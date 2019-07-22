×

Report Urges South African Media to ‘Step Up’ Against Gender Violence

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Unathi Malonga
CREDIT: Aye Kasi Brothers

DURBAN–In a country with some of the highest rates of sexual and gender-based violence in the world, South African media must step up and play a greater role in the fight against gender inequality and gender-based violence.

That was the conclusion of a report, “Gender, Diversity and Gender-based Violence in South African TV,” that was presented at the Durban FilmMart this week. The study was conducted by Gender Links, a Southern Africa women’s organization that champions gender quality in and through the media, as part of the Step It Up For Gender Equality in Southern Africa media project, which was commissioned in 2018 by the German Development Corporation (GIZ) and UN Women.

“The media landscape in South Africa is still largely unequal when it comes to gender questions,” said Unathi Malunga, of the National Film & Video Foundation (NFVF). “The aim of this project is to support the prevention of violence against women and girls through engaging the South African media to reflect on the media’s role and responsibility in shaping societal norms, in shaping societal stereotypes, and in shaping perceptions of gender-based violence.”

Related

According to the findings of the report, which describes gender-based violence as a “national crisis” in South Africa, gender inequality and gender-based violence as topics constitute just 3% of news, 7% of entertainment and 3% of children’s programming. Women comprise 77% of program creators but just 15% of directors in TV entertainment. And in a largely patriarchal society, according to the report, “gender stereotypes are still prevalent, women’s voices are heard less, and decision-making still lies with men.”

“An industry that is shaped in inequality and incidences of harassment will always struggle to produce creative content that has a positive social impact,” said Malunga. “There is still a lack of awareness and dialogue on gender-based violence. There’s still a lack of legislative frameworks, there’s a lack of legal resource, there’s a lack of prevention mechanisms and where to go to get help, and also rehabilitation.”

According to South Africa’s 2016 Demographic and Health Survey, one in five South African women over the age of 18 has experienced physical violence at least once in her lifetime. An average of 100 rapes are reported daily, and three women die at the hands of their intimate partners every day—a rate that is four times the global average.

Another key finding of the report notes that “news media waits for a violent incident to occur and cover it, rather than to shed light on underlying causes and drivers.” The report suggests an industry-wide focus on “how to improve ways of reporting on preventative interventions and methods.”

Speaking in Durban, Malunga said that the NFVF, as well as government bodies, civil society organizations, broadcasters and NGOs, are all implementing interventions to combat the negative messaging around gender in South African media. Despite their efforts, she said, “there’s still plenty of work to do.”

More Film

  • Unathi Malonga

    Report Urges South African Media to ‘Step Up’ Against Gender Violence

    DURBAN–In a country with some of the highest rates of sexual and gender-based violence in the world, South African media must step up and play a greater role in the fight against gender inequality and gender-based violence. That was the conclusion of a report, “Gender, Diversity and Gender-based Violence in South African TV,” that was [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Leaders Approve Proposal for New Film-TV Contract

    The SAG-AFTRA national board has approved proposals for a successor deal to its master contract covering feature film and primetime television — a key step in the upcoming negotiations cycle with companies. The board approved the package Saturday with the performers union declining to reveal any specifics — its usual policy. The board established the wages [...]

  • Cameron Crowe, David Crosby, A.J. Eaton.

    Cameron Crowe on Why He Loved Leaving David Crosby Doc on a CSNY Question Mark

    David Crosby may or may not have stuck a joint in Cameron Crowe’s mouth the first time he ever met the future filmmaker, when Crosby was peaking with Crosby Stills Nash & Young and his interviewer was a precocious 15-year-old Rolling Stone correspondent. As Crowe said to Jimmy Kimmel the other night, “I remember it [...]

  • Mokalik

    Nigeria’s Kunle Afolayan: African Audiences Shouldn’t Be ‘Second-Class’

    DURBAN–A young boy from a middle-class home gets an unconventional schooling in the ways of the world when he’s forced to apprentice at a mechanic’s workshop in a rough-and-tumble section of Lagos. “Mokalik” is the latest feature from Kunle Afolayan, a leading figure in the wave of filmmakers revitalizing the Nigerian film industry. The film [...]

  • Alicia Rodis photographed by Alicia Rodis

    SAG-AFTRA Moves to Standardize Guidelines for Intimacy Coordinators

    SAG-AFTRA is moving to standardize guidelines for intimacy coordinators as part of an effort to establish policies for union members when their work involves nudity and simulated sex. “Our goal is to normalize and promote the use of intimacy coordinators within our industry,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “Intimacy coordinators provide an important safety net for [...]

  • The Lion King

    Box Office: 'The Lion King' Roars Overseas With Mighty $269 Million

    Disney’s “The Lion King” certainly felt the love this weekend, generating $269 million at the international box office. Director Jon Favreau’s remake of the classic Disney cartoon now holds the eighth-biggest debut of all time overseas, and that’s not including the film’s early opening in China last weekend. Combined with a stellar $185 million start [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad