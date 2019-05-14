‘Mongol’ Sequel Set With Sergei Bodrov, Cinestaan (EXCLUSIVE)

Russian writer-director-producer Sergei Bodrov and boutique studio Cinestaan Film Company are teaming on “Mongol II — The Legend,” Bodrov’s sequel to the 2008 Academy Award nominated Genghis Khan epic “Mongol,” which earned $5.7 million at the U.S. box office for Picturehouse, and $25.6 million worldwide.

Paul Hudson, who is selling the film for C Intl. Sales, will introduce the project to potential co-producers and buyers at Cannes.

Set from 1172 to 1206, and tracing Genghis Khan’s formative years and dramatic rise, the original “Mongol” boasted “breathtaking landscapes, bloody battles, and unique traditions,” Variety said in its review.

Co-written with the film’s producer Eric Nazarian, “Mongol II — The Legend” focuses on Genghis Khan’s securing his legacy, crossing two continents to defeat Central Asian emperor Shah Mohammed, opening the Silk Road and choosing his successor, a decision which determined the next three hundred years of his empire and the fate of half of the world, the film’s synopsis reads.

“Mongol II,” shot in Mongolian and Mandarin dialogue, explores the the life and family of Genghis Khan at the height of his power, “who the man was behind the myth and the monster associated with Genghis Khan,” Bodrov said.

“This film represents our next step into world cinema, after the success of ‘Cold War’ in 2018,” said Hudson.

Getaway Pictures will serve as the film’s German producer. With offices in London, Mumbai and Los Angeles, Cinestaan develops, finances, produces, sells and distributes content for the Western market (“Cold War,” “The Hungry”) and titles for the Indian and global diaspora market (“Mirzya,” “Kaalakaandi”). It sold 2019 worldwide hit “Gully Boy,” a Berlinale Special screener.