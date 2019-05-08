×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

REI Cine, Snowglobe, Cine-Sud Promotion Board Quijote’s ‘The Settlers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Giancarlo Nassi

MADRID —  Selected for this year’s Cannes Atelier, Felipe Gálvez’s Chilean Western “The Settlers,” one of the most buzzed-up projects to come out of Chile in recent years, has attracted three of the most successful production partners currently working in Latin America: Argentina’s REI Cine, Denmark’s Snowglobe and France’s Cine-Sud Promotion.

Lead produced by Chile’s Quijote Films, “The Settlers” hits Cannes having won in November the 2018 TorinoFilmLab, one of Europe’s key co-production prizes.

The Quijote-REI Cine partnership won financing from the Chile-Argentina bilateral co-production fund.

Written by Gálvez, and scheduled to shoot in tierra del Fuego and Patagonia in March 2020, “The Settlers” is set in 1901 as Segundo, a mixed-race Chilean, rides south on an expedition led by MacLenan, a former Boer War English captain and Bill, an American mercenary, to fence off land granted to Spanish landowner José Menéndez. They brutally – and euphorically -slaughter a settlement of indigenous Onas, abducting a teen Ona girl, Klepja, on the way back. Eight years later, in a third act epilogue, an envoy, Vicuña, is sent to the newly settled lands.Segundo see him a chance to assuage his guilt, confessing his crimes. But Vicuña turns a deaf ear, produces a camera and proceeds to film Segundo, Klepja and their children, framed as an exemplary family of now “civilized” Chileans.

Related

“The Settlers” is thoroughly researched,  inspired by a judicial investigation of a massacre of Ona tribespeople in 1893.

Written under the strong influence of John Ford’s “The Searchers,” Galvez has said, it details not only how Chile’s South was won, by acts of genocide, but how that carnage was then passed off as part of a larger narrative of a nationalist act of “civilization,” which relegated many such as Segundo and Klepja to the margins of society.

“It was private-sector companies, with the collusion of the state, which carried out the genocide. says Nasi, adding the film suggests the difference between truth and history, which finally becomes the truth for a nation. “In a world of populist governments and nationalism, this is highly relevant for today,” Nasi said.

“We’ve been closely following Felipe Gálvez’s work for more than five years now and it’s a pleasure to be able to board such a piercing and clever film,” said Benjamín Domenech, at producer-partner at Rei Cine.

“Felipe’s vision is instilled with a poignant beauty, speaking loudly about our Latin American identity and how this was carved out of cruel acts and desperate resignation.”

Snowglobe producer Katrin Pors added: “Felipe Gálvez has proven to be one of the directors to follow both for his  talent and personal style. We are therefore extremely proud to be part of his first feature partnering up with two of Latin America’s best production companies.”

Europe’s go-to producer for Colombian productions, Ciné-Sud Promotions productions include Ruben Mendoza’s “The Stoplight Society” and “Wandering Girl” and César Augusto Acevedo’s “Land and Shade,” which swept Cannes Critics’ Week in 2015.

Headed by Benjamin Domenech, Santiago Gallelli, and Matías Roveda, Buenos Aires-based Rei Cine produced Lucrecia Martel’s “Zama” and Gonzalo Tobal’s 2018 Venice competition player “The Accused,” a strong sales performer for Film Factory Entertainment.

Snowglobe’s credits take in  Joaquin Trier’s “Thelma,” Amat Escalante’s “The Untamed,” Ciro Guerra’s “Birds of a Passage” and most recently Jonas Arnby’s “Suicide Tourist,” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”).

REI Cine and Snowglobe are teaming to produce Pablo Fendrik’s “Brother Danger” which took the best project award at at last September’s San Sebastian’s Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Film

  • First Look: Lea Seydoux in 'The

    First Look: Léa Seydoux in 'The Story of My Wife' From Ildikó Enyedi (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given the first-look image from Oscar-nominated director Ildikó Enyedi’s “The Story of My Wife,” starring Palme d’Or winner Léa Seydoux. We spoke to Enyedi about the film, which is being sold at Cannes by Films Boutique. Enyedi’s “On Body and Soul” won the Golden Bear at Berlin in 2017 and was Oscar [...]

  • BLACK-ISH - "Don't You Be My

    Anthony Anderson Starring in 'Football or Me' For AGC Studios

    Anthony Anderson, the star of ABC’s “Black-ish,” will star in “Football or Me,” a new romantic comedy. The film will be produced and fully financed by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. It is inspired by the Argentinian comedy “Futbol y Yo,” the story of an obsessive soccer fan whose love of the sport causes him to [...]

  • Ellen Page, Kate Mara. Actresses Ellen

    Ellen Page, Kate Mara Strike Up Unlikely Bond in 'My Days of Mercy' Trailer

    For Ellen Page and Kate Mara, teaming on the romantic drama “My Days of Mercy” was a chance for two friends to work together both on and off-screen. The film, which first premiered at 2017’s Toronto Film Festival, is opening in select theaters on July 5. A new trailer for the movie is debuting exclusively [...]

  • Films Boutique, Ad Vitam Take Un

    Films Boutique, Ad Vitam Take Un Certain Regard’s ‘Adam,’ from Maryam Touzani (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID  —  Berlin-based Films Boutique has acquired international sales rights to Maryam Touzani’s Cannes Un Certain Regard women’s drama “Adam,” the feature debut of the Moroccan screenwriter-director who co-wrote Nabil Ayouch’s 2017 hit “Razzia,” in which she also starred. In early distribution deals on “Adam,” Ad Vitam has acquired French distribution rights and Cinéart those [...]

  • REI Cine, Snowglobe, Cine-Sud Promotion Board

    REI Cine, Snowglobe, Cine-Sud Promotion Board Quijote’s ‘The Settlers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID —  Selected for this year’s Cannes Atelier, Felipe Gálvez’s Chilean Western “The Settlers,” one of the most buzzed-up projects to come out of Chile in recent years, has attracted three of the most successful production partners currently working in Latin America: Argentina’s REI Cine, Denmark’s Snowglobe and France’s Cine-Sud Promotion. Lead produced by Chile’s [...]

  • Cannes: Cinema Republic Takes ‘H0us3’ As

    Cannes: Cinema Republic Takes ‘h0us3’ as Spanish Smart Genre Builds (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID  — David Castellanos’ Cinema Republic has acquired international sales rights to “h0us3,” a sci-fi horror thriller which instances  the renaissance of Spanish smart genre with theatrical, Chinese and platform potential. Castellanos will introduce the film to buyers at the Cannes Film Market which kicks off next Tuesday, May 14. “h0us3” marks the feature debut [...]

  • Gael Garcia Bernal Shares ‘Chicuarotes” First

    Gael Garcia Bernal Shares ‘Chicuarotes” Poster, (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gael García Bernal and La Corriente del Golfo, his Mexico City production house launched last year with Diego Luna, have unveiled the poster for “Chicuarotes,” directed by the multi-prized Mexican actor-producer and world premiering in Official Selection at next week’s Cannes Film Festival. Since García Bernal’s feature debut “Deficit,” selected for Cannes’ Critics’ Week in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad