×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

One Two Films on a Roll with Award-winning ‘Franky’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All

BERLIN — Jamila Wenske and Sol Bondy’s Berlin-based One Two Films, co-producer of this year’s EFM buzz title “Persian Lessons,” has scored another early winner with comedy-drama “Franky Five Star.”

The project, from writer-director Birgit Möller, won the Junior Entertainment Talent Slate (JETS) pitching competition at the Berlin Film Festival on Tuesday, securing it industry support from a broad range of international participants.

“Franky Five Star” stars Jella Haase, who shot to fame in the “Fack ju Göhte” franchise, as a young woman dealing with her often meddling multiple personalities as she navigates a blossoming romance.

The JETS initiative, organized by William Peschek’s German-U.K. group WEP Films, unites up-and-coming filmmakers and their feature film projects with producers, sales agents, financing companies and distributors from Germany, Canada, Ireland, Britain, Finland, Norway and the U.S.

This year the 13-member JETS jury, which included Sophie Green of Bankside Films; Antonio Exacoustos of Arri Media Intl.; Patrick Ewald of Epic Pictures; and Inge Tenvik of Norway’s Filminvest, selected six winners from 22 submitted projects, among them “Franky Five Star” for Germany.

Related

The JETS award certifies that Möller’s film “has a high marketability and will receive industry support for its development/realization.”

One Two Films is co-producing the project with Jussi Rantamäki and Emilia Haukka of Finnish shingle Aamu Film Company, with whom they collaborated on Juho Kuosmanen’s “The Happiest Day of Olli Mäki.” Finnish broadcaster Yle has also boarded the project, which is backed by the Finnish Film Foundation as well as ZDF and Nordmedia in Germany. One Two Films is seeking a third co-producer, ideally from France.

Budgeted at €2.8 million ($3.1 million), the pic is set to shoot later this year.

Wenske and Bondy last year partnered with Murad Osmann and Ilya Stewart’s Moscow-based Hype Film on Vadim Perelman’s “Persian Lessons,” which has seen a flurry of sales for Memento Films in Berlin.

They also have a number of other projects heading into production this year, including:

• “Hello My Friend,” from director Bettina Blümner (“Pool of Princesses”), about three German students on a romantic and sexually charged vacation in Cuba. The pic stars Leonard Scheicher (“Das Boot”), Victoria Schulz and Hanna Hilsdorf (“In the Fade”).

• “The Night Outside,” Elan Gamaker’s supernatural drama set in South Africa’s Apartheid era, which has secured €50,000 ($56,380) from the Berlinale’s World Cinema Fund.

• Tom Shoval’s “Shake Your Cares Away,” a German-Israeli-French co-production, about a wealthy heiress on a quixotic mission to conquer poverty.

One Two Films is next re-teaming with Profile Pictures in Denmark on an as yet untitled new feature film project from Iranian-Swedish helmer Ali Abbasi (“Border”). The companies co-produced buzzed-up Grímur Hákonarson’s “The County,” which is set for release this year.

CREDIT: Memento Films International

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper A Star

    Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Winners: The Full List

    “A Star Is Born” took home multiple wins at the 9th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, held tonight at the theater at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The event celebrates the highest achievements in music supervision, recognizing exemplary work in 18 categories across movies, television, games, advertising, and trailers (read Variety‘s GMS Awards preview [...]

  • U.K.’s Matchbox Films Snags Supernatural Pic

    Matchbox Films Buys ‘The Whistler,’ as Alief Boards ‘Zana,’ ‘I Am With You’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based Matchbox Films has snapped up U.K. rights to Venezuelan supernatural thriller “The Whistler” from London and Tbilisi-based film production-distribution company, Alief. Closed at the EFM, deal comes in the wake of the drama’s Best Ibero-American Feature Award at the Buenos Aires Rojo Sangre Fantastic Film Festival in December and best cinematography, original score and [...]

  • One Two Films On a Roll

    One Two Films on a Roll with Award-winning ‘Franky’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    BERLIN — Jamila Wenske and Sol Bondy’s Berlin-based One Two Films, co-producer of this year’s EFM buzz title “Persian Lessons,” has scored another early winner with comedy-drama “Franky Five Star.” The project, from writer-director Birgit Möller, won the Junior Entertainment Talent Slate (JETS) pitching competition at the Berlin Film Festival on Tuesday, securing it industry [...]

  • John Bailey Sexual Harassment Accusations

    Film Academy Clarifies Controversial Oscars Plans

    The officers of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors has sent a letter to is membership attempting to assuage concerns about the decision to hold four Oscar presentations off the live air telecast on Feb. 24. “As the Academy’s officers, we’d like to assure you that no award category at [...]

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    Spike Lee, Quentin Tarantino, Roger Deakins Blast Academy's Awards Exclusion in Open Letter

    More than 40 high-profile cinematographers and directors including Spike Lee, Quentin Tarantino, and Roger Deakins have blasted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’s decision to not televise four of the awards — including best cinematography, best editing, best hair & makeup, and best live action short — in an open letter to AMPAS president [...]

  • Adam McKay photogrpahed at the PMC

    Film News Roundup: Adam McKay to Receive Kodak Lifetime Achievement Award

    In today’s film news roundup, Adam McKay is honored by Kodak, tax credit lender Forest Road forms an alliance, and Cohen Media Group makes a deal for “Shooting the Mafia.” KODAK HONOR Adam McKay will be the first recipient of the Kodak Lifetime Achievement Award, to be presented at the third annual Kodak Film Awards in [...]

  • Pearl Studio chief creative officer Peilin

    Pearl Studio Doubles Down on Stories That Will Appeal to Chinese and International Crowds

    No U.S.-China venture could have had a more auspicious start than Oriental DreamWorks. On a state visit to the U.S. in February 2012, then-Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping had lunch and watched a Los Angeles Lakers game with Jeffrey Katzenberg. That same day, Katzenberg’s DreamWorks Animation announced the launch of Oriental DreamWorks, a $330 million [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad