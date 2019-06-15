Netflix Pickup ‘I Lost My Body,’ ‘Buñuel,’ ‘Away’ Top Annecy Festival

ANNECY, France — Fulfilling expectations, Jeremy Clapin’s “I Lost My Body, the subject of one of the highest-profile Netflix deals at this year’s Cannes, won this Saturday the Annecy Festival’s top Cristal Award of best feature plus, in a relatively rare Annecy double whammy, the festival’s Audience Award.

The first was expected, the second a sign of the broad appeal of a movie whose premise – a severed hand desperately attempting to be reunited with its body – seems a highly unlikely point of departure for a movie of any kind.

Hailed as a masterpiece by many critics “I Lost My Body was described by Peter Debruge in his Variety review as “one of the strangest ideas ever committed to animation — a severed hand seeks answers,” which “ultimately proves to be one of the medium’s most profound offering.”

With the 2019 Annecy Jury mention going to Salvador Simo’s “Buñuel in the Labyrinth of Tortoises,” a Gkids pickup for North America, the true events story of Luis Buñuel’s shooting 1933’s “Land Without Bread” – whose very animated documentary format serves to give the whole film a near surreal tinge, Annecy’s 2019 major 2019 kudos can be seen to celebrate the sheer inventiveness of current animation.

Related Maybe Movies Wows Annecy with WIP ‘Calamity, a Childhood of Martha Jane Cannary’ London’s Locksmith Animation Impresses at Annecy Debut

The Annecy Cristal for best short, a category of far larger importance in animation than live action, went to Breton Bruno Collet´s “Memorable,” which lived up to its name. Again, it also took the Annecy Audience Award.

The France Televisions short, made with Breton regional TVs Picture a talented painter suffers Alzheimers until he can remember two things, his art and the love of his life. Taking in a huge sweep of modern art – Van Gogh, Giacometti, Kokoschka to Baselitz as his memory degenerates towards the anoemie of abstract art, “Memorable” is tender,beautifully scored and produced by Vivement Lundi.

More to come….

2019 ANNECY INTL. ANIMATION FILM FESTIVAL OFFICIAL SELECTION WINNERS

FEATURE FILMS

CRISTAL FOR A FEATURE FILM

“I Lost My Body,” (Jérémy Clapin, France)

AUDIENCE AWARD/ PREMIERE

“I Lost My Body,” (Jérémy Clapin, France)

JURY MENTION

“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles,” (Salvador Simo, Spain, Netherlands)

CONTRECHAMP AWARD

“Away,” (Gints Zilbalodis, Latvia)

CREDIT: Animation Is Film

SHORT FILMS

CRISTAL FOR A SHORT FILM

“Mémorable,” (Bruno Collet, France)

AUDIENCE AWARD

“Mémorable,” (Bruno Collet, France)

JEAN-LUC XIBERRAS AWARD FOR A FIRST SHORT

“Deszcz,” (Piotr Milczarek, Poland)

JURY AWARD

“Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days,” (Regina Pessoa, Canada, France, Portugal)

JURY DISTINCTION FOR STORYTELLING

“Drive,” (Pedro Casavecchia, Argentina, France)

JURY DISTINCTION FOR SOCIAL SIGNIFICANCE

“My Generation,” (Ludovix Houplain, France)

TV FILMS & SPECIALS

CRISTAL FOR A TV PRODUCTION

Panic in the Village “The County Fair” (Vincent Patar, Stéphane Aubier, Belgium)

JURY AWARD FOR A TV SERIES

“Flavors of Iraq” (Léonard Cohen, France)

JURY AWARD FOR A TV SPECIAL

“My Life in Versailles,” (Clémence Madeleine-Perdrillat, Nathaniel H’Limi, France)

TV AND COMMISSIONED FILMS

CRISTAL FOR A COMMISIONED FILM

Ted-Ed “Accents” (Robertino Zambrano, Australia, United States)

JURY AWARD

#TakeOnHistory “Wimbledon” (Smith & Foulkes, U.K.)

GRADUATION FILMS

CRISTAL FOR A GRADUATION FILM

“Daughter,” (Daria Kashcheeva, Czech Republic)

JURY DISTINCTION

“These Things in My Head – Side A,” (Luke Bourne, U.K.)

JURY AWARD

“Rules of Play,” (Merlin Flügel, Germany)

ANIMATION OFF-LIMITS

SHORT FILMS (TIED)

“Don’t Know What,” (Thomas Renoldner, Austria)

HONORARY CRISTAL

Jean-François Laguionie