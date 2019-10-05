×
Philadelphia Film Festival Sets Program Including ‘Knives Out,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ ‘Waves’

Knives Out
CREDIT: Claire Folger

The Philadelphia Film Festival has announced the program for its 28th edition, kicking off on Oct. 17 with Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan.

Also screening on opening night are “Parasite,” “Cunningham,” “Come As You Are,” “Bikram: Yogi, Guru” and “The Lodge.”

Sponsored by the Philadelphia Film Society, the festival wraps on Oct. 25 with Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out,” starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis. Johnson is scheduled to attend the screening.

The festival will screen 120 feature and short films, including gala presentations for Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” along with “Harriet,” “Marriage Story,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Motherless Brooklyn,” “The Two Popes” and “Waves.”

An expanded selection of films made around greater Philadelphia will include Sundance prize-winning “Clemency” as well as Philadelphia Eagles docu “Maybe Next Year.”

“I couldn’t be more excited with the lineup for this year’s Festival,” said the festival’s executive director J. Andrew Greenblatt. “From a mixture of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, including back-to-back screenings of the Palme D’Or winning ‘Parasite’ and the powerful and timely ‘Just Mercy’ on our Opening Night, to a diverse and exciting 10-day program that includes not only some of the best films from around the world and an expanded Filmadelphia section focusing on films shot in Philly or made by Philadelphians, PFF28 has something for everyone.”

“It certainly is quite a year,” said artistic director, Michael Lerman. “Not only is the caliber of film extremely high, but I’m thrilled that we are able to showcase bold visions from a diverse cross section of voices.“

