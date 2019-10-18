Oscar-Nominated Marina de Tavira to Receive Jose Cuervo Career Recognition Award

Mexican Oscar-nominated actress Marina de Tavira (“Roma”) is receiving the Premio Cuervo Tradicional, a career recognition award from Morelia Int’l Film Festival (FICM) sponsor Jose Cuervo Tradicional. The prize ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The award has been given out for more than 12 years at FICM to a Mexican actor or actress who has contributed to the national and international film industry. It includes a cash award of over $6,000 ($120,000 MX) towards the completion of any future project.

De Tavira, who stars in competing Mexican film “This is Not Berlin” by Hari Sama, is also among the jurors of the 17th Morelia Int’l Film Festival, which runs October 18-27.

Prior to the award ceremony at the Teatro Ruben Ramiro in Morelia, Jose Cuervo Traditional tequila will be screening its inaugural mini-documentary about the lakeside town of Patzcuaro, which kicks off its docu series on Mexico’s Day of the Dead tradition. Patzcuaro is deemed one of the key epicenters of the all-important Mexican holiday.

For its first mini-docu, Jose Cuervo tapped Mónica Álvarez, director of the award-winning film “Bosque de Niebla,” and producer Paola Villanueva (“Agave: The Spirit of a Nation”) to delve into the story of Lake Pátzcuaro, known for its vibrant Día De Muertos festivities. FICM guests often attend the all-night Patzcuaro event after the festival wraps.

The docu showcases the festival through the lens of four key narratives: the harvesting of the marigold flowers, the preparation of the traditional pan de muerto (bread of the dead), conversations with fishermen who guide spirits home, and Noche de Muertos (Night of the Dead) – the local community’s holiday festival at the Janitzio island, where the festivities include offerings to honor the dead.

Subsequent mini-docus, enlisting other directors, will capture other Day of the Dead traditions across Mexico.

Day of the Day (Día De Muertos) is a Mexican holiday celebrating the dead on their trip back to the land of the living– featuring festival and parades among other activities. On this annual event, many Mexicans spend all night at the cemeteries to visit with their late loved ones, decorating their tombs with marigolds, candles as well as their favorite food and drink.

Other jurors at the 17th FICM include Oscar winning art director Eugenio Caballero (“Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Roma”), Lila Aviles, whose “The Chambermaid” represents Mexico at the upcoming Academy Awards and Spain’s Goya awards, and Nanako Tsukidate, member of the Cannes Critics’ Week selection committee.