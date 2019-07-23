×

Locarno: Summerside Picks Up ‘Love Me Tender’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Klaudia-Reynicke
CREDIT: Summertime Intl.

Rome-based Summerside Intl. has acquired international sales rights to Klaudia Reynicke’s “Love Me Tender.”

The second feature from Peru-born and Switzerland-based filmmaker will receive its world premiere at the Locarno Festival in its Filmmakers of the Present competition, which focuses on first and second features.

Summerside Intl. is the world sales agent, excluding and Lichtenstein and Switzerland. The film, also written by Reynicke, will be distributed in Switzerland by First Hand Films.

“Love Me Tender” is produced by Tiziana Soudani, Muchela Pini and Gabriella De Gara at the Ticino-based Amka Films, founded by Soudani in 1988. Its credits include Alice Rohrwacher’s 2018 Cannes Festival best screenplay winner “Happy as Lazzaro” and 2014’s “The Wonders” which took a Cannes Grand Jury Prize, as well as Silvio Soldini’s “Bread and Tulips,” a big box office hit which swept nine David di Donatello awards.

Related

Italian-language Swiss public broadcaster RSI Radiotelevisione Svizzera co-produces. “Love Me Tender” was entirely shot in the Ticino region of Switzerland and supported by the Ticino Film Commission.

“In our atomized society, a discomfort in human relationships is more and more an everyday issue,” said Francesca Manno, Summerside Intl. CEO an managing director.

“Klaudia is one of the most interesting female directors of her generation,” Manno added, noting her “very peculiar perspective on things and interactions, which is visionary and very direct at the same time. Her story telling is distinctive. Tiziana is a great producer and has demonstrated a forward-looking approach in all her previous works.”

A comedic drama, “Love Me Tenders” centers on Seconda, played by Italian actress Barbara Giordano (“Wondrous Boccaccio,” “1994”) a now 32-year-old who has to conquer her agoraphobia when suddenly abandoned at her family home by her feckless father.

Once outside, she faces further challenges, including a pesky child who appears to have taken a dislike to her, and two oddballs: a debt collector come would-be suitor (Gilles Privat, “Just a Sigh”), a shifty bottle collector (Antonio Bannò, “Go Home – A Casa Loro”) – tests her once more.

“Non-conformist superheroes have always inspired me: the ones who stand out for their excess of humanity, their mistakes, their fears. This type of superhero or anti-superhero are difficult to find in the feminine gender. So I decided to create one,” Reynicke

She added: “Her story is that of a life journey, an existential quest, a passage that other people may make at one time or another in their lives.”

Reynicke attended the Tisch School of Arts at New York U., where she directed her first short. Her first feature, 2016’s “El nido,” was also selected for the Locarno Festival’s Filmmakers of the Present competition.

More Film

  • Oscar Nominations Reactions Phyllis Nagy

    Screenwriter Phyllis Nagy Runs for Writers Guild Presidency, Citing Agency Stalemate

    Oscar-nominated screenwriter Phyllis Nagy is challenging Writers Guild of America West’s incumbent president David Goodman, citing his handling of the bitter stalemate between the WGA and Hollywood agents. Nagy announced her candidacy online Monday night, a day before the deadline for filing. She made the announcement  in a private online group as part of Writers for [...]

  • Klaudia-Reynicke

    Locarno: Summerside Picks Up ‘Love Me Tender’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rome-based Summerside Intl. has acquired international sales rights to Klaudia Reynicke’s “Love Me Tender.” The second feature from Peru-born and Switzerland-based filmmaker will receive its world premiere at the Locarno Festival in its Filmmakers of the Present competition, which focuses on first and second features. Summerside Intl. is the world sales agent, excluding and Lichtenstein [...]

  • Elsie Fisher and Bo Burnham2019 Writers

    Writers Guild Announces 2020 Awards Show Date

    The 72nd Annual Writers Guild Awards will take place in coinciding ceremonies in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton and the Edison Ballroom in New York on Feb. 1, the Writers Guild of America announced. The WGA will begin voting in November and will reveal this year’s TV nominees Dec. 5 and film Jan. 6. [...]

  • Tarantino Movies Ranked Illustration

    All of Quentin Tarantino's Movies Ranked

    In the history of cinema, has any director done more to elevate the idea of movies as cool than Quentin Tarantino? Certainly, the idea that films could be made by fans dates back at least to the French New Wave, when a group of die-hard critics stepped behind the camera. A few years later, Spielberg, [...]

  • A Stranger on the Beach

    Anonymous Content Wins Film Rights to Michele Campbell's 'A Stranger on the Beach' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Anonymous Content has won the adaptive rights to the forthcoming Michele Campbell novel “A Stranger on the Beach.” In a competitive situation, Anonymous outbid multiple players for the thriller, which it will adapt for the big screen with in-house producers Alex Goldstone and Rosalie Swedlin. “Stranger” has been likened to sensual thrillers like “Fatal Attraction” [...]

  • Ridley Scott Matt Damon Ben Affleck

    Ridley Scott, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener Team on 'The Last Duel'

    Ridley Scott looks to have his next directing job, as he has signed on to direct “The Last Duel” with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck attached to star. Damon and Affleck co-wrote the script with Oscar-nominated Nicole Holofcener. Scott, Damon and Affleck all producing along with Scott’s producing partner Kevin Walsh. Drew Vinton is also [...]

  • Jonathan Taylor Thomas Ed Asner Elliott

    Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Ed Asner, Elliott Gould Seek SAG-AFTRA Board Seats

    Ed Asner, Elliott Gould and Jonathan Taylor Thomas are seeking SAG-AFTRA national board seats as members of presidential candidate Matthew Modine’s progressive Membership First slate. Asner is the former president of the Screen Actors Guild, serving two terms from 1981 to 1985, and winning five Emmys for his role as Lou Grant and two others [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad