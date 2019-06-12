×
Outfest Unveils Kathy Griffin, Trixie Mattel, Angelica Ross Events

Dave McNary

Hannah Pearl Utt and Jen Tullock appear in Before You Know It by Hannah Pearl Utt, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition an at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Anna KoorisAll photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
CREDIT: Sundance Film Festival

Outfest has unveiled its programming lineup, including appearances by Kathy Griffin, Trixie Mattel, Angelica Ross and Robert Englund, for its 37th version on July 18-28.

Officially titled the 2019 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival, the event opens at the Orpheum Theatre with the “Circus of Books” documentary and closes at The Theater at the Ace Hotel with family comedy “Before You Know It” from Hannah Pearl Utt (who also co-wrote and stars), featuring Judith Light alongside Alec Baldwin and Mandy Patinkin.

Films are from 33 countries and in 26 languages, and more than two-thirds of the titles are directed by women, people of color and trans filmmakers.

“As my tenure comes to an end I am most proud of Outfest’s increased visibility in Hollywood and our ever-growing stature within the industry,” said executive director Christopher Racster. “Outfest Los Angeles continues to shine a spotlight on those stories we must see and those creatives whose voices we need to hear.”

The festival will feature 28 world premieres including Rodrigo Bellott’s “Tu Me Manques,” inspired by his play from Bolivia; Elegance Bratton’s documentary “Pier Kids”; Megan Rossman’s “The Archivettes”; Molly Hewitt’s “Holy Trinity,” an absurdist comedy. International and North American premieres include Graham Kolbeins’ “Queer Japan”;  Kai Kreuser’s “Label Me” and Australian filmmaker Samuel Van Grinsven’s “Sequin in a Blue Room.”

Other titles include Martha Stephens’ “To the Stars,” featuring Malin Åkerman, Tony Hale, and Adelaide Clemens;  feminist vampire thriller “Bit,” starring Nicole Maines; and romantic comedy “Sell By,” starring Scott Evans, Kate Walsh, Augustus Prew and Patricia Clarkson.

Previously announced Centerpiece screenings include “Adam,” directed by Rhys Ernst, and Hari Sama’s “This is Not Berlin,” as well as the doc “Changing the Game,” and the rom-com Straight Up, written, directed by and starring James Sweeney, and co-starring Katie Findlay, Tracie Thoms, Randall Park and Betsy Brandt.

The 2019 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival will also return to the Ford Theatre for its Outfest Under the Stars screenings, featuring the documentary “Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts,” preceded by a live performance; Kathy Griffin introducing “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story with a pre-show conversation; Tribeca Film Festival audience award winner “Gay Chorus Deep South” and a screening of Showtime’s documentary “Sid & Judy.”

The festival also includes the 3rd Annual Trans Summit with keynote speaker Angelica Ross (FX’s “Pose”); a “Crazy Queer Asians” panel on the future of Asian LGBTQ representation in media; and “Scream Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street,” a sneak preview of the documentary in which Mark Patton  gathers cast and crew from the 1985 “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge. Robert Englund and additional cast will attend.

