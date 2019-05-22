×
'Ma Vie en Rose's' Alain Berliner Directs Star Cast in 'Second to Nun' (EXCLUSIVE)

Page Three Media and Artemis Productions, which backed “The Danish Girl,” announced in Cannes “Second to Nun,” a new feature from Golden Globe winning director Alain Berliner.

Berliner’s decades-ahead-of-its-time “Ma Vie en Rose,” the tale of a young transgender girl with dreams of growing into a mature woman and marrying the boy next door, was a breakout hit at Cannes, nominated at the Baftas and the French Academy César Awards and won a Golden Globe in 1997.

“Second to Nun” is a U.S., Belgium and France co-production which features a star international cast including Brigitte Fossey (“Cinema Paradiso”), Claudia Cardinale (“Once Upon a Time in the West”) Rossy de Palma (“Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”), Raul Torres (“Wonderstruck”) and Larry Cech (“Absinthe”). According to its producers, further cast additions are forthcoming.

Set in the South of France during the Cannes Film Festival, “Second to Nun” will follow the internationally renowned cast of characters as they shoot in and around Cannes and the nearby Lérins Islands. In the film, the actors and actresses will play themselves to “give the feel of the actual festival,” according to a press release, which said the film will be shot “in the style of Robert Altman’s ‘Prêt-à-Porter’ and ‘The Player.’”

The original story behind “Second to Nun” was created by Larry Cech, with co-wrote the screenplay with Nashville-based screenwriter Karen Espenant. Production on the film is set to start in 2020.

Brussels-based Artemis Productions co-produced “Adam,” screening in this year’s Un Certain Regard section in Cannes. They previously co-produced Tom Hooper’s Bafta, Golden Globe, SAG Award and Oscar nominated “The Danish Girl,” which scooped the Queer Lion after its 2015 world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and won Alicia Vikander an Academy Award for best supporting actress.

