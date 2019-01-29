×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Europe Film Sales Does Business with Iceland’s Pálmason, Hákonarson (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Annika's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: JOIN MOTION PICTURES

GOTEBORG, Sweden —  New Europe Film Sales has boarded “A White, White Day,” by Hlynur Pálmason, and sealed new deals on “The County,” from “Rams’” director Grímur Hákonarson.

Both Icelandic titles will be pitched at Göteborg’s Nordic Film Market (Jan 31.-Feb 3) as works in progress.

“A White, White Day” marks Pálmason’s second feature after his artistically daring debut “Winter Brothers,” which won nearly 30 prizes and opened in more than a dozen territories.

“Hlynur was a revelation for us in 2017, a real nugget in the arthouse mine,” states New Europe Film Sales’ managing director Jan Naszewski.

He added: “We love his vision of approaching works totally-image, sound, message and emotions. I love it when instead of sending a script, he can send us a ‘gif’ which in his mind, better explains his intention with a new work.”
“A White, White Day” stars Ingvar E. Sigurðsson as an off-duty police officer who suspects a man of having an affair with his wife who recently died in a car accident. His obsession for finding the truth gradually endangers himself and his loved ones.

Related

The film was produced by Join Motion Pictures, in co-production with Denmark’s Snowglobe and Sweden’s Hob. Producer Anton Máni Svansson says the domestic release is set for September 2019.
New Europe Film Sales’ other Icelandic protégé Hákonarson is gaining traction with his second pic “The County” produced by Netop Films, in co-production with Denmark’s Profile Pictures, Germany’s One Two Films and France’s Haut et Court. Fresh deals were closed with Germany/Austria (Alamode), Spain (Karma), Czech Republic/Slovakia (Aerofilms), Poland (Gutek Film), ex-Yugoslavia (Demiurg) and Romania (Transilvania).

Previous pre-sales announced in Variety were negotiated with the U.K./Ireland, Benelux (Imagine), Switzerland (Xenix), Australia/New Zealand (Palace), Hunary (Vertigo) Greece (Strada) and Scandinavia (Scanbox). Haut et Court will handle France and Sena the domestic release.
“’The County’ is a different film to ‘Rams,’” notes Naszewski. “It’s a drama focusing on a woman who feels that she needs to make a change in her life and protect the values that she believes in. It’s still set in the countryside among farmers, perhaps less quirky than ‘Rams,’ but still very inspiring.”
Warsaw-based New Europe Film Sales, whose catalogue consists of one third Nordic content, is also screening at the Göteborg market its latest Danish acquisition “Sons of Denmark,” bowing in competition both in Rotterdam and Göteborg.

“It’s a very powerful portrait of ethnic tensions in modern Denmark”, comments Naszewski. “It centers on people who are integrated but misunderstood and manipulated by different groups. It’s a real punch in the gut, a very personal and political film by Ulaa, but also a great thriller, very visual and very well acted.”

He went on: “The film really catches the zeitgeist of Europe today and reminds me of the works by Jacques Audiard and Fatih Akin. It has the energy of a near future-set ‘Taxi Driver.’”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • 2019 Göteborg Film Festival’s Focus Apocalypse,

    Göteborg Focuses on the Apocalypse, Saving the Earth

    GOTEBORG, Sweden —  There’s an impending sense of doom in the current zeitgeist, particularly with feelings about climate change, that the Göteborg Film Festival taps into this year with Focus: Apocalypse. Fest artistic director Jonas Holmberg notes, “We are exploring how today’s filmmakers work with the existential, ethical and political aspects of this crisis. Perhaps [...]

  • New Europe Film Sales Adds ‘A

    New Europe Film Sales Does Business with Iceland’s Pálmason, Hákonarson (EXCLUSIVE)

    GOTEBORG, Sweden —  New Europe Film Sales has boarded “A White, White Day,” by Hlynur Pálmason, and sealed new deals on “The County,” from “Rams’” director Grímur Hákonarson. Both Icelandic titles will be pitched at Göteborg’s Nordic Film Market (Jan 31.-Feb 3) as works in progress. “A White, White Day” marks Pálmason’s second feature after [...]

  • BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

    Japan Box Office Dips 3% in 2018, Holds Above $2 Billion

    Cinema box office in Japan dropped by 3% last year to $2.04 billion. But 2018 was still the third-highest year on record. According to data published by the Motion Picture Producers Assn. of Japan (Eiren), Japanese-produced films earned $1.12 billion, down 2.8% from 2017. They still grabbed a majority of the market for the 11th year [...]

  • Clemency review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Clemency'

    Warden Bernadine Williams (Alfre Woodard) has executed 12 death row inmates, and each one seems to get harder. During the lethal injection that opens writer-director Chinonye Chukwu’s “Clemency,” the paramedic can’t find a vein, the widow-to-be is sobbing through her prayers, the anti-capital punishment protestors are chanting outside, and when the stent fails and the [...]

  • Midnight Family

    Film Review: 'Midnight Family'

    If you think the health care system is flawed in America, “Midnight Family” provides a stark snapshot of how truly broken things are in Mexico City, where fewer than 45 public ambulances serve a population of 9 million. Luke Lorentzen’s documentary takes up residence alongside the Ochoa family, who earn a living — just barely [...]

  • Judy & Punch review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Judy & Punch'

    Though Sundance is always awash in empowerment tales both fictive and non, this year the climate of political discord seems to have inspired an even larger batch than usual, particularly those that address misogyny. And there’s unlikely to be another such title in 2019 that thinks so far outside the creative box to score its [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad