Mary Magdalene” is directed by Australian filmmaker Garth Davis and was produced by See-Saw Films and Porchlight Films. The [...]

  • Bob Iger arrives at the Oscars,

    Bob Iger: 'Challenging Work of Uniting Our Businesses' Lies Ahead for Disney

    Bob Iger marked the historic occasion of Disney’s purchase of 21st Century Fox with a lengthy memo to staffers that was candid about the challenges of the massive integration of people and cultures that lies ahead for the media giant. “I wish I could tell you that the hardest part is behind us, that closing [...]

  • EMMA APPLETON as FEEF SYMONDS

    'Traitors' Producer 42 Hires Literary Manager Eugenie Furniss

    Eugenie Furniss is joining London- and Los Angeles-based management and production company 42 as literary manager, it was announced Wednesday. The company’s slate include movie “Ironbark,” a Cold War thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and TV series “Traitors,” a spy thriller coming to Netflix in the U.S. at the end of the month. Furniss joins 42 [...]

  • Brad Pitt Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon

    Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Trailer Drops

    The first look at “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is finally here, and Quentin Tarantino is taking audiences back to the height of hippie Hollywood. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the footage features a montage of Tinseltown in the late 1960s. The duo play Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, a washed-up actor and [...]

  • One-Cut-Of-The-Dead-Review

    Japanese Sleeper Hit ‘One Cut of the Dead’ Heads for English Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

    “One Cut of the Dead,” a micro-budget horror film that last year defied the odds to become one of the biggest hits of the year in Japan, is headed for an English-language remake. Patrick Cunningham, a Japan-based American producer whose credits include “Martha Marcy May Marlene” and “Starlet,” is behind the venture. The original film, [...]

  • Come as You Are review

    SXSW Film Review: 'Come as You Are'

    The rare remake that’s actually a slight improvement on its predecessor, Richard Wong’s “Come as You Are” translates Geoffrey Enthoven’s 2011 Belgian “Hasta la Vista” to middle America. Other changes are less substantial, but this seriocomedy has a less formulaic feel than the original while remaining a crowd-pleasing buddy pic-caper with a soft-pedaled minority empowerment [...]

  • Strange Negotiations review

    SXSW Film Review: 'Strange Negotiations'

    In a era when some mainstream entertainers have transitioned to targeting faith-based audiences, David Bazan is moving in the other direction. The gifted songwriter’s ersatz band Pedro the Lion was perhaps the most successful Christian indie rock act of its time, and the first to significantly cross over to secular fans. Then he ditched that persona (and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad