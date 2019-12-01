×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marion Cotillard on Leos Carax’s Musical ‘Annette’ and How Edith Piaf Changed Her Life

By

Contributor

Martin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Martin Dale

In a 90-minute onstage interview at the Marrakech Film Festival, Marion Cotillard – a best actress Oscar winner with “La Vie en Rose” – spoke about how she chooses her roles, suggesting that it is the characters who actually pick her.

“I believe that the characters choose us, when they need us to tell their story. I then try to understand why,” she said.

Cotillard has recently finished filming Leos Carax’s musical comedy “Annette,” which is produced by Charles Gillibert’s CG Cinema, (“Personal Shopper”) and released by Amazon Studios in the U.S.

The project brings together rock band Sparks, which is composing original songs, with music producer Marius de Vries (“La La Land”).

It is Cotillard’s most directly singer-orientated role since her performance as Edith Piaf in “La Vie en Rose.”

She first met Carax to talk about the project three years ago, but was unavailable for the role because she was then expecting her second child.

The project then went into stand-by, after being linked to Rihanna, Rooney Mara and Michelle Williams, but was revived early this year.

Popular on Variety

Cotillard said she embraced the role after she was contacted by Gillibert. “I read the script and I was impressed not only by its singularity, but above all its profound depth, which is difficult to describe. I was attracted by Carax’s poetic genius and his wild imagination. And my co-star, Adam Driver, is exceptional. I love to sing, which was another key factor, but I’m not at all an opera singer and wondered whether I would be up to this challenge. But the unknown always appeals to me.”

Cotillard talked about her motivation to act – saying that while she seeks recognition from others for her work, she’s also attracted to the possibility of disappearing into a role, in a chameleon like way, so that she becomes unrecognizable – “My dream is to make a film and no-one knows it was me.”

For her role as Piaf her physical appearance was changed – including shaving the top of her head and her eyebrows – and she says that through intense research she established a symbiotic relationship with Piaf.

“If we work hard enough we can do anything. When I play a role, the character enters me, or I enter them. ‘La Vie en Rose’ changed me. Edith Piaf changed my life. I feel a profound link to her. I delved so deeply into her life. I wanted to know everything, to understand everything that she went through. What made her frightened, what touched her. I became fascinated by her. I wanted to live as closely as possible to her. It’s something unexplainable. That’s the magic of this profession.”

Cotillard nonetheless feels that she can clearly separate her roles from her personal life, even in the context of the four films she had made with her husband, Guillaume Canet.

Having starred in more than 50 films to date, Cotillard talked about how she embraced the chance to work on international projects after the success of “La Vie en Rose” – “The chance to work in another country, and in another culture was part of my dream even as a child. It was completely magical.”

She highlighted the importance of working with Michael Mann on “Public Enemies,” James Gray on “The Immigrant” and Christopher Nolan on “Inception.”

She particularly enjoyed working with Leonardo DiCaprio on “Inception” and admitted that on the first reading of the script both of them said they didn’t fully understand what was going on. “It was a huge production. Absolutely crazy. I’d always admired DiCaprio. He’s one of the world’s great actors. And I think we share many things. We both like to research our roles. And I think we learn things a bit in the same way. I identified with him during the shoot, in terms of his sensibility. Each time I saw him act I felt that there was something that we share.”

Cotillard also discussed her in-depth research for her role in “Two Days, One Night” by the Dardenne brothers, in which she merged with the character during the shoot.

She concluded by saying that one of her toughest roles was as Lady Macbeth in Justin Kurzel’s “Macbeth” (2015), both because she wanted to achieve a perfect English accent while speaking Elizabethan English, and also found the character deeply appealing and yet disturbing. “I always knew I was going to play Lady Macbeth, I just didn’t know when.”

On Saturday evening, Cotillard went to Marrakech’s iconic Place Jemaa el Fna, and presented “Macbeth” in an open-air screening to an enthusiastic crowd, against a background of smoke-spewing food stalls, tattoo artists and snake charmers.

More Film

  • Balloon by Pema Tseden

    'Balloon' Floats to top at Tokyo Filmex Festival

    Pema Tseden’s drama “Balloon” won the Grand Prize at Tokyo Filmex’s 20th edition, which unspooled Nov. 23-Dec. 1 at two locations in central Tokyo. The film, which premiered in the Horizon’s section of this year’s Venice Film Festival, examines the sex lives and mores of rural folk in the director’s native Tibet. Tseden also won [...]

  • Away

    Film Review: 'Away'

    An inspirational work of do-it-yourself computer animation that suggests the sky’s-the-limit potential of the medium for anyone with big ideas and a boundless amount of time on his hands (plus access to Maya or an equivalent CG super-tool), “Away” represents more than three years of imagination and labor by 25-year-old Latvian prodigy Gints Zilbalodis, who [...]

  • Tilda Swinton Praises Marrakech for Breaking

    Tilda Swinton Praises Marrakech for Breaking Down Barriers in World Cinema

    Marrakech Film Festival’s nine-person jury, presided by British actor Tilda Swinton, held a press conference on Saturday morning, in which the jury members talked about their difficult task choosing the best film from the Official Competition of 12 first films and two second films. The Etoile d’Or will be announced during the closing ceremony on [...]

  • Float

    'Float' Director Bobby Rubio on Unconscious Bias and Pixar's First Filipino American Character

    Bobby Rubio, who made his directorial debut with Pixar’s animated short “Float” on Disney Plus earlier this month, has worked at Pixar as a story artist since 2012, contributing to “Inside Out,” “Incredibles 2” and “Brave.” But “Float” broke new ground as the first Pixar work to feature a Filipino American animated character. The short [...]

  • knives Out

    Finding the Perfect Murder-Mystery Home for Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out'

    Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, and Toni Collette as a family of suspects under investigation by Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc, who is convinced that patriarch and wealthy crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) didn’t commit suicide. The setting is the grand Thrombey Estate, a character in itself. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad