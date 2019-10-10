‘Just Mercy’ to open 2019 Napa Valley Film Festival

The ninth annual Napa Valley Film Festival has released its film line-up. Returning this fall, the five-day festival will open Nov. 13 with “Just Mercy” (Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx) and close Nov. 17 with the world premiere of “Verticals,” a series about Napa Valley winemakers and directed by Jason Wise.

“We are excited to release another eclectic selection of highly curated comedies and dramas from established and emerging filmmakers,” said Napa Valley Film Festival CEO Tom Tardio. “These films consist of inspiring and compelling stories that will thoroughly engage and entertain our festival-goers. At the intersections of film, food, and wine, the festival continues to deliver tremendously unique and exclusive experiences that only a world-class destination such as Napa Valley can provide and only that NVFF can deliver.”

This year’s awards season contenders playing at the festival include “Ford v. Ferrari,” starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, which will have a sneak preview Nov. 12 before the festival opens; Chinonye Chukwu’s “Clemency” starring Alfre Woodard and Danielle Brooks; Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”; Martha Stephen’s “To the Stars”; and Bert & Bertie’s “Troop Zero,” starring Viola Davis and Jim Gaffigan.

NVFF is a celebration that blends the art of film, food and wine. Presented by Cinema Napa Valley, the festival showcases the best new independent films of the year. The seven screening venues throughout the Varrey are the Archer Hotel Napa, Cameo Cinema, CIA at Copia, Charles Krug Winery, Lincoln Theater, Native Sons and the Uptown Theatre.

Special presentations include “I Want My MTV,” a documentary featuring commentary from Billy Idol, Pat Benatar and Sting, “Ruth — Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words” and the world premiere of “Elsewhere” an indie dramedy featuring Parker Posey and Ken Jeong.

The core competitions are narrative, documentary, verge and culinary cinema.