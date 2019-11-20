‘Lucky Grandma’ Wins Napa Valley Film Festival Narrative Feature Prize

“Lucky Grandma,” “The Remix: Hip Hop in Fashion” and “The Nomads” were among the winners of the Napa Valley Film Festival, which ran Nov. 13-17 in various towns in the valley.

The winner of the narrative feature was “Lucky Grandma,” presented by ZD Wines, which won a $10,000 cash prize, courtesy of Meadowood Napa Valley. Shadybrook Estate presented doc “The Remix: Hip Hop in Fashion” with the best documentary feature award along with a similar amount from Meadowood Napa Valley, while “The Nomads” took the audience award.

The festival screened more than 80 films, including the 16 in NVFF’s core competition categories.

“The NVFF mission is to reward such films that connect and celebrate the art and passion of our culture and our life,” said festival CEO Tom Tardio. “Receiving such recognition from our esteemed selection of filmmakers, writers and industry professionals is a true acknowledgement of the filmmakers highly creative and extremely authentic storytelling skills. We wish all of the winners continued success in their endeavors and welcome them to be long-standing members of our filmmaking community.”

“The films, the culinary experiences, and the social gatherings all felt rooted in the theme of deepening our connection to each other and our humanity. What a rich and rewarding experience!” said juror and actress Brenda Strong about the festival.

“I had a wonderful time serving on the NVFF jury. I saw several truly impressive films by exciting upcoming filmmakers and found the deliberation process to be eye-opening, thoughtful, and, above all, respectful,” said Dave Karger, juror and IMDb special correspondent.

Kyra Sedgwick mentored an artists-in-residence program in which directors of the narrative and documentary films stayed at the Meadowood Resort. They participated in master classes with industry leaders and networking opportunities with their peers and festival patrons at lavish receptions and winemaker dinners.

Here is a complete list of winners:

Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature presented by ZD Wines, with a $10,000 cash prize courtesy of Meadowood Napa Valley, goes to Lucky Grandma .

presented by ZD Wines, with a $10,000 cash prize courtesy of Meadowood Napa Valley, goes to . Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature presented by Shadybrook Estate, with a $10,000 cash prize courtesy of Meadowood Napa Valley, goes to The Remix: Hip Hop in Fashion .

presented by Shadybrook Estate, with a $10,000 cash prize courtesy of Meadowood Napa Valley, goes to . Jury Award for Best Screenplay presented by Revana Family Winery goes to Standing Up, Falling Down .

presented by Revana Family Winery goes to . Jury Award for Best Narrative Short presented by Raymond Vineyards goes to Balloon .

presented by Raymond Vineyards goes to . Jury Award for Best Documentary Short presented by Reynolds Family Winery goes to The Love Bugs .

presented by Reynolds Family Winery goes to . Jury Award for Best Verge Film presented by Caldwell Vineyard goes to Only .

presented by Caldwell Vineyard goes to . Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature Performance Recognition presented by Silverado Vineyards goes to Stephanie Turner in Justine .

presented by Silverado Vineyards goes to Stephanie Turner in . Jury Award for Best Verge Performance Recognition presented by Arkenstone goes to Josh Pence in Hosea .

presented by Arkenstone goes to Josh Pence in . Special Jury Award for Social Impact: Documentary Competition presented by Wolf Family goes to The Story of Plastic .

presented by Wolf Family goes to . Special Jury Award – Verge: Tackling a Taboo Subject with Compassion presented by Acumen Wines goes to Come As You Are .

presented by Acumen Wines goes to . Special Jury Award – Founders Award chosen by NVFF co-founders Brenda and Marc Lhormer and presented by Inglenook goes to Last Call .

chosen by NVFF co-founders Brenda and Marc Lhormer and presented by Inglenook goes to . Audience Award for Favorite Narrative Competition Film presented by Cuvaison goes to The Nomads .

presented by Cuvaison goes to . Audience Award for Favorite Documentary Competition Film presented by J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines goes to The Story of Plastic .

presented by J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines goes to . Audience Award for Favorite Narrative Short presented by Clos Du Val goes to 40 Minutes Over Maui .

presented by Clos Du Val goes to . Audience Award for Favorite Documentary Short presented by Materra | Cunat Family Vineyards goes to Lahmajune .

presented by Materra | Cunat Family Vineyards goes to . Audience Award for Favorite Culinary Cinema Film presented by Sterling Vineyards goes to Breaking Bread .

presented by Sterling Vineyards goes to . Audience Award for Favorite Verge Film presented by Ashes & Diamonds goes to Come As You Are .

presented by Ashes & Diamonds goes to . Audience Award for Favorite Special Presentation Film presented by John Anthony Vineyards goes to My Beautiful Stutter.