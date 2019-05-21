×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Martín Rejtman To Direct ‘The Practice’ – Five Countries To Produce

By

Emilio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Martin Rejtman'Seymour: An Introduction' film premiere at the New York Film Festival, New York, America - 29 Sep 2014
CREDIT: Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/REX/Shu

CANNES — Argentina’s La Unión de los Ríos, Portugal’s Rosa Films –a co-producer on Albert Serra’s Un Certain Regard entry “Liberté”– Chile’s Forastero, Netherlands’ The Film Kitchen, Germany’s Pandora Films and Mexico’s Interior XIII have teamed to co-produce “The Practice” from Argentine director-screenwriter and writer Martín Rejtman (“Silvia Prieto,” “The Magic Gloves”).

A pedigree multi-lateral international co-production is often these says a sign of  prominent big art film – think Lucrecia Martel’s “Zama” – on which producers will seek to finance via partners’ equity finance rather than pre-sales.

The five-country co-production agreement was signed Monday in Cannes. A naturalistic comedy about the drama of approaching middle age, “The Practice” follows Gustavo, an Argentine yoga instructor living in Chile who recently lost his wife and home while an injury prevents him from continuing with his yoga practice.

“It’s a comedy about the yoga world. It’s been over 20 years since I started practicing yoga so I’m pretty sure that unconsciously I’ve been preparing myself to do this film for more than two decades,” Rejtman told Variety.

In the feature, looking for an excuse to not return to Argentina, Gustavo – played by Esteban Bigliardi (“La flor,” “Murder Me, Monster,” “The Summit”) – will have to face absurd characters and situations: a forgetful German girl, an indiscreet mother, the possibility of a new lover, tremors, robberies, hospitals, couple’s therapy, anti-inflammatories and more.

It will be the first movie Rejtman shoots outside Argentina.

“This decision is very important for me,” he explained. “This time I wrote a story to be filmed in Chile for a number of factors. Argentina and Chile are neighbor countries separated by the Andes. We are similar but at the same time very different. Sometimes, I ponder whether Chile is just like Argentina, but under the influence of the Pacific Ocean instead of the Atlantic.”

“In 1999, I was 18 years old and had just signed in for the Universidad del Cine in Buenos Aires,” recalled ead producer Agustina Llambi Campbell at La Union de los Ríos.

“It was the year Martín Rejtman released ‘Silvia Prieto,’ his second feature after ‘Rapado,’ I was blown away by the loving distance and bitter-sweet freshness with which Martin portrayed his characters.

She added: “On the Argentine film scene of the late ‘90s, he truly stood out and continued to do so with each film after that. We feel privileged in La Unión de los Ríos to team up with these great companies from all over the world to support “The Practice,”  a project with a perfect and unforgettable script.”

Producer Christophe Friedel at Pandora, who co-produced Rejtman’s “The Magic Gloves” (2003), stresses the, “uniqueness of Rejtman’s work both in cinema and in literature, and his singular sense of humor.”

“I believe that self-observation –from a certain distance– is one of the greatest sources for humor,” said Rejtman.

In fact, a situation arising from his own trip to Chile last year for a yoga retreat was the inspiration for “The Practice.”

On the multiple co-producers involved in “The Practice,” Friedel added: “It’s the reality of our time when you want to produce these kind of artistic movies. In the case of our Berlinale winner ‘The Heiresses,’ we involved six countries. It may sound complicated, and it is a lot of work, but if you find the right people it can be a wonderful family experience as well. Cinema is always about bringing people together.”

A founding father of New Argentine Cinema, Rejtman began his career with “Rapado” (Cropped Head) in 1991, which took the Condor Prize for best first film from the Argentine Film Critics Association. His “Two Shots” was nominated for the Golden Leopard at Locarno 2014.

“The Practice” is scheduled to shoot at the end of this year.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Martin Rejtman'Seymour: An Introduction' film premiere

    Martín Rejtman To Direct ‘The Practice’ – Five Countries To Produce

    CANNES — Argentina’s La Unión de los Ríos, Portugal’s Rosa Films –a co-producer on Albert Serra’s Un Certain Regard entry “Liberté”– Chile’s Forastero, Netherlands’ The Film Kitchen, Germany’s Pandora Films and Mexico’s Interior XIII have teamed to co-produce “The Practice” from Argentine director-screenwriter and writer Martín Rejtman (“Silvia Prieto,” “The Magic Gloves”). A pedigree multi-lateral [...]

  • Apollo 11

    Film News Roundup: 'Armstrong' Doc Set for Release on 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing

    In today’s film news roundup, a Neil Armstrong documentary and “The Invisible Man” get release dates, “Forrest Gump” and “Saving Private Ryan” get re-released and Patrick Fugit gets cast. RELEASE DATES Gravitas Ventures has bought worldwide rights to the Neil Armstrong documentary “Armstrong” and will open the film on July 12 in theaters and on [...]

  • Inside Goop's Wellness Summit With Gwyneth

    Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Summit Proves Hollywood Retirement Is Working for Her

    Across the country on Saturday, movie theaters sold over $12 million in tickets to “Avengers: Endgame,” helping it amass $771 million in the U.S. since its release in April. On the same day, in a stunning urban greenhouse complex in DTLA, the film’s supporting star Gwyneth Paltrow counted tickets of her own — pricey, perk-loaded [...]

  • Johnny Depp

    Johnny Depp's Ex-Lawyers Claim He Owes $350,000

    Johnny Depp was hit with a $350,000 lawsuit on Monday from a law firm that claims he has not paid his bills. Depp retained Buckley LLP in the fall of 2017 to sue his former entertainment law firm, Bloom Hergott LLP, which he accused of pocketing $30 million in fees without a written agreement. Three [...]

  • Keanu Reeves stars as 'John Wick'

    'John Wick 4' Confirmed With a 2021 Release Date

    John Wick will be back in exactly two years and a day. Lionsgate announced Monday that it has scheduled “John Wick 4” for May 21, 2021. The studio made the announcement via a text message to fans: “You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming – May 21, 2021.” [...]

  • Krysanne Katsoolis Sets Up Viewpark With

    Krysanne Katsoolis Sets Up Viewpark With $200 Million Fund

    Veteran film industry executive Krysanne Katsoolis has launched Viewpark, which will finance, package and release high-end film and TV content. Viewpark has partnered with former Wall Street executive Keith Price’s Obsidian Asset Management to create a multi-million dollar fund for the production and marketing of its slate, Katsoolis told Variety. Obsidian, based in London and [...]

  • Elle FanningChopard Trophee dinner, 72nd Cannes

    Elle Fanning Faints at Cannes Dinner Party

    Elle Fanning, a member of this year’s Cannes jury, had a brief scare Monday night when she fainted at the Chopard Trophee dinner. Festival director Thierry Fremaux had just introduced actor Francois Civil onstage when Fanning, star of “The Beguiled” and “Maleficent,” collapsed and fell off her chair nearby. Fanning was sitting at a table [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad