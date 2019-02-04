×
Sundance: National Geographic Buys Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced Documentary ‘Sea of Shadows’

A still from Sea of Shadows by Richard Ladkani, an official selection of the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
CREDIT: Terra Mater Factual Studios

National Geographic Documentary Films has secured worldwide rights to the environmental documentary “Sea of Shadows,” executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Directed by Richard Ladkani (“The Ivory Game”), the documentary premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and won the Audience Award for world cinema documentary.

“Sea of Shadows” highlights efforts to save the endangered vaquita whale in the Sea of Cortez, where the native totoaba fish are being poached because of a superstitious belief among some in China that their bladders possess miraculous healing powers. The non-fiction film follows a team of scientists, high-tech conservationists, investigative journalists, undercover agents and the Mexican Navy to save the last remaining vaquita and bring the crime syndicate to justice.

“What is happening in Mexico is yet another example of human-caused devastation due to the greed of a few,” Ladkani said in a statement. “My hope is that this film can raise awareness and help save this precious ecosystem. I could not ask for a better partner in that goal than National Geographic.”

“Sea of Shadows” is produced by Terra Mater Factual Studios, DiCaprio and Appian Way, Malaika Pictures, and Wild Lens Collective. Walter Köhler and Wolfgang Knöpfler of Terra Mater Factual served as producers. In addition to DiCaprio, “Sea of Shadows” was executive produced by Jennifer Davisson, Phillip Watson, Dinah Czezik-Müller, Michael Frenschkowski, Rebecca Cammisa, and Laura Nix.

“Both of us have the aim to make ‘Sea of Shadows’ a huge success, but beyond that, we are united in the conviction that we have to save this precious little animal, the vaquita, and that we have to stop the destruction of the entire Sea of Cortez — which Jacques Cousteau once called the ‘aquarium of the planet,'” Köhler said.

Submarine repped the filmmakers in the deal.

More Film

  • EFM European Film Market Berlinale Placeholder

    Kosslick, Probst Teamed Up to Expand European Film Market

    Beki Probst, former head of the European Film Market, gives Dieter Kosslick great credit for shaping not just the Berlin festival, but also for helping its film market make a quantum leap. “When you ask me what is the image of the Berlinale today, it is of a red scarf and a Borsalino hat,” says [...]

  • A still from Sea of Shadows

    Sundance: National Geographic Buys Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced Documentary 'Sea of Shadows'

    National Geographic Documentary Films has secured worldwide rights to the environmental documentary “Sea of Shadows,” executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio. Directed by Richard Ladkani (“The Ivory Game”), the documentary premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and won the Audience Award for world cinema documentary. “Sea of Shadows” highlights efforts to save the endangered vaquita whale [...]

  • Berlin's Generation Blossomed With More Inclusion

    Berlin's Generation Blossomed With More Inclusion Under Kosslick

    In 2001, when Dieter Kosslick took over the Berlinale, it already had a thriving children’s section called the Kinderfilmfest. Recognizing a good thing when he saw it, Kosslick helped grow the sidebar by introducing the 14-plus program and shepherding it into what is now known as Generation. “We had problems with big companies that didn’t [...]

  • Berlin's Dieter Kosslick's Roots Grow Deep

    Berlin's Dieter Kosslick's Roots Grow Deep in Film Biz

    Before taking the reins at the Berlin Film Festival in 2001, Dieter Kosslick had already racked up a number of impressive accomplishments in the domestic and international film sectors, and he immediately put that know-how to work in expanding and re-shaping Germany’s premier film event. Kosslick is being honored with Variety’s Achievement in International Film [...]

  • Elisa y Marcela Netflix

    Indies in Berlin Shift Gears as Streamers Change Map to Big Screen

    When the history of this decade’s movie industry is written, 2019 could go down as a tipping point in the power balance between the traditional international industry and the rampant building of new OTT platforms. That balance is already playing out across fests, including this year’s Berlin Film Festival, which has its first Netflix movie [...]

  • Photo by Michael Moriatis

    Berlin: 'Rattlesnakes,' 'Suzi Q,' 'Itsy Bitsy' Join Kew Slate

    Julius Amedume’s neo-noir psychological thriller “Rattlesnakes,” rock documentary “Suzi Q” and the elevated horror thriller “Itsy Bitsy” are among the new titles that Kew Media Distribution will be introducing to buyers at Berlin’s European Film Market, which kicks off Thursday. They join a slate that includes three buzz-worthy documentaries: Rodney Ascher’s “Glitch in the Matrix, [...]

