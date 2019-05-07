Mackenzie Foy, Kate Winslet to Star in ‘Black Beauty’

Mackenzie Foy and Kate Winslet have come aboard Constantin Film’s contemporary take on “Black Beauty.”

Ashley Avis is directing from her own script.

“Black Beauty” is based on Anna Sewell’s best-selling novel about the deep and enduring bond between a 17-year-old girl and the wild horse who helps her overcome the trauma of her loss following her parents’ death. Foy, whose credits include “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” “Interstellar” and the last two “Twilight” movies, will play Jo while Winslet will voice Beauty.

“Black Beauty” is being produced by Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer, who teamed on the “Resident Evil” franchise. Martin Moszkowicz is executive producing.

Constantin Film also announced on Tuesday that it is launching a re-imagined version of the horror film “Wrong Turn.” Mister Smith Entertainment will commence sales on both projects, currently in pre-production, to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival next week.

Mike P. Nelson is directing “Wrong Turn” from a script by Alan B. McElroy, which follows six friends from New York taking a hiking trip to the West Virginia Mountains, who unwittingly fall prey to a savage sect known as the Foundation. The film is being produced by Kulzer and James Harris, with Moszkowicz executive producing.