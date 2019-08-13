×

‘O Fim do Mundo’ Director Basil Da Cunha on Locarno Player

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
O-Fim-do-Mundo
CREDIT: Thera Production

Basil Da Cunha’s second feature “O Fim do Mundo,” (“The End of the World”) kicked off its festival run with a premiere in Locarno’s main International Competition on Tuesday afternoon.

Portuguese and Cape Verdean Creole in narrative, language and location, “O Fim do Mundo” is a 100% Swiss production from Thera Production co-produced by public broadcaster Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS). Lop Magneron’s Paris-based Wide Management is handling international sales; Swiss distribution is handled by Sister Distribution.

Thera producer Julien Rouyet has been a close friend of Da Cunha’s for 15 years now, which helps to explain the unique production setup on the director’s more recent films.

Following Spira, a young man just released from a juvenile detention center, the film tells a fictional tale that may as well be real, documenting the disappearance of predominantly black, Cape Verdean Creole-speaking Portuguese communities. Spira experiences the destruction of his home neighborhood as a native and an outsider at the same time and faces heavy resistance from the new leaders of the community.

Related

Da Cunha talked with Variety about using actors from the communities he’s filming, how he likes to shoot and the origins of the film’s narrative.

This is your second feature, but you made several shorts that have had successful international festival runs. What did you learn on your first feature, “After the Night,” that was different from what you experienced on your shorts?

The biggest difference was the way I began to introduce my actors in the writing process. I’ve known them now for 12 years and I get to know them better every day having shared my life with them. I really try to include them in every part of filmmaking.

In terms of methodology, I made my first feature the same way I’ve done my shorts: with a small team, lots of freedom to improvise, and always trying to come up with new ideas during shooting.

This is a story about community but filmed mostly in closeups on individual characters. Can you talk about the decision to get so close to your characters?

When I shoot my own films, I’ve done all but two of them myself, it’s how I find things while filming. I’m in the scene and there is improvisation. I’m always sharing opinions with the actors. So, until I’m there it’s difficult to know how I’m going to shoot. Even if the script is very detailed, my actors don’t read the lines, but improvise from directions I give them.

It has also to do with the place I have in this community. I’ve lived there for 12 years and I film it from the inside. The police and some journalists see the community from far away, so to me the way I film is my political statement. This is not the police watching, it’s not voyeuristic, this is me in the middle of my boys telling a story from inside.

How do you find the process of working with non-professional actors?

They are non-professionals that, for me, are no longer amateurs because we’ve worked so many years and done so many films together that for me, they are the best actors in the world. We learned and developed our own way of working. Each year we add new people but keep the old ones who only get stronger.

Can you talk about co-writing with Saadi?

One month before shooting I started working with Saadi, a friend of mine, on another feature. I realized that the kids I wrote about and wanted to film were now young adults. So, I ask Saadi to read the script, to meet the boys and we were re-writing the script all the way through shooting. He was important because although I’ve known these kids for 12 years, in just a few days he saw things I didn’t that we put in the film. Saadi is a genius with a human quality and a sense of humor that let him enter my world and be accepted by everybody.

Where did this story come from? Is it completely invented or based partly on actual events?

I wanted to film the last breath of this place and to make a portrait of the community before it ends. It was important to document this and show what is happening to people who are thrown out of their houses with no recourse. At the same time, I understand that the streets don’t belong to my generation anymore, so I decided to include these kids that were coming to the streets now. Then, with help from Saadi, we included the story of one of the kids that has spent his childhood in a youth lockup. I thought that was interesting because it’s the point of view of someone from the community and from the outside. This movie was a collective experience. Even if the actors didn’t write it directly, everything had to be connected to them.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Reese Witherspoon attends the premiere of

    Reese Witherspoon's Sci-Fi Project 'Pyros' Lands at Netflix

    Netflix has won the rights to the science-fiction story “Pyros,” with Reese Witherspoon attached to produce and star. “Dark Phoenix” director Simon Kimberg will also produce “Pyros” through his Genre Films company along with Audrey Chon. Witherspoon is producing through her Hello Sunshine company with Lauren Neustadter. “Pyros” will be adapted by Thomas Pierce from his short [...]

  • O-Fim-do-Mundo

    ‘O Fim do Mundo’ Director Basil Da Cunha on Locarno Player

    Basil Da Cunha’s second feature “O Fim do Mundo,” (“The End of the World”) kicked off its festival run with a premiere in Locarno’s main International Competition on Tuesday afternoon. Portuguese and Cape Verdean Creole in narrative, language and location, “O Fim do Mundo” is a 100% Swiss production from Thera Production co-produced by public [...]

  • Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan,

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Debuts First Trailer

    The first look at Greta Gerwig’s latest adaptation of “Little Women” is finally here. Gerwig, who directed 2017’s acclaimed “Lady Bird,” re-teams with Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet for the adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 19th century classic novel about four young women coming of age in Civil War-era U.S. The film follows sisters Jo [...]

  • Donald Trump Hollywood Racism

    Trump Blames Movies for Violence Rather Than Pushing for Gun Control (Column)

    With our country still reeling from the back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that killed a total of 31 people and injured dozens more, Donald Trump apparently believes it’s not guns that are “very dangerous for our country,” but movies. Instead of addressing a reporter’s question on the South Lawn last [...]

  • The Cardinal

    San Sebastian Co-Production Forum: Lerman, Altuna, Avila, Rondon Make Cut

    MADRID  —  Diego Lerman’s “Literature Teacher,” Asier Altuna’s “Karmele,” Benjamín Avila’s “The Cardinal” and Mariana Rondón’s “Zafari” will pitch at the 8th San Sebastian Europe-Latin American Co-production Forum, now firmly established as, along with Ventana Sur, the key art film meet exploring that axis. Featuring new projects from other name auteurs from the region- Pablo [...]

  • Sunac Mall part of the Oriental

    Is China's Sunac Culture Group the Real Deal, or Is It Wanda Redux?

    At the height of the Chinese film industry’s hot money years, no one could compete with Wang Jianlin for flashy boasts. The Dalian Wanda chairman pledged to buy stakes in all six Hollywood major studios and threatened to unleash a “wolf pack” of Chinese theme parks that would devour Shanghai Disneyland. In 2013, he promised [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad