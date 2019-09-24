×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Europe Secures Rights on Fernando Guzzoni’s “Blanquita” (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
A Picture Made Available on 30 September 2012 Showing Chilean Director Fernando Guzzoni After He Won the New Directors Award For His Film 'Carne De Perro' (dog Meat) During the Closing Ceremony of the 60th Edition of San Sebastian International Film Festival in San Sebastian Northern Spain 29 September 2012 Spain San SebastianSpain Cinema San Sebastian - Sep 2012
CREDIT: Javier Etxezarreta/EPA/Shutterst

SAN SEBASTIAN  —  In San Sebastian with two high-profile films, Jorunn Myklebust Syversen’s “Disco” and Mariko Bobrik’s “The Taste of Pho,” Polish sales agent New Europe Film Sales has announced the acquisition of world sales rights on upcoming Chile-Poland co-production “Blanquita,” from director Fernando Guzzoni (“Jesus”).

It’s the first time that Chile and Poland have exclusively co-produced a feature together.

Having previously participated at the Berlinale’s Co-Production Market and Venice’s Financing Gap Market and backed by support from Hubert Bals and the Chilean National Production Fund, the buzzed-up production will shoot in Chile, Spring 2020.

Giancarlo Nasi at Rampante Films, one of Chile’s foremost film producers, produces out of Chile with Klaudia Smieja’s Madants from Poland. Rampante comes to San Sebastian hot off the success of its Venice Orizzonti Award-winning “Blanco en blanco” from director Théo Court. Madants recently backed Claire Denis’ 2018 science fiction hit “High Life.”

Related

“Blanquita,” a familiar Spanish nickname for women named Blanca, follows its 18-year-old titular character as she is cast in the spotlight of a sexual assault scandal involving powerful businessmen and high-profile politicians.

Seen first as a martyr, details emerge which confuse Blanca’s situation and public perception, forcing her to double-down and fight for the real truth to be heard.

In a statement, Nasi said: “I see ‘Blanquita’ as an epic film with a strong female character, a David and Goliath story, addressing some of the hottest emerging social issues today, which we hope will spark a polemic. To have such a dynamic and committed sales agency like New Europe on this project is a real privilege. Together with Madants we have built an amazing partnership.”

For his part, Guzzoni said: “‘Blanquita’ is a modern hero, an uncomfortable character who installs herself against structures of male power. A victim-executioner character who like Medea or Lady Macbeth makes her way without ever losing her humanity. I see ‘Blanquita’ as a film with greater commercial vocation in relation to my previous works.”

“Marcin Łuczaj, our head of acquisitions, has been following ‘Blanquita’ for a long time and ultimately made this collaboration happen,” added Jan Naszewski, head of New Europe Film Sales. “I’m very happy we have Fernando and Giancarlo’s trust on this one.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Cinco-lobitos

    Alauda Ruiz de Azua On Her Screen-Approved Project 'Five Little Wolves'

    SAN SEBASTIAN —   ECAM’s Incubator program is open to feature films of all genres and form. Eligible producers need only a finished script and emerging director already attached to the project, but otherwise the program is open to diverse filmmakers from all over Spain. It just so happens that one of the projects selected [...]

  • MPTF WME Day of Service

    Motion Picture and Television Fund Holds First Annual Giving Day

    The Motion Picture and Television Fund’s (MPTF) Giving Day — a 24-hour fundraiser — will take place on Sept. 26, followed by an open house with Emmy-winning television host Tom Bergeron as master of ceremonies on Sept. 28. Giving Day aims to raise at least $100,000 for the more than 50 services the MPTF provides [...]

  • INXS - Michael HutchenceINXS in concert,

    INXS' Monumental 1991 Wembley Concert Film Restored for Theater Run (EXCLUSIVE)

    INXS frontman Michael Hutchence’s 1997 death meant many still-coming-of-age fans were unable to see the Australian band’s magnetism live in its original form. “Live Baby Live,” an album of the band’s 1991 sold out Wembley Stadium concert, assuaged some, as did its David Mallet-directed video accompaniment. Then the film disappeared, and longtime manager Chris M. [...]

  • JKR_DAY056_120418_1251888.dng

    Families of Aurora Shooting Victims Express Concerns About 'Joker'

    Family members and friends of the victims of a 2012 mass shooting at a screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” in Aurora, Colorado, are expressing concerns about the upcoming release of “Joker,” a comic book adaptation that’s provoked controversy for its violent subject matter. In a letter to Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff, the families [...]

  • A Picture Made Available on 30

    New Europe Secures Rights on Fernando Guzzoni’s “Blanquita” (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN  —  In San Sebastian with two high-profile films, Jorunn Myklebust Syversen’s “Disco” and Mariko Bobrik’s “The Taste of Pho,” Polish sales agent New Europe Film Sales has announced the acquisition of world sales rights on upcoming Chile-Poland co-production “Blanquita,” from director Fernando Guzzoni (“Jesus”). It’s the first time that Chile and Poland have [...]

  • Tom Hanks People's Choice Awards

    Golden Globes: Tom Hanks to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award

    It’s a beautiful day to be Tom Hanks. The Hollywood Foreign Press announced this morning that the celebrated actor will receive the Cecil B. deMille Award at the 77th annual Golden Globes in January. “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. deMille Award to Tom Hanks,” HFPA president Lorenzo [...]

  • Marco Bellocchio The Traitor Cannes

    Cannes Competition Title 'The Traitor' by Marco Bellocchio Is Italy's Oscar Contender

    Marco Bellocchio’s Cannes competition entry “The Traitor,” which follows the first high-ranking member of Cosa Nostra to break the Sicilian Mafia’s oath of silence, is Italy’s candidate for the Oscar for international feature film. The drama, which Sony Pictures Classics will release in the U.S., was selected out of a roster of five titles by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad