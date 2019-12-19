×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Robert De Niro Honored With Variety’s Creative Impact in Acting Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Variety will honor “The Irishman” star Robert De Niro with the Creative Impact in Acting Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

De Niro will be presented with the award on Jan. 3 as part of the annual 10 Directors to Watch brunch presented by AT&T. Todd Phillips will also receive the Creative Impact in Directing Award.

De Niro won Oscars for Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather: Part II” and Martin Scorsese’s “Raging Bull” before taking on the role of Frank Sheeran in Scorsese’s “The Irishman.”

Robert De Niro is one of cinema’s greatest actors, and his recent collaboration with Martin Scorsese in ‘The Irishman’ is a career-best,” Variety‘s editor-in-chief Claudia Eller said. “De Niro embodies Frank Sheeran from a 20 something-year-old man to an elderly man in a nuanced performance that has resonated with audiences and critics alike. We are so glad to be giving him this award at our event.”

De Niro stars alongside Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, portraying the hustler and hitman Frank as he works alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. As the story spans Frank’s life, it explores the great mysteries surrounding the disappearance of union boss leader Jimmy Hoffa. De Niro’s portrayal earned the film four Golden Globes nominations, as well as the best film of the year award from the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics Circle.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Imax Smashes $1 Billion Milestone at Global Box Office

    Imax is powering to a record year at the box office, crossing $1.035 billion in global ticket sales through Tuesday. With two weeks left in the year, those figures already cement a new high-water mark for the company that specializes in high-tech cinema. That number will continue to grow this weekend when Disney’s “Star Wars: [...]

  • Kelly Marie Tran "Star Wars: The

    'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker's' Kelly Marie Tran on Why Rose Tico's Story Is Also Her Own

    This past summer at San Diego Comic-Con, about a dozen attendees gathered outside the Hilton Bayfront Hotel for the “Rally for Rose,” the second event of its kind and organized by Nerds of Color, an online community and publication. Participants held signs that read “rebellions are built on hope” and donned green jumpsuits, the signature [...]

  • Sky Picks Up 'Four Kids and

    Sky Picks Up 'Four Kids and It,’ Sets Day-And-Date TV and Theatrical Release

    Sky has boarded “Four Kids and It,” Andy De Emmony’s family adventure film starring Sir Michael Caine, Matthew Goode, Paula Patton and Russell Brand. The film, which is based on the 1902 bestselling book by Jacqueline Wilson, will be available on pay-channel Sky Cinema and in theaters day-and-date at Easter. Set on the Cornish coast, [...]

  • BB-8 and D-O in STAR WARS:

    'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Gay Moment Doesn't Faze Chinese Audiences, Censors

    The first gay kiss of the “Star Wars” film franchise has surprisingly survived China’s censors and made it to the big screens across the country. Audiences were unfazed as well – or, in some cases, puzzled. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” enjoyed a night of previews in China on Dec. 18, ahead of its [...]

  • "THE GENTLEMEN"

    'The Gentlemen': Film Review

    It took Guy Ritchie a little over a decade to make the transition from self-styled auteur to journeyman, and his output was hardly worse off for the change. At the turn of the century, he announced himself as the swaggering enfant terrible of British genre cinema with the sharp Cockney crime pic “Lock, Stock and Two [...]

  • Village Road Studios Queensland

    Australia's Village Roadshow Receives $530 Million Takeover Offer

    Village Roadshow, the embattled Australian studios, cinemas and theme parks group, has received a takeover offer worth more than $500 million from a financial group. The company is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, where share trading was halted ahead of the announcement. Management said that it is considering the offer, and that it will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad