×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Pickup ‘I Lost My Body,’ ‘Buñuel,’ ‘Away’ Top Annecy Festival

By and
I Lost My Body

ANNECY, France  — Fulfilling expectations, Jeremy Clapin’s “I Lost My Body, the subject of one of the highest-profile Netflix deals at this year’s Cannes, won this Saturday the Annecy Festival’s top Cristal Award of best feature plus, in a relatively rare Annecy double whammy, the festival’s Audience Award.

The first was expected, the second a sign of the broad appeal of a movie whose premise – a severed hand desperately attempting to be reunited with its body – seems a highly unlikely point of departure for a movie of any kind.

Hailed as a masterpiece by many critics “I Lost My Body was described by Peter Debruge in his Variety review as “one of the strangest ideas ever committed to animation — a severed hand seeks answers,” which “ultimately proves to be one of the medium’s most profound offering.”

With the 2019 Annecy Jury mention going to Salvador Simo’s “Buñuel in the Labyrinth of Tortoises,” a Gkids pickup for North America,  the true events story of Luis Buñuel’s shooting 1933’s “Land Without Bread” – whose very animated documentary format serves to give the whole film a near surreal tinge, Annecy’s 2019 major 2019 kudos can be seen to celebrate the sheer inventiveness of current animation.

Related

The Annecy Cristal for best short, a category of far larger importance in animation than live action, went to Breton Bruno Collet´s “Memorable,” which lived up to its name. Again, it also took the Annecy Audience Award.

The France Televisions short, made with Breton regional TVs Picture a talented painter suffers Alzheimers until he can remember two things, his art and the love of his life. Taking in a huge sweep of modern art – Van Gogh, Giacometti, Kokoschka to Baselitz as his memory degenerates towards the anoemie of abstract art, “Memorable” is tender,beautifully scored and produced by Vivement Lundi.

More to come….

2019 ANNECY INTL. ANIMATION FILM FESTIVAL OFFICIAL SELECTION WINNERS

FEATURE FILMS

CRISTAL FOR A FEATURE FILM

“I Lost My Body,” (Jérémy Clapin, France)

AUDIENCE AWARD/ PREMIERE

“I Lost My Body,” (Jérémy Clapin, France)

JURY MENTION

“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles,” (Salvador Simo, Spain, Netherlands)

CONTRECHAMP AWARD

“Away,” (Gints Zilbalodis, Latvia)

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles
CREDIT: Animation Is Film

 

SHORT FILMS

CRISTAL FOR A SHORT FILM

“Mémorable,” (Bruno Collet, France)

AUDIENCE AWARD

“Mémorable,” (Bruno Collet, France)

JEAN-LUC XIBERRAS AWARD FOR A FIRST SHORT

“Deszcz,” (Piotr Milczarek, Poland)

JURY AWARD

“Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days,” (Regina Pessoa, Canada, France, Portugal)

JURY DISTINCTION FOR STORYTELLING

“Drive,” (Pedro Casavecchia, Argentina, France)

JURY DISTINCTION FOR SOCIAL SIGNIFICANCE

“My Generation,” (Ludovix Houplain, France)

TV FILMS & SPECIALS

CRISTAL FOR A TV PRODUCTION

Panic in the Village “The County Fair” (Vincent Patar, Stéphane Aubier, Belgium)

JURY AWARD FOR A TV SERIES

“Flavors of Iraq” (Léonard Cohen, France)

JURY AWARD FOR A TV SPECIAL

“My Life in Versailles,” (Clémence Madeleine-Perdrillat, Nathaniel H’Limi, France)

TV AND COMMISSIONED FILMS

CRISTAL FOR A COMMISIONED FILM

Ted-Ed “Accents” (Robertino Zambrano, Australia, United States)

JURY AWARD

#TakeOnHistory “Wimbledon” (Smith & Foulkes, U.K.)

GRADUATION FILMS

CRISTAL FOR A GRADUATION FILM

“Daughter,” (Daria Kashcheeva, Czech Republic)

JURY DISTINCTION

“These Things in My Head – Side A,” (Luke Bourne, U.K.)

JURY AWARD

“Rules of Play,” (Merlin Flügel, Germany)

ANIMATION OFF-LIMITS

SHORT FILMS (TIED)

“Don’t Know What,” (Thomas Renoldner, Austria)

HONORARY CRISTAL

Jean-François Laguionie

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Film

  • I Lost My Body

    Netflix Pickup ‘I Lost My Body,’ ‘Buñuel,’ ‘Away’ Top Annecy Festival

    ANNECY, France  — Fulfilling expectations, Jeremy Clapin’s “I Lost My Body, the subject of one of the highest-profile Netflix deals at this year’s Cannes, won this Saturday the Annecy Festival’s top Cristal Award of best feature plus, in a relatively rare Annecy double whammy, the festival’s Audience Award. The first was expected, the second a [...]

  • 'Fausto' Review: Andrea Bussmann's Beautuful, Inscrutable

    Locarno in Los Angeles Film Review: 'Fausto'

    In more ways than one, “Fausto” is a film that likes to keep its audience in the dark: The bulk of its imagery is thickly cloaked in velvety night, often barely illuminated but for pinpricks of moonlight or a flickering candle, sometimes to the point where viewers must strain and squint to identify what they’re [...]

  • Toy Story 4

    The 15 Best Films of 2019 (So Far)

    By now, audiences have caught on to the way American distributors tend to stockpile their quality movies for end-of-year award-season release, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t treasures to be found in the first two quarters. In fact, sometimes it’s the movies that aren’t making a self-important Oscar push that wind up hitting closest to [...]

  • Chris Hemsworth (H) with Em (Tessa

    'Men In Black: International' Taking in $26 Million Amid Franchise Fatigue

    North American moviegoers spurned sequels this weekend with Sony’s “Men in Black: International” heading for a modest $26 million debut while “Shaft” will finish with a dismal $7.3 million in seventh place. “Men in Black: International,” the fourth iteration of the sci-fi comedy franchise, is performing under expectations, which had been in the $30 million [...]

  • Night scenery of the Bund in

    Shanghai Festival Defies Gloom to Open on Upbeat Note

    The Chinese film industry may not yet have emerged from a “cold winter” production freeze, nor its box office kept pace with 2018. But but those inclement elements did not put a chill on the pageantry at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The opening ceremony for the festival’s 22nd edition went ahead Saturday with the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad