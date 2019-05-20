Meikincine Scoops Three More Titles at Cannes Film Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Lucia and Julia Meik’s boutique sales company Meikincine has announced three acquisitions out of this year’s Cannes Film Market: Gaspar Scheuer’s “Delfin”- which world premiered in the Cannes Écrans Juniors Competition; Marcelo Paez Cubells’ “Which”– part of this year’s Blood Window Showcase for films in progress; Sebastián Mega Díaz’s romantic comedy “The Big Love Picture.”

The three come after an announcement earlier this week that the company had acquired Omar Zúñiga’s debut feature “Los fuertes,” produced by Zúñiga, Dominga Sotomayor and Catalina Marín’s Cinestación Producciones, one of Chile and Latin America’s most exciting young production houses.

Scheuer’s third feature, “Delfin” is produced by Buenos Aires-based Tarea Fina Films, and follows 11-year-old Delfín. The boy and his single father wake up with the sun each morning and work hard to keep away a debt collector threatening to evict them before Delfín heads to school, play with his friends and obsess over a teacher. In spite of his humble surroundings and overwhelming schedule, Delfín has lofty dreams of playing the French horn in the Children’s Orchestra in a neighboring village.

Cubells’ supernatural thriller “Witch” is the story of Selena, an expert in black magic who refuses to use her powers to harm others. That is, until her daughter Belen is kidnapped by a human trafficking organization and Selena is forced to do something completely against her nature by employing the dark arts against those heading the prostitution ring.

The feature is produced by Chiaroscuro Entertaiment, and features an exciting cast led Argentina’s Erica Rivas, a four-time nominee and two-time Argentina Academy Award winner for her work in films like Ariel Rotter’s “Incident Light” and the Foreign-Language Oscar nominee “Wild Tales,” where she memorably plays the bride in a wedding from hell.

“The Big Love Picture” features Argentine TV star and influencer Natalie Pérez, Nicolás Furtado from the Netflix Original “El Marginal” and Guillermo Pfening, who won best actor in an international narrative at 2017’s Tribeca for his work in “Nobody’s Watching.”

In the comedy, a director and actress of a movie inside a movie come to the realization that they have fallen out of love, and attempt to spark something anew.

“Following our strategy of representing an eclectic and boutique catalog with endearing stories and passionate directors, we’ve decided to accompany these films on their international journey at this edition of the Cannes Film Market,” Lucia Meik told Variety of the week’s pickups.

She finished: “We seek to continue generating international alliances with festivals and distributors so that all these stories continue to travel around the world.”