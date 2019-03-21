×
Maya Erskine-Jack Quaid Rom-Com ‘Plus One’ Sells Ahead of Tribeca Premiere

Dave McNary

CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Romantic comedy “Plus One,” starring Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid, has sold to RLJE Films in a pre-emptive deal for low seven figures ahead of its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Plus One” is written and directed by Jeff Chan (“Adam Ruins Everything”) and Andrew Rhymer (Pregame). The film also stars Ed Begley, Jr., Beck Bennett, Rosalind Chao, Brianne Howey, Jon Bass and Finn Wittrock. “Plus One” is scheduled to be released this summer.

Erskine and Quaid portray long-time friends who find themselves in a year all late 20-somethings experience — the one where seemingly every person they know gets married. The two agree to be one another’s plus ones as they power through an endless parade of weddings.

The project re-teams “Pen15” star Erskine with producers Jeremy Reitz and Deborah Liebling.

Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer for RLJE Films, made the announcement Thursday.

Quaid, the son of Dennis Quaid, starred in “The Hunger Games” as Marvel, has credits on “Rampage” and “Logan Lucky” and is the lead in Amazon’s upcoming drama “The Boys.” Erskine has starred in “Insecure” and “Casual.”

“Plus One” is set to premiere in Tribeca’s Spotlight Narrative section. Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE Films and Verve negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

