×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Lucky Grandma’ Wins Napa Valley Film Festival Narrative Feature Prize

By
Shalini Dore

Features News Editor

Shalini's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lucky Grandma,” “The Remix: Hip Hop in Fashion” and “The Nomads” were among the winners of the Napa Valley Film Festival, which ran Nov. 13-17 in various towns in the valley.

The winner of the narrative feature was “Lucky Grandma,” presented by ZD Wines, which won a $10,000 cash prize, courtesy of Meadowood Napa Valley. Shadybrook Estate presented doc “The Remix: Hip Hop in Fashion” with the best documentary feature award along with a similar amount from Meadowood Napa Valley, while “The Nomads” took the audience award.

The festival screened more than 80 films, including the 16 in NVFF’s core competition categories.

“The NVFF mission is to reward such films that connect and celebrate the art and passion of our culture and our life,” said festival CEO Tom Tardio. “Receiving such recognition from our esteemed selection of filmmakers, writers and industry professionals is a true acknowledgement of the filmmakers highly creative and extremely authentic storytelling skills. We wish all of the winners continued success in their endeavors and welcome them to be long-standing members of our filmmaking community.”

“The films, the culinary experiences, and the social gatherings all felt rooted in the theme of deepening our connection to each other and our humanity. What a rich and rewarding experience!” said juror and actress Brenda Strong about the festival.

“I had a wonderful time serving on the NVFF jury. I saw several truly impressive films by exciting upcoming filmmakers and found the deliberation process to be eye-opening, thoughtful, and, above all, respectful,” said Dave Karger, juror and IMDb special correspondent.

Kyra Sedgwick mentored an artists-in-residence program in which directors of the narrative and documentary films stayed at the Meadowood Resort. They participated in master classes with industry leaders and networking opportunities with their peers and festival patrons at lavish receptions and winemaker dinners.

Here is a complete list of winners:

  • Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature presented by ZD Wines, with a $10,000 cash prize courtesy of Meadowood Napa Valley, goes to Lucky Grandma.
  • Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature presented by Shadybrook Estate, with a $10,000 cash prize courtesy of Meadowood Napa Valley, goes to The Remix: Hip Hop in Fashion.
  • Jury Award for Best Screenplay presented by Revana Family Winery goes to Standing Up, Falling Down.
  • Jury Award for Best Narrative Short presented by Raymond Vineyards goes to Balloon.
  • Jury Award for Best Documentary Short presented by Reynolds Family Winery goes to The Love Bugs.
  • Jury Award for Best Verge Film presented by Caldwell Vineyard goes to Only.
  • Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature Performance Recognition presented by Silverado Vineyards goes to Stephanie Turner in Justine.
  • Jury Award for Best Verge Performance Recognition presented by Arkenstone goes to Josh Pence in Hosea.
  • Special Jury Award for Social Impact: Documentary Competition presented by Wolf Family goes to The Story of Plastic.
  • Special Jury Award – Verge: Tackling a Taboo Subject with Compassion presented by Acumen Wines goes to Come As You Are.
  • Special Jury Award – Founders Award chosen by NVFF co-founders Brenda and Marc Lhormer and presented by Inglenook goes to Last Call.
  • Audience Award for Favorite Narrative Competition Film presented by Cuvaison goes to The Nomads.
  • Audience Award for Favorite Documentary Competition Film presented by J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines goes to The Story of Plastic.
  • Audience Award for Favorite Narrative Short presented by Clos Du Val goes to 40 Minutes Over Maui.
  • Audience Award for Favorite Documentary Short presented by Materra | Cunat Family Vineyards goes to Lahmajune.
  • Audience Award for Favorite Culinary Cinema Film presented by Sterling Vineyards goes to Breaking Bread.
  • Audience Award for Favorite Verge Film presented by Ashes & Diamonds goes to Come As You Are.
  • Audience Award for Favorite Special Presentation Film presented by John Anthony Vineyards goes to My Beautiful Stutter.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Atlantics

    Variety Names 10 Directors to Watch for 2020

    Before film critics start summing up the present year at the movies with a deluge of Top 10 lists, Variety gazes into the medium’s future by announcing its annual 10 Directors to Watch — a lineup of filmmaking talents who’ve stood out on the recent festival circuit, or whose movies will soon be hitting screens [...]

  • Napa Valley Film Festival Winners: 'Lucky

    'Lucky Grandma' Wins Napa Valley Film Festival Narrative Feature Prize

    “Lucky Grandma,” “The Remix: Hip Hop in Fashion” and “The Nomads” were among the winners of the Napa Valley Film Festival, which ran Nov. 13-17 in various towns in the valley. The winner of the narrative feature was “Lucky Grandma,” presented by ZD Wines, which won a $10,000 cash prize, courtesy of Meadowood Napa Valley. [...]

  • Brad Pitt stars in “Ad Astra”.

    'Ad Astra' to Blast Off in China in December

    The Brad Pitt-starring sci-fi blockbuster “Ad Astra” will land in Chinese theaters on December 6, more than two months after its U.S. debut. Directed, co-written and produced by James Gray (“The Lost City of Z,” “Two Lovers”), the thriller also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland and Ruth Negga. Pitt plays an astronaut [...]

  • Fred Wolf to Direct 'Love 40'

    Film News Roundup: Fred Wolf to Direct Tennis Rom-Com 'Love 40'

    In today’s film news roundup, Fred Wolf is directing a romantic comedy in New York; Leah Remini, Chinoye Chukwu, Marielle Heller and Lulu Wang receive honors; and the topless bar documentary “Red Dog” finds a home. ‘LOVE 40’ Bluewater Lane Productions has brought on Fred Wolf to co-write and direct the romantic comedy “Love 40,” [...]

  • Doppelgänger Red (Lupita Nyong'o) and Adelaide

    Lupita Nyong'o Follows Hollywood's Tradition of Two Roles in One Film

    Peter Sellers played three roles in Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 “Dr. Strangelove.” In December of that year, Variety reported that Columbia was mounting an Oscar campaign for lead actor, but was also considering three supporting-actor campaigns, for each of his characters. (They settled on one campaign, and Sellers’ nomination as lead actor was one of the [...]

  • 'Legion' TV show premiere

    Noah Hawley to Write and Direct Next 'Star Trek' Movie

    “Fargo” and “Legion” creator Noah Hawley has been tapped to write and direct the next installment of the “Star Trek” franchise, sources tell Variety. Though plot details are being kept under wraps, sources tell Variety the next “Star Trek” is expected to see Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban and Zoe Saldana returning to man [...]

  • Paramount Movie Theater Paramount Consent Decree

    Why Eliminating the Paramount Antitrust Decrees Won't Shake Up the Movie Business

    The Paramount Decrees have been the rules of the road for Hollywood since the golden age of movies, but the Justice Department’s decision to do away with directives that were hammered out decades before the rise of cable or streaming has barely registered within the entertainment industry. That’s because they are widely seen as anachronisms [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad