×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Modern Spanish Horror Pioneer Narciso ‘Chicho’ Ibáñez Serrador Dies at 83

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spanish-Uruguayan filmmaker Narciso Ibanez Serrador, 'Honorary Award 2019' attends the party of Goya awards nominees at the Royal Theater in Madrid, Spain, 14 January 2019.Traditional Goya awards nominees party in Madrid, Spain - 14 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Kiko Huesca/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Spanish cinema has lost an understated giant with Friday’s passing of genre film and TV pioneer Narciso “Chicho” Ibañez Serrador, dead at the age of 83.

Although he only filmed two features, both stand out as milestones in the country’s early genre cannon, 1970’s “La Residencia” (“The House That Screamed”) and 1976’s “¿Quién puede matar a un niño?” (“Who Can Kill a Child?”).

The films anticipated Spain’s surge in upscale genre auteur, and helped evolve the medium from quickly produced hack-and-slash fare intended to make a quick buck at the box office, to films with aesthetics, psychology and humanistic narratives that stood and stand out in international cinema.

In Spain he is equally well-regarded for his work in TV with programs such as “Un, dos, tres… responda otra vez,” in its time the biggest game show in Spain, and the legendary horror series “Historias para no dormir” (Literally, “Stories to Keep You Awake”).

Related

In February of this year the Spanish Academy presented Ibáñez with an honorary Goya Award for lifetime achievement. The award was presented by Alejandro Amenábar (“The Others”), J.A. Bayona (“The Orphanage”), Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza (“[REC]”), Rodrigo Cortés (“Buried”), Alex de la Iglesia (“The Day of the Beast,” another milestone in Spanish genre), Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (“28 Weeks Later”) and Nacho Vigalondo (“Colossal”) – one indication of the ample influence Ibañez has had on one of Europe’s most-talented genre generations.

Many of the group shared condolences across social media on Friday, including Bayona who tweeted a link to a story in Spanish newspaper El País and accompanying video of a meeting he and Ibañez shared ahead of this year’s Goyas in which the publication labels the two as the grandfather and grandson of Spanish horror.

He also penned a brief statement: “A capital figure of our cinema has gone. Master and teacher, he filmed a pair of masterpieces and we caught his love for the great classics of terror. RIP Narciso Ibáñez Serrador. Thanks for the laughter, the scares, the tears and the lessons in cinema.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

More Film

  • Spanish-Uruguayan filmmaker Narciso Ibanez Serrador, 'Honorary

    Modern Spanish Horror Pioneer Narciso ‘Chicho’ Ibáñez Serrador Dies at 83

    Spanish cinema has lost an understated giant with Friday’s passing of genre film and TV pioneer Narciso “Chicho” Ibañez Serrador, dead at the age of 83. Although he only filmed two features, both stand out as milestones in the country’s early genre cannon, 1970’s “La Residencia” (“The House That Screamed”) and 1976’s “¿Quién puede matar [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Talent Agencies Increase Packaging Fee Offer to WGA as Talks Continue

    The Writers Guild of America and Association of Talent Agents are expected to continue discussions on a new proposal that the ATA put on the table Friday at the first meeting between the sides in nearly two months. The sides held a negotiating session at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. The ATA has offered [...]

  • 'Afterward' Documentary Sells to Abramorama, 1091

    Abramorama, 1091 Media Land Rights to 'Afterward' Documentary From Executive Producer Abigail Disney

    An acclaimed documentary about the conflict between Israel and Palestine from executive producer Abigail Disney has sold North American distribution rights to Abramorama and 1091 Media. The doc, billed as “an intimate and timely exploration of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis and its root causes,” is from first-time writer and director Ofra Bloch. A Jerusalem-born psychoanalyst, Bloch [...]

  • Kevin Hart Monopoly

    Kevin Hart Developing 'Scrooged' Remake With Paramount

    Kevin Hart and Paramount Pictures are partnering on a remake of the Bill Murray Christmas comedy “Scrooged.” Sources confirmed to Variety that Hart will produce the project through his HartBeat Productions and will likely take on a starring role. Insiders say that the project is still in its early days without a writer or a [...]

  • DF-10689_R2_CROP – Sophie Turner and Jessica

    Box Office: 'Dark Phoenix' Falling Short of Weekend Estimates With Under $40 Million

    It looks like Disney’s “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” won’t be rising from the ashes anytime soon. According to Friday’s early estimates, the 12th and final installment in the Marvel-owned franchise is heading for a disappointing $37.7 million opening weekend, after a lackluster Friday showing. Originally, Disney estimated a start between $40 million and $50 million which [...]

  • Denzel Washington, center, makes his way

    Inside Denzel Washington's Star-Studded AFI Lifetime Achievement After-Party

    Hollywood excels at honoring its legends as much as it revels in some old-fashioned, exclusive partying — hobbies both pridefully displayed on Thursday evening in observation of Denzel Washington’s AFI Lifetime Achievement Award. Following a starry tribute ceremony at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, which saw Washington lauded by the likes of Chadwick Boseman, Jodi Foster, [...]

  • Amblin Partners Logo

    Sue Fleishman Departing Amblin Partners

    Sue Fleishman, head of communications for Amblin Partners, has left the company after a five-year run. She will return to her own independent consulting company, September Media, Amblin said in a press release. Fleishman joined Amblin, Steven Spielberg’s production company, after stints running communications at Warner Bros. and Universal Studios. In a statement Fleishman called [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad