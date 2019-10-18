×

Oscar-Nominated Marina de Tavira to Receive Jose Cuervo Career Recognition Award

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cuervo Mexico
CREDIT: Jose Cuervo Tradicional

Mexican Oscar-nominated actress Marina de Tavira (“Roma”) is receiving the Premio Cuervo Tradicional, a career recognition award from Morelia Int’l Film Festival (FICM) sponsor Jose Cuervo Tradicional. The prize ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The award has been given out for more than 12 years at FICM to a Mexican actor or actress who has contributed to the national and international film industry. It includes a cash award of over $6,000 ($120,000 MX) towards the completion of any future project.

De Tavira, who stars in competing Mexican film “This is Not Berlin” by Hari Sama, is also among the jurors of the 17th Morelia Int’l Film Festival, which runs October 18-27.

Prior to the award ceremony at the Teatro Ruben Ramiro in Morelia, Jose Cuervo Traditional tequila will be screening its inaugural mini-documentary about the lakeside town of Patzcuaro, which kicks off its docu series on Mexico’s Day of the Dead tradition. Patzcuaro is deemed one of the key epicenters of the all-important Mexican holiday.

For its first mini-docu, Jose Cuervo tapped Mónica Álvarez, director of the award-winning film “Bosque de Niebla,” and producer Paola Villanueva (“Agave: The Spirit of a Nation”) to delve into the story of Lake Pátzcuaro, known for its vibrant Día De Muertos festivities. FICM guests often attend the all-night Patzcuaro event after the festival wraps.

The docu showcases the festival through the lens of four key narratives: the harvesting of the marigold flowers, the preparation of the traditional pan de muerto (bread of the dead), conversations with fishermen who guide spirits home, and Noche de Muertos (Night of the Dead) – the local community’s holiday festival at the Janitzio island, where the festivities include offerings to honor the dead.

Subsequent mini-docus, enlisting other directors, will capture other Day of the Dead traditions across Mexico.

Day of the Day (Día De Muertos) is a Mexican holiday celebrating the dead on their trip back to the land of the living– featuring festival and parades among other activities. On this annual event, many Mexicans spend all night at the cemeteries to visit with their late loved ones, decorating their tombs with marigolds, candles as well as their favorite food and drink.

Other jurors at the 17th FICM include Oscar winning art director Eugenio Caballero (“Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Roma”), Lila Aviles, whose “The Chambermaid” represents Mexico at the upcoming Academy Awards and Spain’s Goya awards, and Nanako Tsukidate, member of the Cannes Critics’ Week selection committee.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Santa Barbara

    Morelia Film Festival Readies 5th Impulso Pix-in-Post Sidebar

    Morelia Film Festival’s (FICM) Impulso sidebar for pix in progress will run Sunday through Tuesday this coming week, having become one of the territories most important launchpads for Latin American feature films in post-production. Many of the participating films in recent editions have gone on to find festival success the world around. Last year, Hari [...]

  • SUPER FAMILY -- In Disney Pixar’s

    Pixar's Ralph Eggleston to Receive 2019 View Conference's Visionary Award

    The 2019 View Conference will present its Visionary Award to Pixar’s Ralph Eggleston. Eggleston, who won an Oscar in 2002 for his animated short “For the Birds,” has worked on such Pixar hits as “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo,” “WALL-E,” and “Inside Out.” “I’ve long been a fan of the View Conference. It’s a great gathering [...]

  • Cuervo Mexico

    Oscar-Nominated Marina de Tavira to Receive Jose Cuervo Career Recognition Award

    Mexican Oscar-nominated actress Marina de Tavira (“Roma”) is receiving the Premio Cuervo Tradicional, a career recognition award from Morelia Int’l Film Festival (FICM) sponsor Jose Cuervo Tradicional. The prize ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19. The award has been given out for more than 12 years at FICM to a Mexican actor or actress who [...]

  • Abominable Animated Movie

    Italy's View Conference Draws Key Players in Film, TV, Games and More to Exchange Ideas

    Against the picturesque backdrop of the Alps, the View Conference will celebrate its 20th year in Turin, Italy, with its fullest program ever, featuring top creatives from around the world in film, television and games and more who will give keynote talks and present masterclasses at the weeklong event, Oct. 21-25. This edition boasts director [...]

  • Serendipity Prune Nourry

    Film Review: 'Serendipity'

    “If I could have a secret superpower, it would be to heal with my hands,” says French artist Prune Nourry in her autobiographical documentary “Serendipity.” It’s an understandable enough admission, given that she was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 31, fighting a battle against it that included undergoing a mastectomy, harvesting her eggs in advance [...]

  • Daughter-of-Rage

    Laura Baumeister Brings San Sebastian Winning Project ‘Daughter of Rage’ to Morelia

    Already backed by a four-way production partnership spanning Nicaragua, Mexico, the Netherlands and Germany, Laura Baumeister’s debut feature project “Daughter of Rage” swept three of the four prizes on offer at San Sebastian’s 8th Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum this year. Now the project heads to Morelia, where Baumeister has been with short films in the [...]

  • Brad Pitt Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon

    China Halts Release of Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has had its upcoming China theatrical release put on hold. It was set to hit theaters in the Middle Kingdom on Oct. 25. It had received previously received its release approval from Chinese censors. But an exhibitor source told Variety that the movie has been “temporarily put [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad