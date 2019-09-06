Nicolas Cage’s ‘Color Out of Space’ Bought Ahead of Toronto Premiere

RLJE Films has acquired US rights to Nicolas Cage’s horror movie “Color Out of Space” in a low-mid seven figure deal.

The deal was unveiled ahead of its world premiere at Midnight Madness at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night. The cast includes Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer and Elliot Knight with Q’Orianka Kilcher and Tommy Chong.

The film was directed by South African filmmaker Richard Stanley, who is directing his first feature in more than 20 years. Stanley co-wrote the script with Scarlett Amaris.

The project, based on the novella by H.P. Lovecraft, reunited Cage with SpectreVision, the company behind his 2018 film “Mandy.”

“Color out of Space” centers on a family who moves to a remote farmstead in rural New England to escape the hustle of the 21st century when a meteorite crashes into their front yard, resulting in the land and the properties of space-time being infected with a strange, otherworldly color. To their horror, the family discovers that this alien force is gradually mutating every life form that it touches.

“Color Out of Space” was financed by Ace Pictures and produced by SpectreVision. Producers include Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen, Elijah Wood and Josh C. Waller, and executive producers are Johnny Chang, Peter Wong, Timur Bekbosunov, Emma Lee, Stacy Jorgensen, Elisa Lleras and Michael M. McGuire. XYZ Films is handling international sales on the film.

The deal was negotiated by Mark Ward and Jess DeLeo from RLJE Films and Nate Bolotin from XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.